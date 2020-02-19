Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Parliament : Press release - Discussions kick off among MEPs and national MPs on economic governance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 05:03am EST

The opening, chaired by Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee Chair Irene Tinagli (S&D, IT), saw interventions from top European politicians leading the implementation of economic governance and its reforms.

Ms Tinagli highlighted the areas where progress is most pressing and on which the European Parliament is working, including completing the banking union and the capital markets union, reforming the architecture of economic governance and more particularly, making economic governance more democratically accountable.

Commission Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis and Commissioner Gentiloni presented the institution's plans to review the architecture of economic governance. Eurogroup President Centeno laid out what finance ministers would be prioritising in the coming months. Zdravko Marić, the current ECOFIN chair, presented the priorities of the Croatian Presidency of the Council.

Fabio Panetta, Executive Board member of the ECB also presented the Eurozone's monetary outlook and described the actions that the ECB still deems necessary to complete the economic and monetary union (EMU).

You can watch the opening debate here.

The meeting will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday with debates among parliamentarians on taxation, financial services as well as the fight against poverty and the EU long-term budget (MFF).

EP President David Sassoli will open the plenary debate on Wednesday morning on climate change and the role that EU economic, budgetary and social policies can play in this regard.

All information on the gathering can be found here, including all links to the different webstreams of the sessions taking place between Tuesday and Wednesday. The programme is here.

Background

The European Parliamentary Week, as the gathering is known, brings together Parliamentarians from across the EU, candidate and observer countries to discuss economic, budgetary and social matters. It consists of the European Semester Conference and the Interparliamentary Conference on Stability, Economic Coordination and Governance in the European Union.

The aim is to increase democratic oversight of EU economic governance and provides an opportunity to exchange information on best practices in implementing the Semester cycles.

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 10:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:17aOil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aOil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
RE
05:11aArgentina's energy bust spawns 'ghost town' in prized Vaca Muerta
RE
05:06aEXCLUSIVE : Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watchlist - sources
RE
05:03aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Press release - Discussions kick off among MEPs and national MPs on economic governance
PU
04:59aJapan's MUFG to invest 80 billion yen in Singapore's Grab - Nikkei
RE
04:55aBlackRock bolsters European management as part of regional expansion - memo
RE
04:52aBLACKROCK BOLSTERS EUROPEAN MANAGEMENT AS PART OF REGIONAL EXPANSION : memo
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Reforms leave a large question unanswered
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says 'deeply concerned' about Singapore's order to block page
5ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma warn of coronavirus hit to China business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group