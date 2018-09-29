European Union : Compliance table regarding MAR guidelines for persons receiving market soundings

Date: 25 September 2018

Guidelines compliance table

MAR Guidelines for persons receiving market soundings (ESMA/2016/1477)

These guidelines apply from 10 January 2017. The following competent authorities have informed us that they comply, do not comply or intend to comply with the ESMA's guidelines for persons receiving market soundings:

Member State Competent authority Complies Comments BE Belgium Financial Services and Mar-kets Authority (FSMA) YES BG Bulgaria Financial Supervision Com-mission (FSC) Intends to comply* Intends to comply by 30 November 2018 CZ Czech Republic Czech National Bank (CNB) YES DK Denmark Finanstilsynet YES DE Germany Bundesanstalt für Fi-nanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) YES EE Estonia Estonian Financial Supervi-sion Authority (FSA) YES IE Ireland Central Bank of Ireland YES EL Greece Hellenic Capital Market Com-mission (HCMC) YES ES Spain Comisión Nacional del Mer-cado de Valores (CNMV) YES FR France Autorité des Marchés Finan-ciers (AMF) YES HR Croatia Hrvatska agencija za nadzor financijskih usluga (HANFA) YES IT Italy Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) YES CY Cyprus Cyprus Securities and Ex-change Commission (CySEC) YES LV Latvia Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) YES LT Lithuania Bank of Lithuania YES LU Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) YES HU Hungary Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB) YES MT Malta Malta Financial Services Au-thority (MFSA) YES

NL Netherlands Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) YES AT Austria Financial (FMA)MarketAuthority YES PL Poland Komisja Nadzoru nansowego (KNF) Fi- YES PT Portugal Comissão do Mercado de Va-lores Mobiliários (CMVM) YES RO Romania Romanian Financial Supervi-sory Authority (ASF) YES SI Slovenia Securities (SMA)MarketAgency YES SK Slovakia National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) YES FI Finland Finanssivalvonta (FSA) YES SE Sweden Finansinspektionen (FI) YES UK United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) YES

European Territo-ries under Article 355(3) TFEU Competent authority Complies Comments GI Gibraltar1 Financial Services Commis-sion (Gibraltar) YES

EEA EFTA State2 Competent authority Complies Comments IS Iceland Fjármálaeftirlitið(FME) Intends to comply* LI Liechtenstein Finanzmarktaufsicht(FMA) Intends to comply* Intends to comply by 1 January 2019 NO Norway Finanstilsynet Intends to comply* Intends to comply by 30 June 2019

* Please note that, in the interest of transparency, if a competent authority continues to intend to comply after the application date (10 January 2017), it will be considered "non-compliant" unless (A) the Guidelines

relate to a type of institution or instruments which do not currently exist in the jurisdiction concerned; or (B) legislative or regulatory proceedings have been initiated to bring any national measures necessary to com-ply with the Guidelines in force in the jurisdiction concerned.

1 Gibraltar is a European territory for whose external relations the UK is responsible.

2 The EEA States other than the Member States of the European Union are not currently required to notify their compliance with

ESMA's Guidelines. This table is based on information provided from the authorities listed in those EEA States on a voluntary basis.

Where individual competent authorities indicated they intend to comply with the Guidelines by a date later than the application date (10 January 2017), ESMA decided to publish their reasons.

Financial Supervision Commission - FSC (Bulgaria)

«The guidelines are addressed to persons receiving market soundings and create legal obligations directly to those persons. Those obligations shall be ensured by the NCA and in particular the Financial Supervision Commission. However, in the national and EU legislation there is no legally binding act which provides for such obligations towards the persons receiving market soundings, which is lack of a legal grounds for the FSC to issue administrative measures for non-compliance.

FSC can establish non-compliance with the provisions of the guidelines by the obliged persons and may issue recommendations to them to comply but those measures do not have binding effect and are not grounds for engaging administrative liability.

In order to ensure compliance with the guidelines, considering the above arguments, FSC needs to draft amendments in the national law transposing and implementing the market abuse legisla-tion where to be included a delegation for ordinance of FSC which will provide for obligations towards the persons receiving market soundings as stated in the guidelines. The above amend-ment is envisaged in the FSC program for legal drafts and it will be accomplished by the end of the year. The term is longer because it requires first amendment in the national law, which has to be adopted by the national parliament and then FSC will issue the said ordinance, where the guidelines will be reflected».

Fjármálaeftirlitið - FME (Iceland)

FME intends to comply by such time the necessary legislative or regulatory proceedings in relation to the incorporation of MAR into the EEA agreement will be completed.

Finanzmarktaufsicht - FMA (Liechtenstein)

FMA intends to comply in such time «as the necessary legislative or regulatory proceedings have been completed».

Finanstilsynet (Norway)

«The process of incorporating MAR into the EEA agreement, and implementation of the regulation into Norwegian law, is well underway. We believe that MAR will enter into force in Norway in the first half of 2019, and we intend to comply with these guidelines from the same date.».

Notes

Article 16(3) of Regulation (EU) No 1095/2010 (the ESMA Regulation) requires national competent authorities to inform us whether they comply or intend to comply with each Guideline or recom-mendation we issue.

ESMA endeavours to ensure the accuracy of this document, however, the information is provided by the competent authorities and, as such, ESMA cannot accept responsibility for its content or any reliance placed on it.

For further information on the current position of any competent authority, please contact that competent authority. Contact details can be obtained from our website(www.esma.europa.eu).