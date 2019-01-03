Log in
European Union : CSD Register

01/03/2019 | 06:54pm CET

Last update 3 January 2019

ESMA70-151-889

CSD Register

Articles 21 and 58 of Regulation (EU) No 909/2014 (CSDR)

Competent authorities shall send the information requested in the below tables in WORD format to CSDR.Notifications@esma.europa.eu.The information provided will be published by ESMA in accordance with Article 21(3) and Article 58(2) of CSDR.

Article 21 - CSD register

  • 1. Decisions taken by competent authorities under Articles 16, 19 and 20 shall be immediately communicated to ESMA.

  • 2. Central banks shall without undue delay inform ESMA of any securities settlement system that they operate.

  • 3. The name of each CSD operating in compliance with this Regulation and to which authorisation or recognition has been granted pursuant to Article 16, 19 or 25 shall be entered in a register specifying the services and, where applicable, classes of financial instruments for which the CSD has been authorised. The register shall include branches operated by the CSD in other Member States, CSD links and the information required under Article 31 where Member States have made use of the possibility provided for in that Article. ESMA shall make the register available on its dedicated website and keep it up to date.

Article 58 - CSD register

  • 1. Decisions taken by competent authorities under Articles 54, 56 and 57 shall be notified to ESMA.

  • 2. ESMA shall introduce in the register, that it is required to make available on its dedicated website in accordance with Article 21(3), the following information:

  • (a) the name of each CSD which was subject to a decision under Articles 54, 56 and 57;

  • (b) the name of each designated credit institution;

  • (c) the list of banking-type ancillary services that a designated credit institution or a CSD authorised under Article 54 is authorised to provide for the

CSD's participants.

Contents

I. EU CSDs (authorised under Art 16/Art 54 of CSDR) - general information ............................................................................................................. 3

Central Securities Depository (BG) .............................................................................................................................................................................................. 3

Centrální depozitář cenných papírů, a.s. (CSD Prague) ............................................................................................................................................................... 5

ID2S .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 7

Interbolsa, SGSCSLVM, S.A ........................................................................................................................................................................................................... 8

Malta Stock Exchange plc .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 10

Národný centrálny depozitár cenných papierov, a.s . ................................................................................................................................................................ 12

Nasdaq CSD SE ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 14

OeKB CSD GmbH ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................ 16

VP Securities A/S ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................ 17

II.

EU CSDs (authorised under Art 16/Art 54 of CSDR) - additional information on each CSD ........................................................................ 20

CSD - Bulgaria ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 20

Centrální depozitář cenných papírů, a.s. (CSD Prague) - Czech Republic ................................................................................................................................. 22

ID2S - France ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................. 24

Interbolsa - SGSLSCVM, S.A. ─ Portugal ..................................................................................................................................................................................... 25

Malta Stock Exchange Plc - Malta ............................................................................................................................................................................................. 27

Národný centrálny depozitár cenných papierov, a. s. - Slovak Republic ................................................................................................................................. 29

Nasdaq CSD SE - Latvia .............................................................................................................................................................................................................. 31

OeKB CSD GmbH - Austria .......................................................................................................................................................................................................... 33

VP Securities A/S - Denmark ...................................................................................................................................................................................................... 35

III. Entities allowed to record book entries into securities accounts maintained by CSDs (Art 31 of CSDR) .................................................. 37

I. EU CSDs (authorised under Art 16/Art 54 of CSDR) - general information

CSD Home Member

State

Compete nt Authority

CSD Name

LEI of CSD

Initial Authorisation,

Extension or Outsourcing of Activities and Services

Withdrawal of Authorisation

Date (YYYY/MM/ DD)

Specify the type of decision and if made under Art 16, 19, 54 or 56 of CSDR

Services covered (Annex to CSDR)

If applicable, name of entity to which the services or activities are outsourced

Date (YYYY/ MM/DD)

Specify if under Art 20 or Art 57 of CSDR

Services for which authorisation is withdrawn

Bulgaria

FSC

Central Securities Depository (BG)

7478000 0G07H7 WL0WI3 1

17/09/2018

Initial authorisati on under Art 16 CSDR

a) Core services referred to in Section A:

1. 2. 3.

notary service; central maintenance service; settlement service.

b) Ancillary services listed in Section B: 1. Services related to the settlement service, such as:

(a) Organising a securities lending mechanism, in its capacity of agent among participants in a securities settlement system;

(b) Providing collateral management services, in its capacity of agent for participants in a securities settlement system;

(c) Settlement matching, instruction routing, trade confirmation, trade verification.

2. Services related to the notary and central maintenance services, such as:

(a) Services related to shareholders'

registers;

(b) Supporting the processing of corporate actions, including tax, general meetings and information services;

(c) New issue services, including allocation and management of ISIN codes and similar codes;

(d) Instruction routing and processing, fee collection and processing and related reporting.

3. Establishing CSD links, providing, maintaining or operating securities accounts in relation to the settlement services, collateral management and other ancillary services.

4. (a)Any other services, such as: Providing general collateralmanagement services as agent, related to the Central Pledge Registry;

  • (b) Providing regulatory reporting;

  • (c) Providing information, data and statistics to bureaus engaged in the market research area, or other governmental or inter-governmental entities;

c) Ancillary services allowed but not explicitly listed in Section B:

(a) Entering of information on seizures processed by executive authorities; (b) Providing information on data and checkups to state authorities and other bodies authorized to receive it;

(c) Providing information and data to governmental and other legally authorized entities

(d) disclosing and maintaining Legal Entity Identifier.

Czech Republic

Czech National Bank

Centrální depozitář cenných papírů, a.s.

(CSD Prague)

315700L K78Z7C 0WMIL0 3

2018/12/21

Initial authorisati on under Article 16 of CSDR

a)Core services referred to in Section A:

1. Initial recording of securities in a book- entry system ('notary service');

2. Providing and maintaining securities accounts at the top tier level ('central maintenance service');

3. Operating a securities settlement system

('settlement service').

b)Ancillary services referred to in Section B:

1. Services related to the settlement service:

- Organising a securities lending mechanism, as agent among participants of a securities settlement system;

- Providing collateral management services, as agent for participants in a securities settlement system;

- Settlement matching, instruction routing, trade confirmation, trade verification.

2. Services related to the notary and central maintenance services:

Burza cenných papírů Praha, a.s.; STYRAX, a.s.

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 17:53:01 UTC
