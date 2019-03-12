|
European Parliament : REPORT on discharge in respect of the implementation of the budget of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) for the financial year 2017 - A8-0137/2019
03/12/2019 | 05:25am EDT
European Parliament
2014-2019
Plenary sitting
A8-0137/2019
1.3.2019
REPORT
on discharge in respect of the implementation of the budget of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) for the financial year 2017
(2018/2203(DEC))
Committee on Budgetary Control
Rapporteur: Petri Sarvamaa
CONTENTS
Page
1. PROPOSAL FOR A EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT DECISION ...........................................3
2. PROPOSAL FOR A EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT DECISION ...........................................5
3. MOTION FOR A EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT RESOLUTION ......................................... 7
OPINION OF THE COMMITTEE ON ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS .......... 12
INFORMATION ON ADOPTION IN COMMITTEE RESPONSIBLE ................................. 16
FINAL VOTE BY ROLL CALL IN COMMITTEE RESPONSIBLE .................................... 17
on discharge in respect of the implementation of the budget of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority for the financial year 2017
(2018/2203(DEC))
The European Parliament,
- having regard to the final annual accounts of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority for the financial year 2017,
- having regard to the Court of Auditors' report on the annual accounts of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority for the financial year 2017, together with the Authority's reply1,
- having regard to the statement of assurance2 as to the reliability of the accounts and the legality and regularity of the underlying transactions provided by the Court of Auditors for the financial year 2017, pursuant to Article 287 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union,
- having regard to the Council's recommendation of 12 February 2019 on discharge to be given to the Authority in respect of the implementation of the budget for the financial year 2017 (05825/2019 - C8-0093/2019),
- having regard to Article 319 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union,
- having regard to Regulation (EU, Euratom) No 966/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 October 2012 on the financial rules applicable to the general budget of the Union and repealing Council Regulation (EC, Euratom) No 1605/20023, and in particular Article 208 thereof,
- having regard to Regulation (EU, Euratom) 2018/1046 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 July 2018 on the financial rules applicable to the general budget of the Union, amending Regulations (EU) No 1296/2013, (EU) No 1301/2013, (EU)
No 1303/2013, (EU) No 1304/2013, (EU) No 1309/2013, (EU) No 1316/2013, (EU) No 223/2014, (EU) No 283/2014, and Decision No 541/2014/EU and repealing Regulation (EU, Euratom) No 966/20124, and in particular Article 70 thereof,
- having regard to Regulation (EU) No 1094/2010 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 November 2010 establishing a European Supervisory Authority (European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority), amending Decision No 716/2009/EC and repealing Commission Decision 2009/79/EC5, and in particular Article 64 thereof,
1 OJ C 434, 30.11.2018, p. 61.
2 OJ C 434, 30.11.2018, p. 61.
3 OJ L 298, 26.10.2012, p. 1.
4 OJ L 193, 30.7.2018, p. 1.
5 OJ L 331, 15.12.2010, p. 48
- having regard to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 1271/2013 of
30 September 2013 on the framework financial regulation for the bodies referred to in Article 208 of Regulation (EU, Euratom) No 966/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council1, and in particular Article 108 thereof,
- having regard to Rule 94 of and Annex IV to its Rules of Procedure,
- having regard to the report of the Committee on Budgetary Control and the opinion of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (A8-0137/2019),
1. Grants the Executive Director of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority discharge in respect of the implementation of the Authority's budget for the financial year 2017;
2. Sets out its observations in the resolution below;
3. Instructs its President to forward this decision, and the resolution forming an integral part of it, to the Executive Director of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, the Council, the Commission and the Court of Auditors, and to arrange for their publication in the Official Journal of the European Union (L series).
1 OJ L 328, 7.12.2013, p. 42.
