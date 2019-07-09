Log in
European Stocks Slip, Led Lower by Chemical and Bank Stocks

07/09/2019 | 06:13am EDT

By Avantika Chilkoti

-- U.S. stock futures slide and Treasury yields pick up

-- European stocks are battered by string of bad corporate news

-- Most markets in Asia also decline

European stocks declined on Tuesday, following a spate of unwelcome corporate news on some of the region's biggest banks, chemical companies and auto makers.

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 benchmark shed about 0.8%, putting it on course to fall for a third straight day, with marquee German stocks suffering some of the sharpest losses.

Among the biggest decliners was BASF, which dropped 6% after the German chemicals giant slashed its profit forecast on Monday evening, citing the continuing trade dispute between the U.S. and China as well as sluggish demand in the auto market. The warning prompted a drop in the stock of rivals such as Covestro AG, which fell 5.9%, and Lanxess, which declined roughly 4%.

Deutsche Bank dropped 5%, extending its rout for a second day, amid growing skepticism over Chief Executive Christian Sewing's plan to cut jobs and restructure the investment bank. Smaller Danish rival Danske Bank slumped about 3.5% after it published a profit warning Monday.

Within the automotive sector, Volkswagen AG dropped about 1.6% after the Securities and Exchange Commission said the auto maker dragged out a federal investigation into whether it defrauded U.S. bond investors who weren't told about its efforts to cheat on diesel-emissions tests.

In a rare bright spot, shares in Ocado gained 5.3% in U.K. trading after investors grew more optimistic about growth prospects for the British online groceries group following its earnings report.

In Asia, most markets declined slightly, led by a 0.8% drop in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index.

Investors globally are poised for fresh commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his deputy, Randal Quarles, later in the day that may provide important signals on the chances of rate cuts this year.

Pete Gunning, global chief investment officer at Russell Investments, is among those investing carefully -- "thoughtfully doing nothing," he said -- in anticipation of a global slowdown. "While we are not expecting Armageddon, we are definitely late cycle," he said.

The yield on 10-year Treasurys ticked up to 2.054% from 2.030% on Monday. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -5.42% 59.25 Delayed Quote.3.63%
CONTINENTAL AG 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
COVESTRO AG -4.47% 41.04 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
DANSKE BANK A/S -3.31% 100.7 Delayed Quote.-19.16%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -4.20% 6.51 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
HANG SENG -0.67% 28114 Real-time Quote.9.51%
LANXESS -3.98% 51.2 Delayed Quote.32.64%
OCADO GROUP PLC 9.01% 1276.5 Delayed Quote.48.16%
PORSCHE HOLDING -0.88% 58.66 Delayed Quote.14.52%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.65% 387.37 Delayed Quote.15.54%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.64% 829.83 Delayed Quote.18.08%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.97% 153.44 Delayed Quote.11.43%
