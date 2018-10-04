European Parliament : Report - Emission performance standards for new passenger cars and for new light commercial vehicles (recast) - A8-0287/2018 - Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety 0 10/04/2018 | 10:23am EDT Send by mail :

on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council setting emission performance standards for new passenger cars and for new light commercial vehicles as part of the Union's integrated approach to reduce CO2 emissions from light-duty vehicles and amending Regulation (EC) No 715/2007 (recast) (COM(2017)0676 - C8-0395/2017 - 2017/0293(COD)) (Ordinary legislative procedure - recast) The European Parliament, - having regard to the Commission proposal to Parliament and the Council (COM(2017)0676), - having regard to Article 294(2) and Article 192(1) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, pursuant to which the Commission submitted the proposal to Parliament (C8-0395/2017), - having regard to Article 294(3) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, - having regard to the Interinstitutional Agreement of 28 November 2001 on a more structured use of the recasting technique for legal acts(1), - having regard to the letter of 14 March 2018 sent by the Committee on Legal Affairs to the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety in accordance with Rule 104(3) of its Rules of Procedure, - having regard to Rules 104 and 59 of its Rules of Procedure, - having regard to the report of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety and the opinion of the Committee on Transport and Tourism (A8-0287/2018), A. whereas, according to the Consultative Working Party of the legal services of the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission, the Commission proposal does not include any substantive amendments other than those identified as such in the proposal and whereas, as regards the codification of the unchanged provisions of the earlier acts together with those amendments, the proposal contains a straightforward codification of the existing texts, without any change in their substance; 1. Adopts its position at first reading hereinafter set out, taking into account the recommendations of the Consultative Working Party of the legal services of the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission; 2. Calls on the Commission to refer the matter to Parliament again if it replaces, substantially amends or intends to substantially amend its proposal; 3. Instructs its President to forward its position to the Council, the Commission and the national parliaments. Amendment 2 Proposal for a regulation Recital 3 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (3) The European Strategy for Low-Emission Mobility16sets a clear ambition: by mid-century, greenhouse gas emissions from transport will need to be at least 60% lower than in 1990 andbe firmly on the path towards zero. Emissions of air pollutants from transport that harm our health need to be drastically reduced without delay. Emissions from conventional combustion engines will need to further reduceafter 2020. Zero- and low emission vehicles will need to be deployed and gain significant market share by 2030. (3) Transport is the only major sector in the Union where greenhouse gas emissions are still rising. In order to meetthe Union's commitments made at the 21st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Paris in 2015, the decarbonisation of the entire transport sector needs to be accelerated andgreenhouse gas emissions from that sector shouldbe firmly on the path towards zero-emission by mid-century. Emissions of air pollutants from transport that significantly harm our health, and the environment, need also to be drastically reduced without delay. Emissions from conventional combustion engines will need to befurther reducedafter 2020. Zero- and low emission vehicles will need to be deployed and gain significant market share by 2030. Amendment 2 Proposal for a regulation Recital 4 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (4a) The development of research, supply, processing and production strategies into light-weight component construction developments is crucial for advancement in a low-carbon transition in the automotive sector. There is a growing body of research into natural-fibre raw materials and their composites as part of a wider emerging role for the bio-economy and the renewable, recyclable and sustainable products it can produce. Those developments need to be framed around an understanding of the limitations concerningnatural resources, land availability and hence the need to offering sustainable end-of-life solutions. Justification Notwithstanding the technology-neutral way context, it is the electric vehicles that are seen as solution for a low-carbon transition in the sector. Light weight of the such vehicles is a crucial element, and bio and bio-composite components offer these attributes. Amendment 3 Proposal for a regulation Recital 4 b (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (4b) A socially acceptable and just transition towards zero-emission mobility by mid-century requires changes in the whole automotive value chain, taking into consideration the potential adverse effect on citizens and regions in all Member States. It is important to consider the social effects of the transition and to be proactive in addressing the implications on jobs. It is of paramount importance, therefore, that current measures are also accompanied by targeted programmes at Union, national and regional levels for re-skilling, up-skilling and redeployment of workers, as well as education and job-seeking initiatives in adversely affected communities and regions conducted in close dialogue with the social partners and competent authorities. Amendment 4 Proposal for a regulation Recital 4 c (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (4c) A successful transition to zero- emission mobility requires a common policy framework for vehicles, infrastructures, electricity grids, sustainable battery production, supply and recycling, where economic and employment incentives are working together across Union, national, regional and local levels and are supported by stronger Union funding instruments. Amendment 5 Proposal for a regulation Recital 6 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (6) The European Council Conclusions of October 2014 endorsed a greenhouse gas emissions reduction of 30% by 2030 compared to 2005 for the sectors that are not part of the European Union emissions trading system.Road transport provides a major contribution to the emissions of those sectors, and itsemissions remain significantly above 1990 levels. If the road transport emissions increase further, it will offsetreductions made by other sectors to combat climate change. (6) Road transport emissions remain significantly above 1990 levels, offsettingreductions made by other sectors to combat climate change. Amendment 6 Proposal for a regulation Recital 9 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (9) An evaluation of Regulations (EC) No 443/2009 and (EU) No 510/2011 in 2015 concluded that those Regulations have been relevant, broadly coherent, and have generated significant emissions savings, whilst being more cost-effective than originally anticipated. They have also generated significant added value for the Union that could not have been achieved to the same extent through national measures. (9) An evaluation of Regulations (EC) No 443/2009 and (EU) No 510/2011 in 2015 concluded that those Regulations have been relevant, broadly coherent, and have generated significant emissions savings, whilst being more cost-effective than originally anticipated. They have also generated significant added value for the Union that could not have been achieved to the same extent through national measures. However, that evaluation also concluded that actual CO2savings achieved are considerably less than those suggested by the type-approval test performance and that the 'emissions gap' between type-approval test and real-world performance has considerably undermined the effectiveness of the CO2performance standards as well as consumers' trust in the potential fuel savings of new vehicles. Amendment 7 Proposal for a regulation Recital 10 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (10a)In order to ensure the effectiveness of this Regulation, CO2 emission reductions should be delivered under conditions encountered in normal vehicle operationand use. It is therefore appropriate to include a strict prohibition of defeat devices in this Regulation and to provide authorities with the means to ensure compliance with this prohibition. Justification Article 13of Directive 510/2011 foresees a review of the targets and modalities set out in this Regulation. The modalities covered by this amendment are intrinsically linked to the objective of this Regulation and to the achievement of the targets set herein. Amendment 8 Proposal for a regulation Recital 12 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (12) It is important thatthe setting of CO2emissions reduction requirements continues to provide Union -wide predictability and planning security for vehicle manufacturers across their new car and light commercial vehicle fleets in the Union. (12) The setting of CO2emissions reduction requirements continues to provide Union -wide predictability and planning security for vehicle manufacturers across their new car and light commercial vehicle fleets in the Union. Justification Article 13 of Directive 510/2011 foresees