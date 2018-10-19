European Parliament : Report - Unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain - A8-0309/2018 - Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development

Background of the Commission proposal

In an agricultural policy environment that has become distinctly more market oriented, the good and fair governance of the agricultural and food supply chain has become crucial for all the actors involved, and especially for agricultural producers. The latter are particularly vulnerable to unfair trading practices (UTPs) as they often lack bargaining power that would match that of their partners that buy their products. This is mainly due to the limited alternatives they have for getting their products to final consumers, as well as to the structural weakness of the farming system compared to its downstream partners.

UTPs can put operators' profits and margins under pressure, which can drive otherwise viable and competitive players out of business. For example, unilateral reductions of the contracted quantity for perishable goods equates to income foregone for an operator who may not easily find an alternative outlet for these goods. Late payments for perishable products after they are delivered and sold by the buyer constitute extra financial cost for the supplier. Possible obligations for suppliers to take back products not sold by the buyer may constitute an undue transfer of risk to suppliers. Being forced to contribute to generic in-store promotional activities of distributors, without drawing a fair benefit, may unduly reduce a supplier's margin.

There is a wide-spread consensus that UTPs occur throughout the food supply chain. It is characteristic that no less than three Commission communications since 2009 have focused on the food supply chain including UTPs. Parliament adopted in June 2016 a resolution calling on the Commission to submit a proposal for a Union legal framework concerning UTPs. The Council, in December 2016, invited the Commission to undertake an impact assessment with a view to proposing a Union legal framework or non-legislative measures to address UTPs.

Specific UTP rules already exist in 20 Member States. However, their heterogeneity is significant. In certain Member States, there is no, or ineffective specific protection against UTPs. Another existing instrument is the voluntary Supply Chain Initiative (SCI), which is a private industry initiative that seeks to govern UTPs and provides a forum for early and non-litigious dispute resolution. The SCI is, however, unlikely to develop into a comprehensive governance framework. This is because participation in the SCI is voluntary and the SCI so far does not cover all operators in the food supply chain. For instance, while retailers are members of the SCI, 'retailer buying alliances' do not participate in the SCI, nor do the organisations representing agricultural producers; the latter did not join the SCI because, in their view, it does not ensure sufficient confidentiality for complaining parties and does not provide for independent investigations or sanctions.

For those reasons, the present Commission proposal on UTPs corresponds to a strong and longstanding demand from the European farming community and a long felt belief that farmers should be better protected against abusive practices from processors and retailers. It can be argued that the absence, so far, of a common UTP framework stands in contrast to other areas which the CAP governs, and which have direct relevance for operators, such as competition rules, state aid rules and marketing standards. In these areas, the common market organisation (Regulation (EU) No 1308/2013) lays down common rules relevant to the market conditions operators face in the EU so as to contribute to economic and social cohesion, as well as to a level playing field in the single market.

The present proposal for a Directive aims at reducing the occurrence of UTPs in the food supply chain by introducing a minimum common standard of protection across the EU that consists of a short list of specific prohibited UTPs. The protection covers suppliers in the food supply chain insofar as they sell food products to buyers who are not small and medium-sized. This scope aims at contributing to a fair standard of living for the agricultural community, an objective of the CAP under Article 39 TFEU.

Article 43 TFEU, being the principal CAP legal basis, serves as the Commission proposal's unique legal basis. The measures foreseen in the proposal concern UTPs occurring in the agricultural and food supply chain in relation to the trade of products originating with agricultural producers. It should be noted that, according to Article 38(2) and (3) TFEU, the CAP primarily covers the agricultural products listed in Annex 1 to the TFEU. However, the European Court of Justice has explicitly confirmed that food products not listed in Annex I TFEU (Annex I products are deemed 'agricultural products' under the Treaty) can also be covered by acts adopted under Article 43 TFEU if this contributes to the achievement of one or more of the CAP objectives and agricultural products are principally covered.(1)

Moreover, an approach which protects agricultural producers and their associations (cooperatives and other producer organisations) must also take into account indirect negative effects they may suffer through UTPs occurring downstream in the food supply chain, i.e. by operators who are not farmers but whose weak bargaining position in the downstream chain makes them vulnerable to UTPs. Protection against UTPs applying to downstream suppliers prevents unintended consequences for farmers due to trade being diverted to their investor-owned competitors - for example at the processing stage - which would not enjoy protection (e.g. less legal risk for buyers to be confronted with UTP accusations).

Furthermore, the Commission points out that the proposed measures are complementary to measures existing in Member States and the code of conduct of the SCI.

