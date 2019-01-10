European Parliament President Commends UAE's Tolerance Model, Role as Supporter of International Stability and Security

His Excellency Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament,
stressed the importance of joint efforts to ensure security and
stability in the Middle East during a meeting with Her Excellency Dr
Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC), on
January 9 at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels.
His Excellency Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, and Her Excellency Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC) (Photo: AETOSWire)
Commending the developing relations between the UAE and the EU, His
Excellency Antonio Tajani praised the UAE’s approach of promoting
tolerance and empowering women and youth, and appreciated the UAE’s
declaration of 2019 as the Year of Tolerance. He also highlighted FNC’s
role in driving international parliamentary efforts to counter terrorism
and extremism.
The two dignitaries discussed ways to enhance relations between the UAE
and EU countries. They emphasized the importance of collective
commitment among the world’s nations to avoid instigating sectarian
tensions and supporting terrorist militias, as well as joint efforts to
combat terrorism and extremism and eliminate sources of funding for
extremist ideologies.
Pointing out the importance of the exhibition organized by the Emirates
Red Crescent at the European Parliament’s headquarters, His Excellency
Antonio Tajani said: “The exhibition introduces Europeans to the
humanitarian efforts of the UAE. The country has become a global model
for promoting peace and stability through its humanitarian role in Yemen
and its assistance to victims of disasters and crises as the largest
international aid donor relative to GDP.”
Her Excellency Dr Al Qubaisi said: “The UAE is keen to strengthen
synergies with the European Parliament in view of our common vision on
various issues, notably the aspirations for a secure and stable future
for the world. The country has provided humanitarian assistance to more
than 100 nations, having dispensed aid worth over US$32 billion from
2013 to 2017.”
She also discussed the UAE’s position on the legitimate restoration of
its three islands occupied by Iran through direct official negotiations
or recourse to the International Court of Justice. Furthermore, she
called on the EU to leverage its strong relations with relevant
countries to reach peaceful resolutions to crises around the world, and
to urge Iran to stop undermining the stability of the region through
sponsoring terrorism.