a review of the targets and modalities set out in this Regulation. The elements covered by this amendment are linked to the objective of this Regulation and to the achievement of the targets set herein. Amendment 9 Proposal for a regulation Recital 12 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (12 a) The Commission's evaluation of Directive 1999/94/EC of the European Parliament andof the Council 1ain 2016 identified a need for further clarification and simplification of the legislation, which could increase its relevance, effectiveness, efficiency and coherence. Commission Recommendation (EU) 2017/9481baims to encourage a harmonised application of Directive 1999/94/EC. Nevertheless, better designed and further harmonised Union requirements on car labelling that provide consumers with comparable, reliable and user friendly information about the benefits of low emission cars, including information concerning air pollutants and running costs in addition to CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, could support the uptake of the most fuel efficient and environmentally friendly cars across the Union. The Commission should therefore review Directive 1999/94/EC no later than 31 December 2019 and put forward a relevant legislative proposal. Furthermore, similar to passenger cars, the sector of light commercial vehicles could also benefit from the introduction of such a fuel economy and CO2 emissions label. Therefore, the Commission should also analyse those options for that sector, and where appropriate, put forward relevant legislative proposals. _______________ 1a Directive 1999/94/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 December 1999 relating to the availability of consumer information on fuel economy and CO2emissions in respect of the marketing of new passenger cars (OJ L 12, 18.1.2000, p. 16). 1b Commission Recommendation (EU) 2017/948 of 31 May 2017 on the use of fuel consumption and CO2emission values type-approved and measured in accordance with the World Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure when making information available for consumerspursuant to Directive 1999/94/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council (OJ L 142, 2.6.2017, p. 100). Amendment 10 Proposal for a regulation Recital 13 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (13) Reduction levels for the Union-wide fleets of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles should thereforebe set for 2025 and for 2030, taking into account the vehicle fleet renewal time and the need for the road transport sector to contribute to the 2030climate and energy targets. This stepwise approach also provides a clear and early signal for the automotive industry not to delay the market introduction of energy efficient technologies and zero- and low-emission vehicles. (13) Reduction levels for the Union-wide fleets of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles should be set for 2025 and for 2030, taking into account the vehicle fleet renewal time and the need for the road transport sector to contribute to the Unionclimate and energy targets for 2030 and beyond. This stepwise approach also provides a clear and early signal for the automotive industry not to delay the market introduction of energy efficient technologies and zero- and low-emission vehicles. In addition, in order to sustain the momentum of emissions reduction beyond 2030, at least the same emissions-reduction trajectory should apply as of 1 January 2031 allowing for the continued decarbonisation of the sector in line with the commitments under the Paris Agreement. Amendment 11 Proposal for a regulation Recital 14 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (14) While the Union is among the world's major producers of motor vehicles and demonstrates technological leadership in this sector, competition is increasing and the global automotive sector is changing rapidly through new innovations in electrified powertrains, and cooperative, connected and automated mobility. In order to retain its global competitiveness and access to markets, the Union needs a regulatory framework, including a particular incentivein the area of zero- and low-emission vehicles, which creates a large home market and supports technological development and innovation. (14) While the Union is among the world's major producers of motor vehicles and demonstrates technological leadership in this sector, competition is increasing and the global automotive sector is changing rapidly through new innovations in electrified powertrains, and cooperative, connected and automated mobility. If the Union industry engages late in the necessary energy transition in the transport sector, it risks losing its leading role. In order to retain its global competitiveness and access to markets, the Union needs a regulatory framework, including a particular policy mechanismin the area of zero- and low-emission vehicles, which creates a large home market and supports technological development and innovation. Amendment 12 Proposal for a regulation Recital 14 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (14a)It will not be possible to achieve the long-term goal of entirely decarbonising the Union mobility without technological innovation and technical progress. With that in mind, and in the face of increased international competition, it is essential that the Union and Member States continue their efforts to explore and develop initiatives that promote the synergies possible in the sector, taking as a model the recent Union Batteries Alliance, and support public and private investment in research and innovationin the Union car industry in order to maintain the Union's technological leadership in that sector and to ensure the long-term sustainability of its industrial base, keeping it efficient and competitive on the world market. Amendment 13 Proposal for a regulation Recital 15 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (15) A dedicated incentivemechanism should be introduced to facilitate a smooth transition towards zero-emission mobility. This crediting mechanism should be designed so as to promote the deployment on the Union market of zero- and low-emission vehicles. (15) A dedicated policymechanism should be introduced to facilitate and acceleratea smooth transition towards zero-emission mobility. This crediting and debitingmechanism should be designed so as to promote the deployment on the Union market of zero- and low-emission vehicles and to ensure investment certainty for the timely and adequate roll-out of the necessary charging infrastructure. Amendment 14 Proposal for a regulation Recital 16 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (16) Setting a benchmark for the share of zero- and low-emission vehicles in the EU fleet together with a well-designed mechanism for adjusting a manufacturer's specific CO2target based on the share of zero- and low-emission vehicles in the manufacturer's own fleet should provide a strong and credible signal for the development anddeployment of such vehicles while still allowing for the further improvement of the efficiency of the conventional internal combustion engines. (16) Setting a strongbenchmark for the share of zero- and low-emission vehicles in the EU fleet together with a well-designed mechanism for adjusting a manufacturer's specific CO2target based on the share of zero- and low-emission vehicles in the manufacturer's own fleet should provide a strong and credible signal for the development, deployment and marketingof such vehicles while still allowing for the further improvement of the efficiency of the conventional internal combustion engines. Amendment 15 Proposal for a regulation Recital 17 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (17) In determining the creditsfor the zero- and low-emission vehicles, it is appropriate to account for the difference in CO2emissions between the vehicles. The adjustment mechanism should ensure that a manufacturer exceeding the benchmark level would benefit from a higher specific CO2target. In order to ensure a balanced approach, limits should be set to the level of adjustment possible within that mechanism. This will provide for incentives, promoting a timely roll-out of recharging and refuelling infrastructure and yielding high benefits for consumers, competitiveness, and the environment. (17) In determining the benchmarksfor the share of zero- and low-emission vehicles, it is appropriate to account for the difference in CO2emissions between the vehicles, The adjustment mechanism should ensure that a manufacturer exceeding the benchmark level would benefit from a higher specific CO2target, whereas a manufacturer not achieving the benchmark would have to comply with a stricter CO2target. In order to ensure a balanced approach, limits should be set to the level of adjustment possible within that mechanism. This will provide for incentives, promoting a timely roll-out of recharging and refuelling infrastructure and yielding high benefits for consumers, competitiveness, and the environment. Amendment 16 Proposal for a regulation Recital 17 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (17 a) Timely and sufficient investments should be made in both the production and roll-out of zero and low emission vehicles and the overall supporting infrastructure that is required, including sustainable battery production, supply and recycling. Different support instruments at both Union and Member State level need to work together effectively, mobilising and incentivising significant public and private investment. Recharging and refuellinginfrastructure needs to be put in place quickly in order to