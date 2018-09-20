European Union : Compliance table - Guidelines on the management body of market operators and DRSPs under MiFID II

Guidelines compliance table
ESMA70-156-350
26 March 2018
Guidelines on the management body of market operators and DRSPs under MiFID II
The following competent authorities* comply or intend to comply with ESMA Guidelines on the management body of market operators and DRSPs under MiFID II:
Complies or
Competent authority
intends to Comments comply
BEBelgiumFinancial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA)BGBulgariaFinancial Supervision Commission (FSC)
Intends to comply by the end of 2018
CZ
Czech RepublicCzech National Bank (CNB)
DKDenmarkFinanstilsynet
DEGermany
Financial Administration of the City of Hamburg
Ministry of Economics, Energy, Transport and Regional Development, State of Hessen
Ministry of Economic Affairs, Employment, Transport and Digitalisation of Lower Saxony
Ministry of Finance of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Exchange Supervisory Authority of the Saxon State
(Ministry for Economic Affairs, Labor and Transport)
Ministry of Economic Affairs, Labour and Housing Baden-Wuerttemberg
Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Energy and Technology
Exchange Supervisory Authority Berlin (Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises)
BaFinEEEstonia
IEEstonian Financial Supervision Authority (FSA)
IrelandELCentral Bank of IrelandGreece
ESHellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC)Spain
FR
Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV)
FranceHRAutorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)
CroatiaITHrvatska agencija za nadzor financijskih usluga (HANFA)
Intends to comply by Q3 2018
ItalyCY
Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB)
CyprusLVCyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)
Latvia
Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC)
Complies only partially for the moment and intends to comply fully by the end of 2018
LTLithuaniaLULuxembourg
HUBank of Lithuania
Intends to comply by Q2 2018
Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF)HungaryMTMagyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB)Malta
NLNetherlands
ATMalta Financial Services Authority (MFSA)Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM)
Austria
PLFinancial Market Authority (FMA)
Poland
PTKomisja Nadzoru Finansowego (KNF)PortugalRO
Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários (CMVM)
RomaniaSIRomanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)
Intends to comply by the end of 2018.
SloveniaSKSecurities Market Agency (SMA)
Intends to comply by 30 June 2018
SlovakiaFINational Bank of Slovakia (NBS)
FinlandSEFinanssivalvonta (FSA)
SwedenUKFinansinspektionen (FI)
United KingdomISFinancial Conduct Authority (FCA)
IcelandLILiechtenstei n
NOFjármálaeftirlitið(FME)
Intends to comply by Q4 2019
NorwayFinanzmarktaufsicht(FMA)Finanstilsynet
GIGibraltar1
Financial Services Commission (Gibraltar)
*The EEA States other than the Member States of the European Union are not currently required to notify their compliance with the ESMA Guidelines. This table is based on information provided from those EEA States on a voluntary basis.
** Please note that, in the interest of transparency, if a competent authority continues to intend to comply after the application date, it will be considered "non-compliant" unless (A)
the Guidelines relate to a type of institution or instruments which do not currently exist in the jurisdiction concerned; or (B) legislative or regulatory proceedings have been initiated to bring any national measures necessary to comply with the Guidelines in force in the jurisdiction concerned.
Notes
Article 16(3) of the ESMA Regulation requires national competent authorities to inform us whether they comply or intend to comply with each Guideline or recommendation we issue. If a competent authority does not comply or does not intend to comply it must inform us of the reasons. We decide on a case by case basis whether to publish reasons.
ESMA endeavour to ensure the accuracy of this document, however, the information is provided by the competent authorities and, as such, ESMA cannot accept responsibility for its contents or any reliance placed on it.
For further information on the current position of any competent authority, please contact that competent authority. Contact details can be obtained from our website(www.esma.europa.eu)
1 Gibraltar is a European territory for whose external relations the UK is responsible.