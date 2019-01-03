European Union : CSD Register

(d) Instruction routing and processing, fee collection and processing and related reporting.

3. Establishing CSD links, providing, maintaining or operating securities accounts in relation to the settlement services, collateral management and other ancillary services.

4. (a)Any other services, such as: Providing general collateralmanagement services as agent, related to the Central Pledge Registry;

(b) Providing regulatory reporting;

(c) Providing information, data and statistics to bureaus engaged in the market research area, or other governmental or inter-governmental entities;

c) Ancillary services allowed but not explicitly listed in Section B:

(a) Entering of information on seizures processed by executive authorities; (b) Providing information on data and checkups to state authorities and other bodies authorized to receive it;

(c) Providing information and data to governmental and other legally authorized entities

(d) disclosing and maintaining Legal Entity Identifier.