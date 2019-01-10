Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

European Parliament President Commends UAE's Tolerance Model, Role as Supporter of International Stability and Security

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 12:44pm EST

His Excellency Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, stressed the importance of joint efforts to ensure security and stability in the Middle East during a meeting with Her Excellency Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC), on January 9 at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005589/en/

His Excellency Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, and Her Excellency Dr Amal Al Q ...

His Excellency Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, and Her Excellency Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC) (Photo: AETOSWire)

Commending the developing relations between the UAE and the EU, His Excellency Antonio Tajani praised the UAE’s approach of promoting tolerance and empowering women and youth, and appreciated the UAE’s declaration of 2019 as the Year of Tolerance. He also highlighted FNC’s role in driving international parliamentary efforts to counter terrorism and extremism.

The two dignitaries discussed ways to enhance relations between the UAE and EU countries. They emphasized the importance of collective commitment among the world’s nations to avoid instigating sectarian tensions and supporting terrorist militias, as well as joint efforts to combat terrorism and extremism and eliminate sources of funding for extremist ideologies.

Pointing out the importance of the exhibition organized by the Emirates Red Crescent at the European Parliament’s headquarters, His Excellency Antonio Tajani said: “The exhibition introduces Europeans to the humanitarian efforts of the UAE. The country has become a global model for promoting peace and stability through its humanitarian role in Yemen and its assistance to victims of disasters and crises as the largest international aid donor relative to GDP.”

Her Excellency Dr Al Qubaisi said: “The UAE is keen to strengthen synergies with the European Parliament in view of our common vision on various issues, notably the aspirations for a secure and stable future for the world. The country has provided humanitarian assistance to more than 100 nations, having dispensed aid worth over US$32 billion from 2013 to 2017.”

She also discussed the UAE’s position on the legitimate restoration of its three islands occupied by Iran through direct official negotiations or recourse to the International Court of Justice. Furthermore, she called on the EU to leverage its strong relations with relevant countries to reach peaceful resolutions to crises around the world, and to urge Iran to stop undermining the stability of the region through sponsoring terrorism.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:19pAlion awarded seaport next generation multiple award contract
GL
01:17pVOLKSWAGEN : VW seeks damages from ex-managers for emissions scandal
RE
01:14pBREAKING STEREOTYPES : Designing Lenovo Legion for Real Gamers around the World
PU
01:13pDEBENHAMS : fighting for survival, says chairman forced out, CEO off board
RE
01:13pCAPTIVA VERDE LAND : IIROC Trade Resumption - PWR
AQ
01:13pBalfour Beatty Campus Solutions to Develop On-Campus Student Housing Community at University of North Carolina Wilmington
BU
01:10pAfter meeting May, Japan's Abe says world does not want no-deal Brexit
RE
01:10pLUTHER BURBANK : Summary Toggle Toggle SummaryLuther Burbank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
PU
01:10pUNIEURO S.P.A. : Financial Calendar 2019/20
PU
01:10pAPPOINTMENT TO THE GETLINK EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE 10/01/2019 - 5 : 00 p.m.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announces Fully Cashless Smart Stadium Concept
4MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..
5TATA MOTORS : TATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover to slash UK jobs after China, diesel drop

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.