provide confidence to consumers and business certainty for vehicle manufacturers. Union battery and battery cell manufacturing, if possible, located close to vehicle manufacturing sites, should therefore be supported. Amendment 17 Proposal for a regulation Recital 23 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (23) A balance should however be ensured between incentives given to eco-innovations and those technologies for which the emission reduction effect is demonstrated on the official test procedure. As a consequence, it is appropriate to maintain a cap on the eco-innovation savings that a manufacturer may take into account for target compliance purposes. The Commission should have the possibility to review the level of the cap, in particular, to take into account the effects of the change in the official test procedure. It is also appropriate to clarify how the savings should be calculated for target compliance purposes. (23) A balance should however be ensured between incentives given to eco-innovations and those technologies for which the emission reduction effect is demonstrated on the official test procedure. As a consequence, it is appropriate to maintain a cap on the eco-innovation savings that a manufacturer may take into account for target compliance purposes. The Commission should have the possibility to review the level of the cap and adjust itdownwards, in particular, to take into account the effects of the change in the official test procedure. It is also appropriate to clarify how the savings should be calculated for target compliance purposes. Amendment 18 Proposal for a regulation Recital 25 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (25a) In cases where for heavy light commercial vehicles (N1 Class III category) the inclusion of an electric battery might increase the weight of the vehicle to the extent that it is re-classified into N2 category, such a technical problem should be addressed. Justification Electrifying light duty vehicles might increase their weight due to the weight of batteries. If the higher weight leads to exceeding the weight limit of its class, the efforts of increasing the number of low and zero emission vehicles in a fleet could not be accounted for under this regulation. A way to address this could be to extend the weight limit for this class in those cases where the increase of weight is clearly linked to the efforts of reducing emissions through an alternative propulsion system. Amendment 19 Proposal for a regulation Recital 28 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (28) The procedure for granting derogations from the 95 g CO2/km fleet target to niche car manufacturers ensures that the reduction effort required by niche manufacturers is consistent with that of large volume manufacturers with regard to that target., However,experience shows that niche manufacturers have the same potential as large manufacturers to meet the CO2targets and with regard to the targets set from 2025 onwardsit is notconsidered appropriate to distinguish between those two categories of manufacturers. (28) Experience shows that niche manufacturers have the same potential as large manufacturers to meet the CO2targets and it is therefore no longerconsidered appropriate to distinguish between those two categories of manufacturers. Justification Article 13 of Directive 510/2011 foresees a review of the targets and modalities set out in this Regulation. The elements covered by this amendment are intrinsically linked to the objective of this Regulation and to the achievement of the targets set herein. Amendment 20 Proposal for a regulation Recital 37 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (37) The specific emissions of CO2from new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles are measured on a harmonised basis in the Union according to the methodology laid down in Regulation (EC) No 715/2007. To minimise the administrative burden of this Regulation, compliance should be measured by reference to data on registrations of new cars and light commercial vehicles in the Union collected by Member States and reported to the Commission. To ensure the consistency of the data used to assess compliance, the rules for the collection and reporting of this data should be harmonised as far as possible. The competent authorities' responsibility to provide correct and complete data should therefore be clearly stated as well as the need for an effective cooperation between those authorities and the Commission in addressing data quality issues. (37) The specific emissions of CO2from new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles are measured on a harmonised basis in the Union according to the methodology laid down in Regulation (EC) No 715/2007. To minimise the administrative burden of this Regulation, compliance should be measured by reference to data on registrations of new cars and light commercial vehicles in the Union collected by Member States and reported to the Commission. To ensure the consistency of the data used to assess compliance, the rules for the collection and reporting of this data should be harmonised. The competent authorities' responsibility to provide correct and complete data should therefore be clearly stated as well as the need for an effective cooperation between those authorities and the Commission in addressing data quality issues. Justification Article 13 of Directive 510/2011 foresees a review of the targets and modalities set out in this Regulation. The elements covered by this amendment are intrinsically linked to the objective of this Regulation and to the achievement of the targets set herein. Amendment 21 Proposal for a regulation Recital 38 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (38) Manufacturers' compliance with the targets under this Regulation should be assessed at Union level. Manufacturers whose average specific emissions of CO2 exceed those permitted under this Regulation should pay an excess emissions premium with respect to each calendar year. The amounts of the excess emissions premium should be considered as revenue for the general budget of the Union. (38) Manufacturers' compliance with the targets under this Regulation should be assessed at Union level. Manufacturers whose average specific emissions of CO2 exceed those permitted under this Regulation should pay an excess emissions premium with respect to each calendar year. The amounts of the excess emissions premium should be considered as revenue for the general budget of the Union and be used to contribute to a just transition towards zero-emission mobility. Those amounts should also be used to complement targeted programmes for re-skilling, up-skilling and education of workers affected by structural changes in the automotive sector, and for reallocation of labour and job-seeking initiatives in close dialogue with social partners, communities and competent authorities in the regions affected by the transition of jobs. Justification Inextricably linked to other amendments. Amendment 22 Proposal for a regulation Recital 41 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (41) The effectiveness of the targets set out in this Regulation in reducing CO2emissions in reality is strongly dependent on the representativeness of the official test procedure. In accordance with the Opinion of the Scientific Advice Mechanism (SAM)23 and the recommendation of the European Parliament, following its inquiry into emission measurements in the automotive sector24, a mechanism should be put in place to assess the real world representativeness of vehicle CO2emissions and energy consumption values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1151. The Commission should have the powers to ensure the public availability of suchdata, and, where necessary, develop the procedures needed for identifying andcollectingthe data required for performing such assessments. (41) The effectiveness of the targets set out in this Regulation in reducing CO2emissions in reality is strongly dependent on the representativeness of the official test procedure. In accordance with the Opinion of the Scientific Advice Mechanism (SAM)23 and the recommendation of the European Parliament, following its inquiry into emission measurements in the automotive sector24, a mechanism should be put in place to assess the real world representativeness of vehicle CO2emissions and energy consumption values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1151. Themost reliable way to ensure the real world representativeness of type-approval values is by introducing a real-world CO2emissions test. Therefore, the Commission should, by means of delegated acts, and with consideration of the appropriateness of using PEMS, develop the real-world CO2 emissions test and introduce it at the latest two years after the date of application of this Regulation. However, until that test becomes applicable, compliance with this Regulation should be ensured by using data from the fuel consumption meters reported by manufacturers and coupled with a limit, set for each manufacturer in 2021 as a percentage difference that is not to be exceeded. The Commission should have the powers to ensure the public availability of fuel consumptiondata, and todevelop the procedures needed for reportingsuchdata required for performing such assessments. The Commission should take appropriate measures in case of manufacturers' non-compliance with the real-world CO2 emissions requirements under this Regulation. __________________ __________________ 23High Level Group of Scientific Advisors, Scientific Opinion 1/2016 'Closing the gap between light-duty vehicle real-world CO2emissions and laboratory testing' 23High Level Group of Scientific Advisors, Scientific Opinion 1/2016 'Closing the gap between light-duty vehicle real-world CO2emissions and laboratory testing'. 