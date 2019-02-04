European Patent For Puustelli Miinus Furniture

Puustelli Group Oy has been granted a European patent for Miinus
furniture system inventions. The furniture parts and particularly the
structures of the cabinet carcass include many patented details. The
Miinus invention is the most important innovation in the global
furniture industry for decades. Recyclable biocomposite has replaced the
MDF and chipboard traditionally widely used as carcass materials in
furniture. The raw material is made in Finland and consists of a
polypropylene and pulp fibre compound. The side components of the
patented structure are made by injection moulding. Whereas the invention
allows for various types and sizes of frame parts to be made, each part
requires a separate mould. The colours of the moulded parts can be
flexibly varied. Thanks to the injection moulding method and choice of
material, the components have excellent precision and strength, as well
as excellent moisture resistance. Besides which, material waste is
minimal.
Biocomposite frame receives excellent indoor air and durability test
results
The material releases no toxic emissions into the
indoor air and retains its dimensional stability, strength and colours
also in highly challenging conditions.
-
0% formaldehyde content
-
anti-static material
-
soaking in water for several months / no changes
-
stress test carried out using 350 kg weights for months / no changes
in shape
-
temperature fluctuations / -25Co and + 90Co / no
changes
-
colour resistance during tests / no changes
-
excellent screw grip and re-fastening
Modifiable biocomposite carcasses are unusual
Holes to join
the carcasses and to fasten hinges, mechanisms and drawer sliders have
been ready made in conjunction with mould injection of the frame.
Biocomposite is not subject to fatigue and the structures have excellent
modifiability. For example, a cabinet can be transformed into drawers
and the other way around without completely removing the carcass. Since
the holes have been ready made, fastening the screws couldn’t be easier
when making changes. The parts remain firmly in place in a Miinus
carcass far better than in traditional chipboard. And unlike a chipboard
carcass, the Miinus carcass can withstand being removed, transferred and
re-fastening numerous times.
About the materials
With the Miinus kitchen all unnecessary
material has been removed, minused. The
kitchen’s weight (mass) is about half that of a comparable kitchen. This
makes it lighter to handle, install and transport. Which is also why the
carbon footprint originating in transport is almost half that of a
typical kitchen. Recyclability, carbon footprint calculations and a
number of research findings prove that familiar materials such as MDF or
chipboard, melamine or laminate surfaces cannot be used in an ecological
kitchen.
All in all, a Miinus kitchen undercuts the best indoor air ratings by as
much as half, depending on the choice of material and surface treatments.
Inspiration for the Miinus kitchen
“Development was
inspired by our wish to take concrete action for the good of the
environment. The goal was to reduce the carbon footprint originating in
kitchen manufacturing and to lower the environmental burden throughout
the kitchen’s lifecycle. Our mission took on greater importance with the
growing demand for ecological alternatives. Our patented Miinus kitchen
has now been found to respond to this demand,” says Puustelli Group’s
CEO Jussi Aine.
Development work took years
There was no research data
available for development work since no extensive objective research on
materials had been done anywhere else. Development work took years
because each solution had to be tested before the injection moulded
Miinus biocomposite carcass solution was fully ready for use and goals
were reached. Along the way, Puustelli’s development team required
numerous researchers specialised in different technologies as well as
the know-how, tests, prototypes and 3D models of many parties.
Image and video link information attached.
About Puustelli Group Oy
Puustelli Group Oy is part of Harjavalta Group, a Finnish family
enterprise. The Group also includes Kastelli Group Oy and Lapti Group
Oy. In 2017, Harjavalta Group had around 1,100 permanent employees and
turnover of around €386 million.
The ecological Miinus kitchen has been produced by Puustelli since
2013 and is sold in Finland, Sweden, the UK and USA. Project sales
account for a significant share.
