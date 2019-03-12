European Parliament : REPORT on discharge in respect of the implementation of the budget of the European Banking Authority (EBA) for the financial year 2017 - A8-0124/2019

European Parliament

REPORT

on discharge in respect of the implementation of the budget of the European Banking Authority (EBA) for the financial year 2017

(2018/2202(DEC))

Committee on Budgetary Control

Rapporteur: Petri Sarvamaa

The European Parliament,

- having regard to the final annual accounts of the European Banking Authority for the financial year 2017,

- having regard to the Court of Auditors' report on the annual accounts of the European Banking Authority for the financial year 2017, together with the Authority's reply1,

- having regard to the statement of assurance2 as to the reliability of the accounts and the legality and regularity of the underlying transactions provided by the Court of Auditors for the financial year 2017, pursuant to Article 287 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union,

- having regard to the Council's recommendation of 12 February 2019 on discharge to be given to the Authority in respect of the implementation of the budget for the financial year 2017 (05825/2019 - C8-0092/2019),

- having regard to Article 319 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union,

- having regard to Regulation (EU, Euratom) No 966/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 October 2012 on the financial rules applicable to the general budget of the Union and repealing Council Regulation (EC, Euratom) No 1605/20023, and in particular Article 208 thereof,

- having regard to Regulation (EU, Euratom) 2018/1046 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 July 2018 on the financial rules applicable to the general budget of the Union, amending Regulations (EU) No 1296/2013, (EU) No 1301/2013, (EU) No 1303/2013, (EU) No 1304/2013, (EU) No 1309/2013, (EU) No 1316/2013, (EU) No 223/2014, (EU) No 283/2014, and Decision No 541/2014/EU and repealing Regulation (EU, Euratom) No 966/20124, and in particular Article 70 thereof,

- having regard to Regulation (EU) No 1093/2010 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 November 2010 establishing a European Supervisory Authority (European Banking Authority),amending Decision No 716/2009/EC and repealing Commission Decision 2009/78/EC5, and in particular Article 64 thereof,