24European Parliament recommendation of 4 April 2017 to the Council and the Commission following the inquiry into emission measurements in the automotive sector (2016/2908(RSP)) 24European Parliament recommendation of 4 April 2017 to the Council and the Commission following the inquiry into emission measurements in the automotive sector (2016/2908(RSP)). Amendment 23 Proposal for a regulation Recital 41 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (41a) Currently, there is no harmonised way to assess life-cycle emissions from light duty vehicles. It is appropriate that the Commission provide such analysis by the end of 2026 to present a broad picture of carbon emissions from the light duty vehicles sector. For that purpose, the Commission should develop, by means of delegated acts, a common Union methodology for the consistent data reporting, as from 2025, by manufacturers of the lifecycle CO2 emissions of all fuel types and vehicle powertrains they put onthe market. Such methodology should also be in line with the relevant ISO standards and account for the global warming potential (GWP) of vehicle's well-to-tank, tank-to-wheel, production and end-of-life emissions. The analysis by the Commission should bebased on the data reported by manufacturers as well as any other available relevant data. Amendment 24 Proposal for a regulation Recital 46 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (46) In order to amend or supplement non-essential elements of the provisions of this Regulation the power to adopt acts in accordance with Article 290 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union should be delegated to the Commission in respect of amending Annexes II and III as regards data requirements and data parameters, supplementing the rules on the interpretation of the eligibility criteria for derogations from the specific emissions targets, on the content of applications for a derogation and on the content and assessment of programmes for the reduction of specific emissions of CO2, adjusting the figure of M0 and TM0, referred to in Article 13, the 7 g CO2/km cap referred to in Article 11, and the adjustment of the formulae in Annex I referred to in Article 14(3). It is of particular importance that the Commission carry out appropriate consultations during its preparatory work, including at expert level and that those consultations be conducted in accordance with the principles laid down in the Interinstitutional Agreement of 13 April 2016 on Better Law-Making. In particular, to ensure equal participation in the preparation of delegated acts, the European Parliament and the Council should receive all documents at the same time as Member States' experts, and their experts should systematically have access to meetings of Commission expert groups dealing with the preparation of delegated acts. (46) In order to amend or supplement non-essential elements of the provisions of this Regulation the power to adopt acts in accordance with Article 290 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union should be delegated to the Commission in respect of amending Annexes II and III as regards data requirements and data parameters, establishing the requirements to ensure compliance with the prohibition of defeat devices and the required content of the extended documentation package referred to in Article 4(3c), establishing the rules and procedures for reporting life-cycle emissions referred to in Article 7(8a),supplementing the rules on the interpretation of the eligibility criteria for derogations from the specific emissions targets, on the content of applications for a derogation and on the content and assessment of programmes for the reduction of specific emissions of CO2, adjusting the figure of M0 and TM0, referred to in Article 13, the 7 g CO2/km cap referred to in Article 11, developing a real-world CO2 emissions test referred to in Article 12(1a)and the adjustment of the formulae in Annex I referred to in Article 14(3). It is of particular importance that the Commission carry out appropriate consultations during its preparatory work, including at expert level and that those consultations be conducted in accordance with the principles laid down in the Interinstitutional Agreement of 13 April 2016 on Better Law-Making. In particular, to ensure equal participation in the preparation of delegated acts, the European Parliament and the Council should receive all documents at the same time as Member States' experts, and their experts should systematically have access to meetings of Commission expert groups dealing with the preparation of delegated acts. Justification Necessary adjustment resulting from new delegated powers in Article 7(8a) and Article 12(1a) - see justifications there. Amendment 25 Proposal for a regulation Article 1 - paragraph 1 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 1. This Regulation establishes CO2 emissions performance requirements for new passenger cars and for new light commercial vehicles in order to ensurethe proper functioning of the internal market. 1. This Regulation establishes CO2 emissions performance requirements for new passenger cars and for new light commercial vehicles in order to achieve the Union's climate targets and to comply with its climate commitments at international level, in a manner which is consistent withthe proper functioning of the internal market. Justification Inextricably linked to other amendments. Amendment 26 Proposal for a regulation Article 1 - paragraph 4 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 4. From 1 January 2025 the following EU fleet-wide targets shall apply: 4. From 1 January 2025 the following EU fleet-wide targets shall apply: (a) for the average emissions of the new passenger car fleet, an EU fleet-wide target equal to a 15%reduction of the average of the specific emissions targets in 2021 determined in accordance with point 6.1.1 of Part A of Annex I; (a) for the average emissions of the new passenger car fleet, an EU fleet-wide target equal to a 20 %reduction of the average of the specific emissions targets in 2021 determined in accordance with point 6.1.1 of Part A of Annex I; (b) for the average emissions of the new light commercial vehicles fleet, an EU fleet-wide target equal to a 15%reduction of the average of the specific emissions targets in 2021 determined in accordance with point 6.1.1 of Part B of Annex I; (b) for the average emissions of the new light commercial vehicles fleet, an EU fleet-wide target equal to a 20 %reduction of the average of the specific emissions targets in 2021 determined in accordance with point 6.1.1 of Part B of Annex I; Amendment 27 Proposal for a regulation Article 1 - paragraph 4 - subparagraph 1 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment From 1 January 2025, a benchmark equal to a 20 % market share of the sales of new passenger cars and new light commercial vehicles in 2025, shall apply to the share of zero- and low-emission vehicles, which shall be determined in accordance with point 6.3 of Part A of Annex I and point 6.3 of Part B of Annex I respectively. Amendment 28 Proposal for a regulation Article 1 - paragraph 5 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 5. From 1 January 2030 the following targets shall apply 5. From 1 January 2030 the following targets shall apply: (a) for the average emissions of the new passenger car fleet, an EU fleet-wide target equal to a 30%reduction of the average of the specific emissions targets in 2021 determined in accordance with point 6.1.2 of Part A of Annex I; (a) for the average emissions of the new passenger car fleet, an EU fleet-wide target equal to a 45 %reduction of the average of the specific emissions targets in 2021 determined in accordance with point 6.1.2 of Part A of Annex I; (b) for the average emissions of the new light commercial vehicles fleet, an EU fleet- wide target equal to a 30%reduction of the average of the specific emissions targets in 2021 determined in accordance with point 6.1.2 of Part B of Annex I. (b) for the average emissions of the new light commercial vehicles fleet, an EU fleet- wide target equal to a 45 %reduction of the average of the specific emissions targets in 2021 determined in accordance with point 6.1.2 of Part B of Annex I. Amendment 29 Proposal for a regulation Article 1 - paragraph 5 - subparagraph 1 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment From 1 January 2030, a benchmark equal to a 40 % market share of the sales of new passenger cars and new light commercial vehicles in 2030, shall apply to the share of zero- and low-emission vehicles, which shall be determined in accordance with point 6.3 of Part A of Annex I and point 6.3 of Part B of Annex I respectively. Amendment 30 Proposal for a regulation Article 2 - paragraph 1 - point b Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (b) category N1as defined in Annex II to Directive 2007/46/EC with a reference mass not exceeding 2610 kg and to vehicles of category N1to which type-approval is extended in accordance with Article 2(2) of Regulation (EC) No 715/2007 ('light commercial vehicles') which are registered in the Union for the first time and which have not previously been registered outside the Union ('new light commercial vehicles'). (b) category N1as defined in Annex II to Directive 2007/46/EC with a reference mass not exceeding 2610 kg and to vehicles of category N1to which type-approval is extended in accordance with Article 2(2) of Regulation (EC) No 715/2007 ('light commercial vehicles') which are registered in the Union for the first time and which have not previously been registered outside the Union ('new light commercial vehicles'). The Commission, in accordance with the objectives of this Regulation,is empowered to update, if necessary, the limit of the reference mass (2 610 kg) for light commercial vehicles using alternative fuels that require additional weight due to powertrains and energy storage systems (e.g. batteries) which are heavier than those used in conventional vehicles. Justification Inextricably linked to other amendments. Amendment 31 Proposal for a regulation Article 2 - paragraph 4 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 4a. This Regulation shall apply to alternatively fuelled vehicles with a maximum authorised mass above 3 500 kg but not exceeding 4 250 kg, provided that the mass in excess of 3 500 kg is exclusively due to the excess of mass of the propulsion system in comparison with the propulsion system of a vehicle of the same dimensions equipped with a conventional internal combustion engine with positive ignition or compression ignition. Justification Electrifying light duty vehicles might increase their weight due to the weight of batteries. If the higher weight leads to exceeding the weight limit of its class, the efforts of increasing the number of low and zero emission vehicles in a fleet could not be accounted for under this regulation. A way to address this could be to extend the weight limit for this class in those cases where the increase of weight is clearly linked to the efforts of reducing emissions through an alternative propulsion system. Amendment 32 Proposal for a regulation Article 3 - paragraph 1 - point n a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (na) 'defeat device' means an element of design which senses temperature, vehicle speed, engine speed (RPM), transmission gear, manifold vacuum or any other parameter for the purpose of activating, modulating, delaying or deactivating the operation of any system or part of a system that increases CO2 emissions under conditions which may reasonably be expected to be encountered in normal vehicle operation and use. Justification Article 13 of Directive 510/2011 foresees a review of the targets and modalities set out in this Regulation. The modalities covered by this amendment are linked to the objective of this Regulation and to the achievement of the targets set herein. Amendment 33 Proposal for a regulation Article 4 - paragraph 3 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 3a. The manufacturer shall equip vehicles so that the systems and components likely to affect emissions are designed, constructed and assembled so as to enable the passenger cars or the light commercial vehicles of the manufacturer, in normal use, to comply with the specific emission targets and other requirements pursuant to this Regulation and its implementing measures. Justification Article 13 of Directive 510/2011 foresees a review of the targets and modalities set out in this Regulation. The modalities covered by this amendment are intrinsically linked to the objective of this Regulation and to the achievement of the targets set herein. Amendment 34 Proposal for a regulation Article 4 - paragraph 3 b (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 3b.The use of defeat devices shall be prohibited. The prohibition shall not apply where: (a) the need for the device is justified in terms of protecting the engine against damage or accident and for the safe operation of the vehicle; (b)the device does not function beyond the requirements of engine starting; or (c)the conditions are substantially included in the test procedures referred to under Article 1. Justification Article 13 of Directive 510/2011 foresees a review of the targets and modalities set out in this Regulation. The modalities covered by this amendment are intrinsically linked to the objective of this Regulation and to the achievement of the targets set herein. Amendment 35 Proposal for a regulation Article 4 - paragraph 3 c (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 3c.In order for the approval authorities to be able to assess compliance with paragraphs 3a and 3b, the manufacturer shall provide an extended documentation package. The Commission is empowered to adopt a delegated act in accordance with Article 16 to supplement this Regulation with requirements to ensure compliance with the prohibition of defeat devices and the required content of the extended documentation package. Justification Article 13 of Directive 510/2011 foresees a review of the targets and modalities set out in this Regulation. The modalities covered by this amendment are intrinsically linked to the objective of this Regulation and to the achievement of the targets set herein. Amendment 36 Proposal for a regulation Article 7 - paragraph 1 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 1. For each calendar year, each Member State shall record information for each new passenger car and each new light commercial vehicle registered in its territory in accordance with Parts A of Annexes II and III. This information shall be made available to the manufacturers and their designated importers or representatives in each Member State. Member States shall make every effort toensure that reporting bodies operate in a transparent manner. Each Member State shall ensure that the specific emissions of CO2of passenger cars which are not type-approved in accordance with Regulation (EC) No 715/2007 are measured and recorded in the certificate of conformity. 1. For each calendar year, each Member State shall record information for each new passenger car and each new light commercial vehicle registered in its territory in accordance with Parts A of Annexes II and III. This information shall be made available to the manufacturers and their designated importers or representatives in each Member State. Member States shall ensure that reporting bodies operate in a transparent manner. Each Member State shall ensure that the specific emissions of CO2of passenger cars which are not type-approved in accordance with Regulation (EC) No 715/2007 are measured and recorded in the certificate of conformity. Justification Article 13 of Directive 510/2011 foresees a review of the targets and modalities set out in this Regulation. The modalities covered by this amendment are intrinsically linked to the objective of this Regulation and to the achievement of the targets set herein. Amendment 37 Proposal for a regulation Article 7 - paragraph 4 - subparagraph 3 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment The register shall be publicly available. The register shall be publicly available, including in digital format. Justification Inextricably linked to other amendments. Amendment 38 Proposal for a regulation Article 7 - paragraph 5 - subparagraph 1 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment Manufacturers may, within three months of being notified of the provisional calculation under paragraph 4, notify the Commission of any errors in the data, specifying the Member State in which it considers that the error occurred. Manufacturers shall, within three months of being notified of the provisional calculation under paragraph 4, notify the Commission of any errors in the data, specifying the Member State in which it considers that the error occurred. Justification Article 13 of Directive 510/2011 foresees a review of the targets and modalities set out in this Regulation. The modalities covered by this amendment are intrinsically linked to the objective of this Regulation and to the achievement of the targets set herein. Amendment 39 Proposal for a regulation Article 7 - paragraph 8 - subparagraph 3 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment The Commission mayadopt detailed rules on the procedures for reporting such deviations and for taking them into account in the calculation of the average specific emissions. Those procedures shall be adopted by way of implementing acts in accordance with the examination procedure referred to in Article 15(2). The Commission shalladopt detailed rules on the procedures for reporting such deviations and for taking them into account in the calculation of the average specific emissions. Those procedures shall be adopted by way of implementing acts in accordance with the examination procedure referred to in Article 15(2). Amendment 40 Proposal for a regulation Article 7 - paragraph 8 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 8a.From 1 January 2025 onwards manufacturers shall report to the Commission, based on a harmonised Union methodology, the lifecycle CO2emissions of all new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles they put on the market as from that date. For that purpose, the Commission shall adopt, no later than 31 December 2022, delegated acts in accordance with Article 16 in order to supplement this Regulation byspecifying detailed rules on the procedures for reporting the full lifecycle CO2emissions of all fuel types and vehicle powertrains registered on the Union market. No later than 31 December 2026, the Commission shall submit a report to the European Parliament and the Council with an analysis of the overall life-cycle emissions from new light duty vehicles in the Union, including an analysis of options for possible regulatory measures, in order to better direct future policy efforts in emissions cuts in the sector. That analysis shall be made publicly available Justification Inextricably linked to other amendments. Amendment 41 Proposal for a regulation Article 8 - paragraph 4 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 4. The amounts of the excess emissions premium shall be considered as revenue for the general budget of the Union. 