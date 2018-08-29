European Parliament : Report - Agreement on Air Transport between Canada and the European Community and its Member States, to take account of the accession to the European Union of the Republic of Croatia - A8-0256/2018 - Committee on Transport and Tourism

Introduction

The EU-Canada Air Transport Agreement was initialled on 30 November 2008, endorsed by the EU-Canada summit on 6 May 2009, signed on 17-18 December 2009; subject to its conclusion at a later date in accordance with Decision 2010/417/EC(1) of the Council and the Representatives of the Governments of the Member States of the European Union meeting within the Council. The Agreement is a comprehensive air transport agreement that includes a gradual phasing-in of traffic rights and investment opportunities, as well as a far reaching cooperation on a number of issues including safety, security, social matters, consumer interests, environment, air traffic management, state aids and competition.

Accession of the Republic of Croatia to the European Union

In accordance with the Act of Accession of the Republic of Croatia(2), Croatia will accede to the agreements concluded or signed before the accession of Croatia by the EU Member States and the Union with one or more third countries by means of a protocol to those agreements.

Council Decision 13351/12 of 14 September 2012 authorised the Commission to negotiate Protocols to amend agreements signed or concluded between the EU, or the EU and its Member States, with third countries, in view of the accession of Croatia to the EU.

On 1 July 2013, the Republic of Croatia acceded to the EU and became its 28thMember State.

The Protocol to take account of the accession to the European Union of the Republic of Croatia has been negotiated between the Commission and the Authorities of Canada.

Main provisions of the Protocol

The purpose of the Protocol is to allow the Republic of Croatia to become a Party to the Agreement on Air transport between Canada the European Community and its Member States (Article 1) and to provide for the necessary ensuing linguistic adaptations (Article 2). The Protocol will not introduce any changes to the substance of the EU-Canada Agreement.

Procedure

The Protocol was signed on 27 January 2017. To conclude the Protocol, the Council needs the consent of the European Parliament. In accordance with Rules 99 and 108(7) of its Rules of Procedure, the Parliament shall take a decision by means of a single vote, and no amendments to the agreement itself may be tabled. Only amendments aiming at reversing the recommendation as proposed by the rapporteur are admissible.

On the basis of the above-mentioned, your Rapporteur suggests that the TRAN committee should give a favourable opinion on the conclusion of this Protocol.