European Recovery Fund should help bloc emerge strengthened from crisis - Merkel

05/18/2020 | 11:34am EDT

France and Germany are proposing a European Recovery Fund worth 500 billion euros to help the bloc quickly exit the coronavirus crisis, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"We must act, we must act in a European way so that we get out of the crisis well and strengthened," Merkel told reporters after bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

She added that the Fund would offer grants to the countries and regions hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Escritt)