4. The amounts of the excess emissions premium shall be considered as revenue for the general budget of the Union. Those amounts shall be used to complement Union and national measures, in close cooperation with social partners, to promote skill formation andreallocation of workers in the automotive sector in all affected Member States, in particular in the regions and the communities most affected by the transition, in order to contribute to a just transition towards zero-emission mobility. Justification Inextricably linked to other amendments. Amendment 42 Proposal for a regulation Article 10 - paragraph 3 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 3. Where the Commission considers that the manufacturer is eligible for a derogation applied for under paragraph 1 and is satisfied that the specific emissions target proposed by the manufacturer is consistent with its reduction potential, including the economic and technological potential to reduce its specific emissions of CO2, and taking into account the characteristics of the market for the type of light commercial vehicle manufactured, the Commission shall grant a derogation to the manufacturer. The application shall be submitted at the latest by 31 October of the first year in which the derogation shall apply. 3. Where the Commission considers that the manufacturer is eligible for a derogation applied for under paragraph 1 and is satisfied that the specific emissions target proposed by the manufacturer is consistent with its reduction potential, including the economic and technological potential to reduce its specific emissions of CO2, and taking into account the characteristics of the market for the type of passenger car or light commercial vehicle manufactured, the Commission shall grant a derogation to the manufacturer. The application shall be submitted at the latest by 31 October of the first year in which the derogation shall apply. Justification Correcting an omission in the text. Amendment 43 Proposal for a regulation Article 11 - paragraph 1 - subparagraph 2 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment Such technologies shall be taken into consideration only if the methodology used to assess them is capable of producing verifiable, repeatable and comparable results. Such technologies shall be taken into consideration only if the methodology used to assess them is capable of producing verifiable, repeatable and comparable results, and only until the WLTP- measured value is not complemented or replaced by other data that are more representative of real world emissions. Justification Inevitable for the internal logic of the text. Amendment 44 Proposal for a regulation Article 11 - paragraph 1 - subparagraph 3 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment Within 12 months of the approval of an innovative technology or innovative technology package, the supplier or the manufacturer of such approved innovative technology or package shall provide evidence based on results from real driving emissiontests on production vehicles to validate the contribution of such technology or package. Amendment 45 Proposal for a regulation Article 11 - paragraph 1 - subparagraph 4 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment The Commission may adjust the cap with effect from 2025 onwards. Those adjustments shall be performed by means of delegated acts in accordance with Article 16. The Commission may adjust the cap downwardswith effect from 2025 onwards. Those adjustments shall be performed by means of delegated acts in accordance with Article 16. Amendment 46 Proposal for a regulation Article 11 - paragraph 2 - point d Text proposed by the Commission Amendment (d) the innovative technologies must not be covered by mandatory provisions due to complementary additional measures complying with the 10 g CO2/km reduction referred to in Article 1 or be mandatory under other provisions of Union law. With effect from 1 January 2025, this criterion shall not apply with regard to efficiency improvements for air conditioning systems. (d) the innovative technologies must not be covered by mandatory provisions due to complementary additional measures complying with the 10 g CO2/km reduction referred to in Article 1 or be mandatory under other provisions of Union law. With effect from 1 January 2025, this criterion shall not apply with regard to efficiency improvements for air conditioning and heating systems. Amendment 47 Proposal for a regulation Article 12 - paragraph 1 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 1. The Commission shall monitor and assess the real world representativeness of the CO2emission and energy consumption values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1151. It shall ensure that the public is informed of how that representativeness evolves over time 1. The Commission shall monitor and assess the real world representativeness of the CO2 emission and energy consumption values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1151. Amendment 48 Proposal for a regulation Article 12 - paragraph 1 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 1a. In order to ensure the representativeness referred to in paragraph 1, compliance with this Regulation shall be measured, from 1 January 2023, by means of a real-world CO2 emissions test. The Commission shall adopt delegated acts in accordance with Article 16, at the latest two years after the date of application of this Regulation, in order to supplement this Regulation bydeveloping the real-world CO2 emissions test using PEMS. Amendment 49 Proposal for a regulation Article 12 - paragraph 1 b (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 1b. Until the real-world CO2 emissions test becomes applicable, compliance with this Regulation shall be measured on the basis of data from fuel consumption meters and subject to a limit set for each manufacturer in 2021 as a percentage difference, that is not to be exceeded, between that data and the manufacturer's specific CO2emissions that is measured for the purpose of type approval certification procedures initiated from 2021 onwards in accordance with Regulation (EC) No 715/2007. Amendment 50 Proposal for a regulation Article 12 - paragraph 1 c (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 1c.Where a manufacturer's specific CO2 emissions exceed the limit set in paragraph 1b, the specific CO2 emission target for that manufacturer, which is used for the purpose of compliance with this Regulation, shall be adjusted by the exceedance identified. Amendment 51 Proposal for a regulation Article 12 - paragraph 2 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 2a. The Commission shall ensure that the public is informed of how the real world representativeness referred to in paragraph 1 evolves over time. Amendment 52 Proposal for a regulation Article 12 - paragraph 2 b (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 2b. Where appropriate accuracy standards for on-board fuel consumption measurement equipment are not available, the Commission shall mandate work to agree the technical standards and introduce them into Union law no later than 1 January 2020. Justification Currently appropriate accuracy standards for fuel consumption measurement equipment of battery electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles and LPG are not available. Amendment 53 Proposal for a regulation Article 12 - paragraph 3 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 3. The Commission mayadopt the measures referred to in this Articleby means of implementing acts in accordance with the examination procedure referred to in Article 15(2). 3. The Commission shall, by means of implementing acts,adopt detailed rules on the procedures for reporting data from fuel consumption meters. Those implementing acts shall be adopted in accordance with the examination procedure referred to in Article 15(2). Amendment 54 Proposal for a regulation Article 14 - paragraph 2 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 2. The Commission shall take into account the assessments performed pursuant to Article 12 and may, where appropriate, review the procedures for measuring CO2emissions as set out under Regulation (EC) No 715/2007. The Commission shall, in particular, make appropriate proposals to adapt those procedures to reflect adequately the real world CO2emissions of cars and light commercial vehicles . 2. The Commission shall take into account the assessments performed pursuant to Article 12 and may, where appropriate, review the procedures for measuring CO2emissions as set out under Regulation (EC) No 715/2007. The Commission shall, in particular, make appropriate proposals to adapt those procedures to reflect adequately the real world CO2emissions of cars and light commercial vehicles, including usingPEMS and remote-sensing. Amendment 55 Proposal for a regulation Article 14 - paragraph 3 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 3a. By 31 December 2019, the Commission shall review Directive 1999/94/EC and, where appropriate, submit a relevant legislative proposal in order to provide consumers with accurate, robust and comparable information on the fuel consumption, CO2emissions and air pollutant emissions of new passenger cars placed on the market. Within the context of the review referred to in the first subparagraph, the Commission shall also evaluate the options for introducing a fuel economy and CO2emissions label for new lightcommercial vehicles, and, where appropriate, submit a relevant legislative proposal to that end. Justification Inextricably linked to other amendments. Amendment 56 Proposal for a regulation Article 14 - paragraph 3 b (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment The Commission shall, where appropriate, submit a legislative proposal to the European Parliament and the Council in order to set additional emissions reduction targets for new passenger cars and new light commercial vehicles from 1 January 2031 with a view to maintaining at least the emissions-reduction trajectory achieved in the period up to 2030. Justification Inextricably linked to other amendments. Amendment 57 Proposal for a regulation Article 16 - paragraph 1 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 1. The power to adopt delegated acts referred to in the second subparagraph of Article 7(7), Article 10(8), the fourth subparagraph of Article 11(1), Article 13(2) and the second subparagraph of Article 14(3) shall be conferred on the Commission for an indeterminate period of time from [the date of entry into force of this Regulation]. 