European Parliament : Notice to members - Petition No 1119/2017 by M. S. (Portuguese) on alleged discrimination by the UK Student support legislation of 2011 - PE 626.734v01-00 - Committee on Petitions

09/04/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

European Parliament

2014-2019

Committee on Petitions

30.7.2018

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Subject:Petition No 1119/2017 by M. S. (Portuguese) on alleged discrimination by the UK Student support legislation of 2011

1.

Summary of petition

The petitioner considers that the system to grant tuition fee and maintenance loans to students in UK is discriminatory because requesting to partners of EU citizens who are non-EU nationals to have worked or to be resident of UK or EU since at least 3 years. The petitioner adds some legal arguments to support his analysis.

2.

Admissibility

Declared admissible on 23 February 2018. Information requested from Commission under Rule 216(6).

3.

Commission reply, received on 30 July 2018

Article 24(1) of Directive 2004/38/EC states that, all Union citizens residing on the basis of the Directive in the territory of the host Member State, shall enjoy equal treatment with the nationals of that Member State within the scope of the Treaty. The benefit of this right shall be extended to family members who are not nationals of a Member State and who have the right of residence or permanent residence. As consistently held by the Court of Justice of the European Union, fees charged for access to education, as well as assistance intended to cover such fees, fall within the scope of EU law1.

By way of derogation from paragraph 1, Member States are not obliged, prior to the acquisition of permanent residence, to grant maintenance aid for studies in the form of student grants or student loans to persons other than workers, self-employed persons, persons who retain such status and members of their families (Article 24(2) of Directive 2004/38/EC).

1 See judgments of 13 February 1985, Gravier v Ville de Liège, C-293/83, EU:C:1985:69, paragraphs 19 and 25-26, and of 21 June 1988, Lair v Universität Hannover, C-39/86, EU:C:1988:322, paragraph 14.

CM1160384EN.docx

PE626.734v01-00

United in diversity

EN

Member States cannot therefore derogate from the rule of equal treatment in respect of these categories of persons.

Since the petitioner has worker status in his host Member State, he is protected under Article 24(1) of Directive 2004/38/EC and is not affected by the derogation in Article 24(2). The benefit of the right to equal treatment enjoyed by the EU worker is extended to his partner who has a right of residence in the host State.

Under Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Education (Student Support) Regulations 2011 applicable in England, EU workers are eligible for student support under those Regulations, provided that they have been ordinary residents in the territory comprising the European Economic Area and Switzerland, throughout the three-year period preceding the first day of the first academic year of the course and are ordinarily resident in England on the first day of the first academic year.

The Commission understands that, in order to be eligible for student support, UK nationals are also subject to both residence conditions imposed upon EU workers.

Although a prior residence condition usually favours nationals of the host Member State, the Commission points out that the geographical area taken into account for the purposes of residence is that of the European Economic Area, therefore putting all EU citizens on an equal footing with UK nationals. It follows that this condition does not appear to be contrary to Article 24 of Directive 2004/38/EC.

PE626.734v01-00

2/2

CM1160384EN.docx

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 16:01:03 UTC
