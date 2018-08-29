European Parliament : Report - The impact of EU cohesion policy on Northern Ireland - A8-0240/2018 - Committee on Regional Development

Northern Ireland ranks as one of the poorest regions in North Western Europe. This is explained in part by the decline in certain traditional industries. Northern Ireland was also affected by inter-community violence for several decades, known as the 'Troubles'. The 'Good Friday Agreement' or Belfast Agreement of 1998 set a path towards peace, where the British and Irish governments and society north and south overwhelmingly agreed upon a power-sharing arrangement that would put an end to violence and segregation.

Following the signing of the 'Good Friday Agreement', the European Union has played an increased role in supporting the peace process in Northern Ireland. This support has taken two main forms. Firstly, the European Union forms the general political framework for relations between the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Secondly, the European Union's cohesion policy has given special attention to Northern Ireland over the years in order to support economic and social development in the context of the peace process. With that in mind, the European Parliament wants to look into the impact of EU cohesion policy in Northern Ireland, with a view to setting out the way forward.

Northern Ireland benefits from various cohesion programmes, and in particular from the European Regional Development Fund, the European Social Fund, the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund, as well as from the PEACE Programme for Northern Ireland and the Border Region of Ireland and the Interreg cross-border programmes.

In some cases, EU funds in Northern Ireland play the same role as they do in other European regions, by encouraging economic development and social progress. There are also some programmes which are tailored to the specific situation in Northern Ireland and are aimed at bridge-building between the two communities and across the border.

The European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) in Northern Ireland

The objective of the ERDF programme in Northern Ireland for the 2014-2020 period is to strengthen overall competitiveness. There is a particular focus on research and development technology transfer to companies in Northern Ireland, with EUR 113 million being invested in this area.

More than EUR 140 million is being used to increase the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises, helping them access capital through a combination of financial instruments and subsidies. More than 6 000 companies will have received financial and non-financial support, with the goal of creating 2 800 jobs. A third goal is to promote alternative low carbon actions in Northern Ireland. EUR 47 million has been dedicated to increasing the energy efficiency in social housing as well as measures to promote low carbon and sustainable multi-model urban transport in Belfast.

Recent important projects funded under the ERDF in Northern Ireland include the Giant's Causeway visitor centre, which contributes to the attractiveness of the area for tourists and thus boosts the local economy.

The total operational programme budget for the ERDF for the 2014-2020 period in Northern Ireland is EUR 522 091 481, with the EU contribution being EUR 313 254 888.

The European Social Fund (ESF) in Northern Ireland

The main objective of the ESF in Northern Ireland for 2014-2020 is to improve skills, particularly those of young people. The aim here is to combat poverty and social exclusion by reducing unemployment.

In particular, the operational programme seeks to improve the employability of 40 000 people, including the long-term unemployed. There is provision for career guidance, counselling and training for unemployed young people. Promoting apprenticeships is also an objective of the programme.

The total budget of the European Social Fund for Northern Ireland for the 2014-2020 period is EUR 513 382 725, with the EU contribution being EUR 205 353 090.

The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) in Northern Ireland

The Rural Development Programme for Northern Ireland is particularly important, in view of the continuing importance of the agricultural sector for the local economy. The programme focuses mainly on preserving and enhancing ecosystems, local development in rural areas and increasing the competiveness of the agri-food sector.

In particular, farmers are receiving support to put 12% of the Northern Irish farmland under contract to preserve biodiversity, and 1 200 hectares of forests are being planted to mitigate climate change. During the 2014-2020 period, almost 20% of Northern Irish farms will benefit from investment support to restructure and modernise their businesses. In addition, 10% of farms and 25% of agri-food businesses will receive support to develop short supply chains and local markets. The programme will also create almost 30 000 training course places for farmers and other rural businesses. Furthermore, every rural dweller in Northern Ireland is expected to be covered by a local development strategy, while roughly 12% of the rural population are to benefit from improved services and infrastructure.

The total operational programme budget for Northern Ireland is EUR 760 100 000 for the 2014-2020 period, with the EU contribution being EUR 228 400 000.

The European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) in Northern Ireland

The EMFF supports maritime and fishery activities and helps deliver the objectives of the Common Fisheries Policy.

Support is available for projects that deliver on sustainable economic growth in the sea fisheries and aquaculture sectors. In particular, funding is available for improvements to fishing vessels, including energy improvements and re-engining, for fish farming, fish processing and marketing, for investments in shore-based facilities, for services to the fishing industry, for job creation and training, and for the marine environment and inland fishing.

The total allocation to Northern Ireland under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund for the 2014-2020 period is EUR 18 310 000, with the EU contribution being EUR 13 730 000.

The PEACE Programme for Northern Ireland and the Border Region of Ireland

PEACE IV is a unique EU cohesion policy programme that aims to reinforce a peaceful and stable society by fostering reconciliation in Northern Ireland and the border region of Ireland, namely the counties of Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Louth, Monaghan and Sligo. It seeks to support actions that will build trust and bring people closer together at a cross-community and cross-border level and that contribute towards a shared society for everyone.