1. The power to adopt delegated acts referred to in Article 4(3c),the second subparagraph of Article 7(7) and (8a), Article 10(8), the fourth subparagraph of Article 11(1), Article 12(1a),Article 13(2) and the second subparagraph of Article 14(3) shall be conferred on the Commission for an indeterminate period of time from [the date of entry into force of this Regulation]. Amendment 58 Proposal for a regulation Article 16 - paragraph 2 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 2. The delegation of power referred to in the second subparagraph of Article 7(7), Article 10(8), the fourth subparagraph of Article 11(1), Article 13(2) and the second subparagraph of Article 14(3) may be revoked at any time by the European Parliament or by the Council. A decision to revoke shall put an end to the delegation of the power specified in that decision. It shall take effect the day following the publication of the decision in the Official Journal of the European Union or at a later date specified therein. It shall not affect the validity of any delegated acts already in force. 2. The delegation of power referred to in Article 4(3c),the second subparagraph of Article 7(7), Article 7(8a), Article 10(8), the fourth subparagraph of Article 11(1), Article 12(1a), Article 13(2) and the second subparagraph of Article 14(3) may be revoked at any time by the European Parliament or by the Council. A decision to revoke shall put an end to the delegation of the power specified in that decision. It shall take effect the day following the publication of the decision in the Official Journal of the European Union or at a later date specified therein. It shall not affect the validity of any delegated acts already in force. Amendment 59 Proposal for a regulation Article 16 - paragraph 4 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 4. A delegated act adopted pursuant to the second subparagraph of Article 7(7), Article 10(8), the fourth subparagraph of Article 11(1), Article 13(2) and the second subparagraph of Article 14(3) shall enter into force only if no objection has been expressed either by the European Parliament or by the Council within a period of two months of notification of that act to the European Parliament and the Council or if, before the expiry of that period, the European Parliament and the Council have both informed the Commission that they will not object. That period shall be extended by two months at the initiative of the European Parliament or of the Council. 4. A delegated act adopted pursuant to Article 4(3c), the second subparagraph of Article 7(7),Article 7(8a),Article 10(8), the fourth subparagraph of Article 11(1), Article 12(1a), Article 13(2) and the second subparagraph of Article 14(3) shall enter into force only if no objection has been expressed either by the European Parliament or by the Council within a period of two months of notification of that act to the European Parliament and the Council or if, before the expiry of that period, the European Parliament and the Council have both informed the Commission that they will not object. That period shall be extended by two months at the initiative of the European Parliament or of the Council. Amendment 60 Proposal for a regulation Article 17 - paragraph 1 Regulation (EC) No 715/2007 Article 11a - paragraph 2 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment 2. The Commission shall adopt implementingacts in accordance with Article 15in order to determine the procedures for verifying the in-service conformity of light duty vehicles in respect of the certified CO2and fuel consumption values. 2. The Commission shall adopt delegatedacts in accordance with Article 14ain order to determine the procedures for verifying the in-service conformity of light duty vehicles in respect of the certified CO2and fuel consumption values. Justification Regulation (EC) No 715/2007 has not yet been lisbonised. However EP has expressed its clear position in the context of Dess report and the EMIS recommendations that Delegated Acts would be the only appropriate procedure for determining test procedures. Amendment 61 Proposal for a regulation Article 17 - paragraph 1 a (new) Regulation (EC) No 715/2007 Article 14 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment The following Article is inserted: 'Article 14a Exercise of the delegation 1.The power to adopt delegated acts is conferred on the Commission subject to the conditions laid down in this Article. 2. The power to adopt delegated acts referred to in Article 11a(2) shall be conferred on the Commission for a period of five years from … [date of entry into force of this amending Regulation]. The Commission shall draw up a report in respect of the delegation of power not later than nine months before the end of the five-year period. The delegation of power shall be tacitly extended for periods of an identical duration, unless the European Parliament or the Council opposes such extension not later than three months before the end of each period. 3.The delegation of power referred to in Article 11a(2) may be revoked at any time by the European Parliament or by the Council. A decision to revoke shall put an end to the delegation of the power specified in thatdecision. It shall take effect the day following the publication of the decision in the Official Journal of the European Union or at a later date specified therein. It shall not affect the validity of any delegated acts already in force. 4.Before adopting a delegated act, the Commission shall consult experts designated by each Member State in accordance with the principles laid down in the Interinstitutional Agreement of 13 April 2016 on Better Law Making*. 5. As soon as it adopts a delegated act, the Commission shall notify it simultaneously to the European Parliament and to the Council. 6.A delegated act adopted pursuant to Article 11a(2) shall enter into force only if no objection has been expressed eitherby the European Parliament or by the Council within a period of two months of notification of that act to the European Parliament and to the Council or if, before the expiry of that period, the European Parliament and the Council have both informed the Commission that they will not object. That period shall be extended by two months at the initiative of the European Parliament or of the Council. ___________________ * OJ L 123, 12.5.2016, p. 1.'. Justification Regulation (EC) No 715/2007 has not yet been lisbonised. However EP has expressed its clear position in the context of Dess report and the EMIS recommendations that Delegated Acts would be the only appropriate procedure for determining test procedures. Amendment 62 Proposal for a regulation Annex I - part A - point 6 - point 6.3 - paragraph 2 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment For the purpose of the calculation of this formula, the specific emissions target of 2021 as defined in point 4 shall be corrected to take into account the difference between the measured WLTP CO2 emissions and the declared WLTP CO2 emissions. For new entrants, the Commission is empowered to adopt delegated acts in accordance with Article 16 in order to amend this Regulation by developing a formula in order to calculate the relevant specific emission target of 2021 for each manufacturer. Amendment 63 Proposal for a regulation Annex I - part A -point 6.3 - paragraph 3 - subparagraph 2 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment ZLEV factor is (1+y-x), unless this sum is larger than 1.05 or lower than 1.0in which case the ZLEV factor shall be set to 1.05 or 1.0 as the case may be For the period 2025 to 2029, ZLEV factor is (1+y-x), unless this sum is larger than 1.05, in which case the ZLEV factor shall be set to 1.05; if this sum is between 1.0and 0.98, the ZLEV factor shall be set to 1.0; if this sum is lower than 0.95, the ZLEV factor shall be set to 0.95; From 2030 onwards, ZLEV factor is (1+y-x), unless this sum is larger than 1.05 or lower than 0.95 in which case the ZLEV factor shall be set to 1.05 or 0.95 as the case may be Amendment 64 Proposal for a regulation Annex I - part A -point 6.3 - paragraph 4 - subparagraph 3 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment x is 15% in the years 2025 to 2029 and 30%in 2030 onwards. x is 20 % in the years 2025 to 2029 and 40 %in 2030 onwards. Amendment 65 Proposal for a regulation Annex I - part B - point 6 - point 6.3 - point 6.3.1 - paragraph 2 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment For the purpose of the calculation of this formula, the specific emissions target of 2021 as defined in point 4 shall be corrected to take into account the