European Parliament : Notice to members - Petition No 1101/2017 by E. D. (German) on the limited right of purchase and use of large vehicles with high fuel consumption - PE 626.732v01-00 - Committee on Petitions

European Parliament

2014-2019

Committee on Petitions

30.7.2018

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Subject:Petition No 1101/2017 by E. D. (German) on the limited right of purchase and use of large vehicles with high fuel consumption

1.

Summary of petition

The petitioner calls on the European institutions to enact legislation limiting the right of ownership of personal vehicles, which are large or consume significant amounts of fuel. The rationale for regulating ownership of such vehicles is two-fold in the view of the petitioner. First, it would decrease the negative effects on the environment caused by the higher emissions such vehicles produce. Second, it would result in better road safety, as large vehicles often cause more serious damage and injury in accidents than smaller vehicles.

2.

Admissibility

Declared admissible on 23 February 2018. Information requested from Commission under Rule 216(6).

3.

Commission reply, received on 30 July 2018

The petitioner calls on the European institutions to enact legislation limiting the right of ownership and use of personal vehicles, which are large or consume significant amounts of fuel. Only persons demonstrating a genuine need for using such vehicle would be entitled to do so. The rationale for such measure is two-fold in the view of the petitioner. First, it would decrease the negative effects on the environment caused by the higher emissions such vehicles produce. Second, it would result in better road safety, as large vehicles often cause more serious damage and injury in accidents than smaller vehicles and the latter would be disadvantaged.

At the outset, the Commission notes that pursuant to Article 345 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), the EU Treaties shall in no way prejudice the rules in Member States governing the system of property ownership.

In any event, the Commission sees no means to define, at Union level, what types of vehicles correspond to "genuine needs" for each person concerned.

This being said, the EU has conducted and is conducting active policies in all the areas relevant to the points raised in the petition.

Thus, it has been working for decades to improve air quality by controlling emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere, improving fuel quality, and by integrating environmental protection requirements into the transport sector. Road transport is the main cause of air pollution in cities and, in addition, represents around one fifth of Europe's total greenhouse gas emissions. Europe's answer to these challenges is an irreversible shift to low-emission mobility in terms of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and air pollutants. Air pollutants that harm our health need to be drastically reduced without delay. As regards greenhouse gas emissions, the Commission has already confirmed the need for greenhouse gas emissions from transport to be at least 60 % lower by 2050 than in 1990 and be firmly on the path towards zero1.

Several strands of work have been on-going in relation to emissions within the Commission. With regard to the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, the Commission has introduced a new, more realistic, test procedure for measuring CO2 emissions and fuel consumption from cars and vans, the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). In relation to pollutant emissions, the introduction of the new Real Driving Emissions (RDE) testing method will better reflect the actual level of vehicle emissions in real driving conditions, thus reducing the net amount of air pollution emitted by diesel cars.

The Commission also encourages the increasing introduction of alternative powertrains. EU CO2 standards for cars and vans have contributed to improved fuel efficiency of new vehicles.

Current standards require manufacturers to further reduce the CO2 emissions of new vehicles to an EU fleet average of 95 g CO2/km for cars and 147 g CO2/km for vans by 2020/21. In November 2017, the Commission proposed new CO2 standards for the years 2025 and 2030 that require additional emission reductions.2 The Commission proposal also includes a specific mechanism to encourage manufacturers to increase the share of zero- and low emission vehicles in their fleet. Once adopted, the Commission proposal will further support the increasing introduction of alternative powertrains (electric/hybrid electric, gas, fuel cells), which will be a win-win for both climate change and air quality.

Also, under the Car labelling Directive,3 to help drivers choose new cars with low fuel consumption, EU countries are required to ensure that relevant information is provided to consumers, including a label showing a car's fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions.

1 COM(2016) 501 final.

2 http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-4242_en.htm.

3 Directive 1999/94/EC of the European parliament and of the Council

of 13 December 1999 relating to the availability of consumer information on fuel economy and CO2 emissions in respect of the marketing of new passenger cars.

As regards the safety concerns, the Commission notes that large vehicles are subject to the legal requirements stipulated in the General Safety Regulation1 just as other vehicles. The

Commission is regularly updating the international standards referred to in this Regulation in order to take account of technical progress.

On 17 May 2018, the Commission adopted a proposal for a new regulation2 containing an ambitious package of measures to significantly improve car and truck safety rules in the EU with particular focus on the protection of pedestrians and cyclists. In particular, it is proposed to remove currently existing derogations for vans, sport utilities vehicles (SUVs) and multipurpose vehicles (MPVs) from certain safety requirements and to introduce new mandatory vehicle safety features, such as for instance the advanced emergency braking systems (AEBS), intelligent speed assistance, driver drowsiness and attention monitoring and reversing detection and camera systems. As regards trucks, it is required to equip them with systems that will detect pedestrians and cyclists in the blind spot zone and at the same time to enhance the truck drivers' direct vision for pedestrians and cyclists through better cabin design with larger windows.

Conclusions

To conclude, the Commission currently does not envisage enacting legislation so as to limit the personal right of ownership and use of vehicles, which are large or consume significant amounts of fuel. However, there are several pieces of EU legislation that encourage the uptake of low-emission and fuel efficient cars.

1 Regulation (EC) No 661/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 July 2009.

concerning type-approval requirements for the general safety of motor vehicles, their trailers and systems, components and separate technical units intended therefor.

2 COM(2018)286/973895; available at: https://ec.europa.eu/info/law/better-regulation/initiatives/com-2018-286_en

