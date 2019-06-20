Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Tour hires Scudamore to boost Ryder Cup revenue - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 04:00am EDT
Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

(Reuters) - The European Tour has hired former Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore to help boost revenue from the Ryder Cup, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The job is Scudamore's first paid role since leaving the Premier League at the end of 2018.

Scudamore will join a committee of sports and business executives led by Damon Buffini, former head of private equity group Permira, tasked with increasing income from the biennial team golf competition between Europe and the United States.

"We have got some of the best golfers in the world and if you look at some of the Ryder Cup results, you will see that," European Tour chairman David Williams told the FT.

"We are delighted with the progress we have made with the commercial aspects of the Ryder Cup but we still think there is more to do."

The Ryder Cup is jointly administered by the European Tour and the PGA of America, with the 43rd edition of the competition set to be held in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin in 2020.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35aCool weather hits UK retail sales in May, boding poorly for economy in second quarter
RE
04:23aChina, U.S. trade teams to hold talks
RE
04:19aEUROPE : Fed effect, Italy send European shares to six-week highs
RE
04:18aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : ECB's De Guindos says relevant investigation into BBVA spying case with court
RE
04:15aUK employers stick to 2.5% pay deals - XpertHR
RE
04:13aDawn Capital raises $125 million for new Europe tech fund
RE
04:11aBank investments in technology not yet driving significant revenue growth -Accenture
RE
04:11aMarketing division manager Kyari to head Nigerian state oil firm
RE
04:09aOECD TO LAUNCH AGRICULTURAL POLICIES : Monitoring and Evaluation 2019 on 27 June 2019
PU
04:03aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 recovers on Fed effect, Dixons sinks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
4Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering
5AMS : AMS : showcases sensing solutions for wearables, Home/Building, IoT, mobile, and consumers at MWC Shangh..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About