It is different from the funds and programmes mentioned above in that funding is not managed by national or regional bodies, but by the Special EU Programmes Body (Foras Um Chláir Speisialta An AE/Boord O Owre Ocht UE Projecks). This is a special cross-border body set up in the context of the Good Friday Agreement and which is recognised both by the United Kingdom and by the Republic of Ireland. The programme focuses on four objectives.

The objective of shared educationaims to increase the level of direct, sustained and curriculum-based contact between pupils and teachers from all backgrounds. The aim is for 350 schools and 144 000 pupils to engage in shared education activities. There is also provision for teacher training.

With regard to children and young people, the programme aims to invest in good relations and mentoring actions in order to increase interaction between children and young people from all backgrounds, promote respect for diversity and enhance their desire to form positive relationships. Distinctive actions are available for the most marginalised, most vulnerable and hardest to reach. Over 43 000 children and young people will gain new skills and competencies. These actions involve local authorities and communities as well as statutory and voluntary organisations.

Through the creation of shared spaces and services, the aim is to transform community relations in the Programme area and in particular in Northern Ireland. This also encourages increased economic and social cross-border and cross-community engagement. In terms of services, the programme targets victims and survivors of the conflict, for instance by addressing trauma, assessing physical and mental health needs and helping families cope with the history of the conflict.

By building positive relations, the goal is to create respect on a cross-community and cross-border basis. This includes conflict resolution and mediation, local and regional projects to build mutual trust and understanding, projects to explore history in a sensitive manner, activities in sport, arts and culture as well as projects to facilitate personal interaction and mobility between residents from divided neighbourhoods.

The total operational programme budget for the 2014-2020 period is EUR 269 610 967, with the EU contribution being EUR 229 169 320.

Interreg Programmes in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland participates in an Interreg V-A programme together with adjoining parts of the Republic of Ireland and western Scotland. The Special EU Programmes Body also manages this programme.

The programme focuses on four areas that are crucial for job creation and growth: cross-border initiatives for research and innovation, the preservation of the shared environment, sustainable mobility across borders, and cross-border health and social care services. The schemes to promote cross-border public transport and access to modern health care in border regions are particularly important.

The total operational programme budget for the Interreg V-A programme Northern Ireland-Ireland-Scotland for the 2014-2020 period is EUR 282 761 998, with the EU contribution being EUR 240 347 696.

Northern Ireland is also eligible for funding under Interreg V-B (transnational: Northern Periphery and Arctic Programme, North West Europe Programme and Atlantic Area Programme) and Interreg V-C (interregional, i.e. Europe-wide).

Fact-finding mission to Northern Ireland

In order to assess the impact of cohesion policy in Northern Ireland in greater detail, the Committee on Regional Development sent a fact-finding mission to Northern Ireland from 21 to 23 March 2018. During that fact-finding mission, the Members met various stakeholders in order to collect information on cohesion policy in Northern Ireland, and visited several projects financed with the assistance of cohesion programmes. Those included urban projects in Belfast, cross-border projects in the Derry/Londonderry area and rural projects in the Giant's Causeway area.

In particular, Members visited the Skainos Centre in East Belfast and the Girdwood Hub in North Belfast, which are examples of cross-community, shared spaces. In Derry/Londonderry, the mission participants visited the North West Regional Science Park (Catalyst Inc), which helps small and medium-sized businesses in the knowledge economy to grow. At the Giant's Causeway, the committee representatives visited the Visitor Centre, which is important for attracting tourism to the area, but also heard from three local businesses and initiatives which had obtained EU funding to assist the development of the local economy. In Belfast, meetings were also held with the Commission office, the Special EU Programmes Body, the Department of Finance and the Department for the Economy.

The meetings and project visits are described in detail in the mission report, which is published separately.

Conclusion

The rapporteur's overall conclusion on the impact of cohesion policy on Northern Ireland is that the policy has had a resoundingly positive effect on life in Northern Ireland, particularly in deprived urban and rural areas, and with regard to cross-community relations. The European Union's cohesion policy has helped to improve the economic and social situation of Northern Ireland following the implementation of the peace process, meaning that Northern Ireland now has much less of a development deficit than a few decades ago.

With regard to cross-community relations, the PEACE Programme is particularly important. It is administered by an independent body which is separate from national or regional authorities, and has a special focus on creating links between the communities of Northern Ireland and across the border. These links would have been difficult to achieve in the absence of the EU-sponsored Peace Programme.

As for the future of cohesion policy in Northern Ireland, your rapporteur considers that cohesion funding should be maintained post-2020 if possible. The successors to the current PEACE Programme and the Interreg V-A programme in Northern Ireland and the border areas should have an even greater priority in this respect, as funding for cross-community and cross-border projects should continue.