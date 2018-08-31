European Parliament : Notice to members - Petition No 1184/2017 by M. O. (Irish) on visa requirement for non-European spouses of European citizens - PE 626.744v01-00 - Committee on Petitions

European Parliament

2014-2019

Committee on Petitions

30.7.2018

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Subject:Petition No 1184/2017 by M. O. (Irish) on visa requirement for non-European spouses of European citizens

1.

Summary of petition

The petitioner, a Swiss-Irish citizen, is married to a non-European citizen, both residing in Switzerland. In order to go to Ireland, her husband applied for a visa on the basis of the Directive 2004/38/EC. His application was rejected by the Irish embassy in Bern arguing that since the petitioner has never exercised her EU freedom of movement, her spouse cannot enjoy the facilitated fast-track visa procedure. The petitioner requests the possibility for non-European spouses of EU/EEA/Switzerland nationals to be granted visa-free access to all EU/EEA countries and Switzerland, irrespective of the country whey they or their spouse live and irrespective of whether or not the EU spouse is exercising their right of freedom of movement.

2.

Admissibility

Declared admissible on 20 March 2018. Information requested from Commission under Rule 216(6).

3. Commission reply, received on 30 July 2018

The Commission's observations

The Commission received the same complaint directly from the petitioner in June 2017 and provided her with a reply, analysing her complaint in light of the applicable EU law.

Article 3(1) of the Directive states "This Directive shall apply to all Union citizens who move to or reside in a Member State other than that of which they are a national, and to their family members as defined in point 2 of Article 2 who accompany or join them."

CM1160399EN.docx

PE626.744v01-00

United in diversity

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has clarified1 that Directive 2004/38 on the right of citizens and their family members to move and reside freely within the territory of the Member States2 is intended only to govern the conditions of entry and residence of a Union citizen in a Member State other than the Member State of which he is a national.

As regards dual nationals, the Court has recently held 3 that a Union citizen who has exercised the right of free movement in another Member State and has then acquired citizenship of the host Member State ceases, from the moment he or she acquires this new citizenship, to fall within the personal scope of Directive 2004/38.

As the petitioner is a Swiss-Irish citizen who seeks entry to Ireland, she does not fall within the personal scope of Directive 2004/38 and hence her husband does not either.

However, it is true that the CJEU has already acknowledged, in certain cases, that third-country nationals, family members of a Union citizen, who were not eligible, on the basis of

Directive 2004/38, for a right in the Member State of which that citizen is a national could, however, be accorded such a right on the basis of Article 21(1) TFEU.

Article 21(1) TFEU states that every citizen of the Union shall have the right to move and reside freely within the territory of the Member States, subject to the limitations and conditions laid down in the Treaties and by the measures adopted to give them effect.

In particular, the CJEU4 has extended privileges that EU law confers on EU citizens exercising their right to move and reside freely in the host Member State also to those EU citizens who return to their home Member State after having exercised their right and resided in another Member State. According to the CJEU, the Directive applies by analogy where EU citizens return, with their family members, to their Member State of origin.

In the same vein, the Court5 has recently considered that nationals who have exercised the right of free movement in another Member State and have then acquired citizenship of the host Member State may rely on the rights pertaining to Union citizenship and, in particular, Article 21(1) TFEU, against the Member States of which they are a national in order to request a derived right of residence for a family member who has the nationality of a third country.

However, this reasoning cannot be extrapolated to the present case. As Switzerland is not a Member State of the European Union, the TFEU is not applicable to Switzerland and, hence, the rights pertaining to Union citizenship - in particular, to Article 21(1) of TFEU - are not applicable to a movement performed between a Member State of the EU and a non-EU

1Judgment of 5 May 2011, McCarthy, C-434/09, EU:C:2011:277, Judgement of 12 March 2014, O. and B.,

C-456/12, EU:C:2014:135, and judgment of 14 November 2017 in case C-165/16, Lounes,

ECLI:EU:C:2017:862

2 OJ C158, 30.4.2004, p.77.

3 Judgment of 14 November 2017 in case C-165/16, Lounes, ECLI:EU:C:2017:862

4 Judgments of the Court of 7 July 1992 in case C-370/90 Singh (Rec.1992, p. I-4265), of 11 July 2002 in case C-224/98 D'Hoop (Rec.2002, p. I-6191), of 23 September 2003 in case C-109/01 Akrich (Rec.2003, p. I-9607), of 11 December 2007 in case C-291/05 Eind (Rec. 2007, p. I-10719) and of 12 March 2014 in case C-456/12 O and B (ECLI:EU:C:2014:135).

5 Judgment of 14 November 2017 in case C-165/16, Lounes, ECLI:EU:C:2017:862

PE626.744v01-00

2/3

CM1160399EN.docx

Member State like the one in the present case.

As far as the application of the EU-Switzerland Agreement ("the Agreement") on the Free Movement of Persons1 is concerned, it contains similar albeit in general more limited rights on free movement compared to the Free Movement Directive. The Agreement has no specific provisions relating to dual nationals and there is no case-law of the CJEU concerning the application of the Agreement to dual nationals. However, in line with the interpretation of the Directive, which does not apply to own nationals, it seems appropriate to conclude that the Agreement would also not be applicable. As the Directive gives in general more rights than the Agreement, it would be difficult to argue that the Agreement would go beyond the scope of application in relation to dual nationals.

Conclusion

The husband of the petitioner does not fall within the personal scope of Directive

2004/38/EC. As a consequence, his visa application could not be processed pursuant to Directive 2004/38/EC. In addition, the husband of the petitioner is not eligible for a derived right of entry under Article 21(1) TFEU. Finally, the husband also does not fall within the personal scope of the EU-Switzerland Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons.

The Commission regrets that Your Europe Advice reached a different conclusion. However, responses to individual enquiries addressed to Your Europe Advice are provided by independent legal experts who make every effort to ensure the information and advice they provide is accurate. As explained in the webpage of this service, the European Commission acts as a facilitator of this service and accepts no responsibility or liability with regard to the information or advice provided by this service. The advice provided by the service does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Commission's various departments and does not bind the Commission.

1 OJ L 114, 30.4.2002.

CM1160399EN.docx

3/3

PE626.744v01-00