difference between the measured WLTP CO2 emissions and the declared WLTP CO2 emissions. For new entrants, the Commission is empowered to adopt delegated acts in accordance with Article 16 in order to amend this Regulation by developing a formula to calculate the relevant specific emission target of 2021 for each manufacturer. Amendment 66 Proposal for a regulation Annex I - part B -point 6.3.1 - paragraph 3 - subparagraph 3 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment ZLEV factor is (1+y-x), unless this sum is larger than 1.05 or lower than 1.0in which case the ZLEV factor shall be set to 1.05 or1.0 as the case may be ZLEV factor is (1+y-x), unless this sum is larger than 1.05, in which case the ZLEV factor shall be set to 1.05; if this sum is between 1.0and 0.98, the ZLEV factor shall be set to 1.0; if this sum is lower than 0.95, the ZLEV factor shall be set to 0.95. Amendment 67 Proposal for a regulation Annex I - part B - point 6.3.1 - paragraph 4 - subparagraph 3 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment x is 15% x is 20 % Amendment 68 Proposal for a regulation Annex I - part B - point 6 - point 6.3 - point 6.3.2 - paragraph 2 a (new) Text proposed by the Commission Amendment For the purpose of the calculation of this formula, the specific emissions target of 2021 as defined in point 4 shall be corrected to take into account the difference between the measured WLTP CO2 emissions and the declared WLTP CO2 emissions. For new entrants, the Commission is empowered to adopt delegated acts in accordance with Article 16 in order to amend this Regulation by developing a formula to calculate the relevant specific emission target of 2021 for each manufacturer. Amendment 69 Proposal for a regulation Annex I - part B - point 6.3.2 - paragraph 3 - subparagraph 3 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment ZLEV factor is (1+y-x), unless this sum is larger than 1.05 or lower than 1.0in which case the ZLEV factor shall be set to 1.05 or 1.0as the case may be ZLEV factor is (1+y-x), unless this sum is larger than 1.05 or lower than 0.95in which case the ZLEV factor shall be set to 1.05 or 0.95as the case may be Amendment 70 Proposal for a regulation Annex I - part B - point 6.3.2 - paragraph 4 - subparagraph 3 Text proposed by the Commission Amendment x is 30% x is 40 % EXPLANATORY STATEMENT Improved emission performance standards for new passenger cars and new light commercial vehicles have the potential to reduce CO2emissions whilst contributing towards the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the mitigation of climate change. At the same time the proper standards can deliver significant fuel savings to consumers and can also bring about air quality improvements to our citizens. The rapporteur considers that having the right CO2targets for vehicles is fundamental for the shift towards the decarbonisation of the economy, in line with the Paris Agreement. This is necessary if the European Union is to contribute its fair share to the global climate efforts, whilst ensuring the competitiveness of the European vehicle manufacturing industry. Change is happening fast in today's global automotive landscape. Stronger focus on innovation and new technologies will help the European industry adapt to changing demands. Furthermore, steadfast developments in battery and fuel cell technology are expected to result in a quicker increase in global market shares for Zero and Low Emission Vehicles for the coming years. The rapporteur acknowledges that until now, it was the ambitious emission reduction standards already in place that pushed for further innovation. Moreover, the automotive industry is an economic sector where affordable emission reduction technologies already exist, and these can enable a more cost-effective and extensive transformation. Given this, the CO2targets and benchmark levels for Zero and Low Emission Vehicles set in this regulation have to be ambitious enough to be in line with the Union's climate objectives and help support an effective technological transition to a low-carbon economy. Having in place the proper CO2targets and the required policy mechanisms supporting Zero and Low Emission Vehicles is important to achieve technology neutrality, prevent market distortion and stimulate technology production and development within the EU. To make sure that we are in line with our climate commitments whilst safeguarding the automotive industry's competitiveness CO2reductions need to be firmly in place as of 2025. Leaving reduction targets for as late as 2030 will result in having only theoretical drops. Thus, the current Regulation needs to set stronger and more ambitious CO2reductions and ZLEV targets to ensure that the EU is in line with its long-term climate commitments and delivers the benefits for our citizens and consumers alike. The rapporteur believes that ambitious CO2reduction targets for light duty vehicles and a strong and stable home market for ZLEVs will help stimulate economic growth whilst reinforcing the competitiveness of the European industry. The shift away from dependence on imported oil and petroleum products towards domestically produced energy and electricity is expected to result both in an increase in GDP and in domestic employment in electricity supply and its related sectors. The transition to low-carbon mobility will help also bring about growth in the motor vehicles' supply chain and will help boost employment in relevant industrial sectors. Despite a presumed and temporary higher initial cost for purchasing vehicles, in the long-run, consumers, both first and second-hand vehicle owners, will benefit from a marked reduction in the total cost of car ownership, as they will pay much less for fuelling and maintaining their vehicles. This is expected to leave more money available to consumers that they can use for purchasing other goods and services and thus giving a boost to real incomes, consumer expenditure and further increase GDP. The transition towards alternative powertrains will be associated with structural changes in the automotive value chain. For this reason, it is imperative that the inevitable social impacts of the low-carbon transition in the automotive sector are seriously considered. It is equally important that the European Union is proactive in addressing the job implications that will be particularly pronounced in the most affected regions. Current policy measures therefore have to be accompanied by targeted programmes for redeployment, re-skilling and up-skilling of workers. Education programmes and job-seeking initiatives are to be conducted in close dialogue with all the relevant social partners. Such efforts should be co-financed through earmarked revenues from the collected premiums paid for additional emissions under this Regulation. A successful transition to zero- and low-emission mobility requires a coherent policy framework for vehicles, infrastructures, electricity grids, employment programmes and economic incentives across EU, national, regional and local levels. This goes hand in hand with the proper deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure. Such infrastructure has to be put in place without delay in order to provide confidence to consumers and potential purchasers of Zero and Low Emission Vehicles. Consequently, different support schemes at both EU and Member State level need to effectively work together mobilising significant public and private investment. The rapporteur emphasises that consumers require realistic fuel consumption values in order to make well-informed purchasing decisions. In turn, such information will help renew consumer confidence. Better designed and further harmonised Union requirements on car labelling will help provide consumers with comparable, reliable and user friendly information about the benefits of zero and low emission vehicles. Such labelling shall include information concerning air pollutants, CO2 emissions and fuel consumption together with running costs. Proper car labelling will also help support the uptake of the most fuel efficient and environment friendly cars across the European Union. The increasing gap between official type approval figures and real-world CO2 emissions for new passenger vehicles is alarming; it was 42% in 2015 and is still growing. The rapporteur is concerned that this gap significantly reduces the effectiveness of the current CO2regulations and requires immediate attention for the post 2020 regulations. While the switch from NEDC to WLTP is likely to yield more representative type approval CO2emission figures, it is not expected to completely close the real-world emissions gap. This growing gap has significant implications for consumers, air quality, cities and policy makers and needs to be addressed seriously and effectively. The rapporteur's view is that the most reliable way to ensure the real world representativeness of type-approval values is by introducing a real-world CO2emissions test, which the Commission will have to be empowered to develop. However, in the meantime and until such a real-world test comes into force and becomes applicable, compliance should be ensured by using data from the fuel consumption meters that are reported by manufacturers together with a not-to-exceed limit which should be fixed. For the longer term, the rapporteur's vision is to ensure that there is a clear understanding of the overall life-cycle emissions of the various fuel types of vehicles. Through such information future policy making in this sector can be better modelled ensuring serious emissions reductions throughout the whole value chain. (1) OJ C 77, 28.3.2002, p. 1. Attachments Original document

