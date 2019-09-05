Log in
European Semifinalist of SEED AWARD was Unveiled, Highlighting the Integration of Technology and Humanity

09/05/2019 | 11:25pm EDT

Leading Chinese real estate company Seedland Group announced 3 winners including Brizi, Ameryz Bio and Wootznano at the European Semifinal of the SEED AWARD, a global creativity award hosted by the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905006066/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

During the whole competition, SEED AWARD attracted over a thousand teams across the world to participate and lots of top-notch technology experts, industry leaders, scientists, and entrepreneurs gathered to celebrate the brilliant innovation projects.

The winners of SEED AWARD European Semifinal are Brizi, a high-function active fan filter supported by a digital app that is designed to protect babies from air pollution in an urban environment; Ameryz Bio, cancer detection, to check cancer by blood signal; Wootznano, an electronic skin that highly sensitive and fully compliant force/pressure sensor embedded with temperature sensors.

The award is unprecedented in the world by celebrating creative ideas that integrate technologies and everyday lives, thus encouraging creators to explore the ways of utilizing technologies to bring actual changes to people’s lives.

Seedland CMO and SEED AWARD Executive member K.K. Ng said, "SEED AWARD envisioned the dream of establishing the world's first creativity award that highlights the integration of technology and everyday life."

“I think they all have great potential for changing the world. And that’s really nice to see. It’s nice to see potential pioneers here” said Peter J. Bentley, honorary professor of the School of Computer Science of University College London, and the judge of SEED AWARD.

Founded in Guangzhou in 2006, Seedland is one of China's Top 100 Real Estate Enterprises and has expanded its business from real estate to many other areas. With over a decade’s experience as a comprehensive company providing whole lifecycle smart life solutions, Seedland takes the lead by launching the SEED AWARD, hoping to inspire and support more creators to join the trend and advance the benefits brought to all people by technologies.

In this exciting era of technology-driven disruption, Seedland has been devoted to integrating innovative technologies into the development of life products and solutions for over a decade. Its human-focused and technology-centered R&D processes redefine the relationship between people and their living space.


