European Parliament : Notice to members - Petition No 1250/2017 by U.N. (German) on the creation of a European social union - PE 626.857v01-00 - Committee on Petitions

European Parliament

2014-2019

Committee on Petitions

13.8.2018

NOTICE TO MEMBERS

Subject:Petition No 1250/2017 by U.N. (German) on the creation of a European social union

1.

Summary of petition

The petitioner believes that the EU is an exclusively financial, monetary and, recently, defensive union, and that it lacks the element of social union. He believes that this element will be implemented when citizens are in a position to select the state in which they want to live and the state from which they receive social benefits, which is impossible at the moment, given that the Commission believes that this subject falls outside its scope. The petitioner points out the differences between economically powerful and weak Member States, and believes that such a system would counter Euroscepticism, especially if it were combined with the pan-European adoption of a minimum income.

2.

Admissibility

Declared admissible on 4 April 2018. Information requested from Commission under Rule 216(6).

3.

Commission reply, received on 13 August 2018

The financial and social crisis of the recent years, and the overall trends affecting the way citizens live and work, have put under strain the welfare systems and the way they have been built-up over the last decades.

At the beginning of his mandate, President Juncker underlined his ambition to work towards a social triple A for Europe. Today, social issues are at the top of the EU political and operational agenda. The Social Summit for Fair Jobs and Growth, convened in Gothenburg in November 2017, came as a milestone of paramount significance as the first Social Summit in twenty years. It marked the joint proclamation of the European Pillar of Social Rights by the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission, giving an important signal to the

European citizens that people are put first.

The Social Pillar sets out 20 principles and rights about: equal opportunities and access to the labour market, social protection and inclusion, wages, social dialogue, and old-age pensions - to support fair and well-functioning labour markets and welfare systems. The idea behind the Pillar is that investing in people is investing in their future, as well as in the economy. Its implementation on the ground entails both legislative and non-legislative initiatives, a shift in the direction of economic governance recommendations to Member States as part of the European Semester and the mobilisation of EU funds to support reforms by and policies in Member States.

As concrete initiatives to follow-up the implementation of the Social Pillar, the Commission has put forward:

(i) An initiative for work-life balance, which aims to tackle the underrepresentation of women in the labour market, by encouraging a better sharing of caring responsibilities between women and men. This initiative proposes a number of complementary legislative and policy measures to foster a better work-life balance and remove obstacles to women's labour market participation, ultimately addressing gender gaps in employment, pay and pensions.

(ii) A proposal for a Directive on transparent and predictable working conditions. The proposal aims to complement and modernise existing obligations of employers, and to establish new minimum rights on working conditions for all workers, including those in the most precarious types of employment.

(iii) A proposal for a Council Recommendation on Access to Social Protection, to support people in non-standard forms of employment and self-employment, who are not adequately covered by social security schemes.

For those going to live and work in another Member State, EU legislation has been put in place since the early years of European integration to promote the free movement of workers. This allows people to have their professional qualifications recognised abroad (Directive 2005/36/EC) and their social security rights protected when moving from one country to another (Regulation (EC) 883/2004). In order to make EU rules on labour mobility fit for the 21st century, important changes are currently being negotiated with the European Parliament and the Council. The proposed changes to existing regulations focus on five areas: unemployment benefits, long-term care benefits, access to benefits for economically inactive persons, family benefits and applicable legislation for posted workers and persons working in two or more Member States.

As concerns posted workers in particular, an agreement has been reached with the European Parliament and the Council to reinforce Directive 96/71/EC on the Posting of Workers. This Directive defines a set of mandatory rules regarding the terms and conditions of employment to be applied to workers who are sent by their employers to carry out a service in another Member State on a temporary basis, in application of the principle of equal pay for equal work at the same place.

In addition, the Commission has proposed the setting-up of the European Labour Authority as part of the Social Fairness Package. The European Labour Authority is expected to facilitate

access for individuals and businesses to information on their rights and obligations, strengthen cooperation between Member States to ensure that EU labour mobility rules are enforced in a fair, simple and effective way, and mediate in cases of cross-border disputes between national authorities.

Starting from 2018, the Commission has also integrated the Social Pillar in the European Semester, the process of economic policy coordination established at EU level. The European Semester has thus become a key instrument to support social convergence. This can be seen in the Country-Specific Recommendations adopted in Council on 13 July 2018, which reflect the three dimensions of the Pillar mentioned above. Moreover, after negotiations with Member States, the Pillar has been integrated in the new Employment Guidelines. These provide the legal basis for recommendations to Member States in the employment, social and education domains.

As regards the underpinning for recommendations, a "Social Scoreboard" accompanies the Pillar and is now used in the Joint Employment Report to monitor progress. Furthermore, the results of two benchmarking frameworks developed to support the exchange of best practices in the fields of unemployment benefits and minimum income schemes have also been reflected in the framework of the European Semester.

Finally, with its recent budget proposal for a Multi-Annual Financial Framework (MFF) for 2021-2027, the Commission has given a clear sign of the importance it attributes to Europe's social dimension. The Commission proposes to concentrate available resources within a new single instrument, The European Social Fund Plus (ESF+), bringing together the European Social Fund, the Youth Employment Initiative, the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived, the Employment and Social Innovation programme, and the Health programme.

The Commission's MFF proposal demonstrates the EU's commitment to investing in people with EUR 101 billion allocated to the European Social Fund+. The new budgetary tools presented to deepen the Economic and Monetary Union (Reform Delivery Tool to support reforms in the Member States, and European Investment Stabilisation Function to protect investment levels, including human capital investment, and prevent the risk of negative spill-overs in the event of large asymmetric shocks) will also contribute to delivering on upward socio-economic convergence and to the implementation of the Pillar.

Conclusion

The Commission is addressing the petitioner's concerns on social Europe, as described above. However, the design of national social systems and access to minimum income and unemployment benefit schemes fall under the competence of Member States and the Commission cannot help the petitioner in this respect.

