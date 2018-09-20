European Union : Compliance table - Guidelines on the management body of market operators and DRSPs under MiFID II

Guidelines compliance table

ESMA70-156-350

26 March 2018

Guidelines on the management body of market operators and DRSPs under MiFID II

The following competent authorities* comply or intend to comply with ESMA Guidelines on the management body of market operators and DRSPs under MiFID II:

Complies or

Competent authority

intends to Comments comply

BEBelgiumFinancial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA)BGBulgariaFinancial Supervision Commission (FSC)

Intends to comply by the end of 2018

CZ

Czech RepublicCzech National Bank (CNB)

DKDenmarkFinanstilsynet

DEGermany

Financial Administration of the City of Hamburg

Yes

Ministry of Economics, Energy, Transport and Regional Development, State of Hessen

Ministry of Economic Affairs, Employment, Transport and Digitalisation of Lower Saxony

Ministry of Finance of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Exchange Supervisory Authority of the Saxon State

Yes

(Ministry for Economic Affairs, Labor and Transport)

Ministry of Economic Affairs, Labour and Housing Baden-Wuerttemberg

Yes

Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Energy and Technology

Yes

Exchange Supervisory Authority Berlin (Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises)

BaFinEEEstonia

IEEstonian Financial Supervision Authority (FSA)

YesYes

IrelandELCentral Bank of IrelandGreece

ESHellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC)Spain

FR

Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV)

FranceHRAutorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)

Yes

CroatiaITHrvatska agencija za nadzor financijskih usluga (HANFA)

Intends to comply by Q3 2018

ItalyCY

Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB)

CyprusLVCyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)

Yes

Latvia

Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC)

Complies only partially for the moment and intends to comply fully by the end of 2018

LTLithuaniaLULuxembourg

HUBank of Lithuania

Intends to comply by Q2 2018

Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF)HungaryMTMagyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB)Malta

NLNetherlands

ATMalta Financial Services Authority (MFSA)Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM)

Yes

YesYes

Yes

Austria

PLFinancial Market Authority (FMA)

Poland

PTKomisja Nadzoru Finansowego (KNF)PortugalRO

Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários (CMVM)

RomaniaSIRomanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF)

Intends to comply by the end of 2018.

SloveniaSKSecurities Market Agency (SMA)

Intends to comply by 30 June 2018

SlovakiaFINational Bank of Slovakia (NBS)

FinlandSEFinanssivalvonta (FSA)

SwedenUKFinansinspektionen (FI)

Yes

Yes

Yes

United KingdomISFinancial Conduct Authority (FCA)

IcelandLILiechtenstei n

NOFjármálaeftirlitið(FME)

Intends to comply by Q4 2019

NorwayFinanzmarktaufsicht(FMA)Finanstilsynet

Yes

GIGibraltar1

Financial Services Commission (Gibraltar)

*The EEA States other than the Member States of the European Union are not currently required to notify their compliance with the ESMA Guidelines. This table is based on information provided from those EEA States on a voluntary basis.

** Please note that, in the interest of transparency, if a competent authority continues to intend to comply after the application date, it will be considered "non-compliant" unless (A)

the Guidelines relate to a type of institution or instruments which do not currently exist in the jurisdiction concerned; or (B) legislative or regulatory proceedings have been initiated to bring any national measures necessary to comply with the Guidelines in force in the jurisdiction concerned.

Notes

Article 16(3) of the ESMA Regulation requires national competent authorities to inform us whether they comply or intend to comply with each Guideline or recommendation we issue. If a competent authority does not comply or does not intend to comply it must inform us of the reasons. We decide on a case by case basis whether to publish reasons.

ESMA endeavour to ensure the accuracy of this document, however, the information is provided by the competent authorities and, as such, ESMA cannot accept responsibility for its contents or any reliance placed on it.

For further information on the current position of any competent authority, please contact that competent authority. Contact details can be obtained from our website(www.esma.europa.eu)

1 Gibraltar is a European territory for whose external relations the UK is responsible.