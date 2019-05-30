European Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise

By Patricia Kowsmann

European stocks opened higher Thursday after Asian markets slipped, while futures signaled Wall Street would gain after days in the red.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.4% in opening trading, trimming some of the losses it suffered in the previous day.

In the U.S., futures pointed to opening rises of 0.3% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and 0.4% for the S&P 500.

In Asia, however, the Shanghai Stock Exchange was down 0.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3%, amid fears of a prolonged trade dispute between the U.S. and China and its effects on the global economy.

For days markets have been dropping, threatening a possible end to their bullish run as investors sold stocks and sought safety in bonds.

But some economists have pointed out worries may be exaggerated, particularly on how serious the U.S.-China spat may be.

Aaron Anderson, senior vice president of research at Fisher Investments, said investors should take into consideration President Trump's likely willingness to resolve matters with China ahead of the U.S. election campaign next year.

"He would much rather go into that campaign season with some sort of trade victory than continuing to be embroiled in this trade spat with China," Mr. Anderson said.

As a sign market participants were taking a less bearish stance Thursday, the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys ticked up to 2.275%, from 2.238% on Wednesday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was flat.

Looking ahead, investors were awaiting the second reading of first-quarter U.S. economic growth later Thursday. The first reading showed gross domestic product rose at a 3.2% annual rate despite slowing consumer and business spending.

In commodities, global benchmark Brent crude oil was up 0.5% at $68.21 a barrel. Gold prices, which tend to go up when investors are worried, was down 0.5%.

Write to Patricia Kowsmann at patricia.kowsmann@wsj.com