Rapporteur's position and amendments proposed

The rapporteur supports the Commission proposal as a long expected legislative instrument to defend agricultural producers' bargaining position in the agricultural and food supply chain; an instrument which can finally complement the measures introduced via Regulation (EU) 2017/2393, the so-called Omnibus Regulation, aiming at reinforcing the negotiating prerogatives of farmers in the EU. It should be reminded that the belief in the necessity of such an instrument was backed up by the conclusions of the Agricultural Markets Task Force issued in November 2016, and it was shared by Parliament in its resolution adopted on 7 June 2016, as well as by the EU Agriculture Ministers who adopted unanimous conclusions in this respect at their Informal Council meeting of 12-13 December 2016 in Bratislava.

The rapporteur underlines that completing the legislative procedure on the UTPs proposal before the end of the present parliamentary term, thus making this new legislation a concrete 'deliverable' for European farmers, is both an important and realistic objective for this Parliament. On the side of the other co-legislator, the Austrian Presidency has clearly indicated its intention to give top priority to the UTPs proposal, as indicated in a letter of 4 June 2018 by the Austrian Minister for Sustainability and Tourism, Elisabeth Köstinger, to the Chair of the AGRI Committee. The letter indicated the UTPs proposal as one of the main priorities for the Austrian Presidency and reminded that both Parliament and the Council had asked repeatedly for legislation to protect farmers who are the weakest link in the supply chain, before concluding that 'the time has come to harmonise twenty different national regulations and to set minimum standards for all Member States' so as to 'solve the problems of farmers treated unfairly by other, more powerful partners in the supply chain'.

Amendments proposed by the rapporteur

While widely supporting the proposal, the rapporteur proposes nevertheless a number of amendments to improve its efficiency. These are the following:

• Extension of the scope to suppliers in the food supply chain which are not SMEs, in order to include farmers' organizations and avoid possible trade diversions away from SMEs;

• Extension of the scope to all agricultural products, i.e. not only to food products, in order to include the horticultural sector, feed industry, and other agricultural sectors not falling under food production;

• Extension of the 'buyer's' definition to include those operators that, though established outside the EU, buy and sell products in the EU market. The aim is to avoid that a buyer can escape the provisions of the Directive by simply moving its place of establishment outside the EU;

• Again as regards the definition of the 'buyer', the provision of related services should be included into the scope, together with processing, distribution or retail of agricultural and food products;

• Inclusion of a definition of 'unfair trading practice' (in the sense of an overarching principle), along the lines of the definition given by the Council Conclusions of 12 December 2016, which is reflected in recital 1 of the proposed Directive;

• Inclusion of a definition of 'economic dependence' as a power relationship between a supplier and a buyer;

• Introduction of a payment term for non-perishable products at 60 days from the receipt of the invoice, as also provided for in Directive 2011/7/EU on late payment;

• Exemption from the provisions on payment terms for all contributions from farmers to their producer organisations and cooperatives, as well as for agreements of inter-branch organisations where those agreements concern quality products;

• Definition of the notion of 'short notice' (when a buyer cancels orders of perishable food products) with a fixed time-limit (60 days);

• Improvement of the introductory sentence in paragraph 2 of Article 3 (so-called 'grey UTPs') through including the concept of 'economic dependence';

• Introduction of the possibility for Member States to prohibit any other unfair trading practice (i.e. going beyond the prohibitions of Article 3), based on the definition of 'unfair trading practice' added into Article 2;

• Inclusion of mandatory written contracts upon request of a supplier, as laid down - through the 'Omnibus Regulation'- in Article 168 of the Single CMO, and of the possibility for Member States to encourage an increased contractualization between different actors in the supply chain;

• Inclusion of the possibility for complainants to lodge a complaint to foreign authorities through their own national authorities;

• Extension to representative associations of the right to lodge a complaint on behalf of one or more of their members;

• Inclusion of the obligation for the enforcement authority to start an investigation within 60 days from the date on which the complaint has been lodged, and to conclude it within 6 months. In duly justified cases, the 6 months can be extended by another 6 months (thus, the whole investigation has to be concluded within 14 months from the complaint);

• Inclusion of the obligation for the enforcement authority, in case an infringement has been established, to require the buyer to terminate the prohibited trading practice;

• Introduction of the possibility for Member States to promote the use of mediation or an alternative dispute resolution mechanism;

• Introduction of the obligation for Member States to include in their annual report to the Commission of an evaluation on the effectiveness of the implemented measures in order to ban UTPs.