European Union : Compliance table regarding MAR guidelines for persons receiving market soundings

09/29/2018 | 01:07am CEST

Date: 25 September 2018

ESMA70-145-66

Guidelines compliance table

MAR Guidelines for persons receiving market soundings (ESMA/2016/1477)

These guidelines apply from 10 January 2017. The following competent authorities have informed us that they comply, do not comply or intend to comply with the ESMA's guidelines for persons receiving market soundings:

Member State

Competent authority

Complies

Comments

BE

Belgium

Financial Services and Mar-kets Authority (FSMA)

YES

BG

Bulgaria

Financial Supervision Com-mission (FSC)

Intends to comply*

Intends to comply by 30 November 2018

CZ

Czech Republic

Czech National Bank (CNB)

YES

DK

Denmark

Finanstilsynet

YES

DE

Germany

Bundesanstalt für Fi-nanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin)

YES

EE

Estonia

Estonian Financial Supervi-sion Authority (FSA)

YES

IE

Ireland

Central Bank of Ireland

YES

EL

Greece

Hellenic Capital Market Com-mission (HCMC)

YES

ES

Spain

Comisión Nacional del Mer-cado de Valores (CNMV)

YES

FR

France

Autorité des Marchés Finan-ciers (AMF)

YES

HR

Croatia

Hrvatska agencija za nadzor financijskih usluga (HANFA)

YES

IT

Italy

Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB)

YES

CY

Cyprus

Cyprus Securities and Ex-change Commission (CySEC)

YES

LV

Latvia

Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC)

YES

LT

Lithuania

Bank of Lithuania

YES

LU

Luxembourg

Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF)

YES

HU

Hungary

Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB)

YES

MT

Malta

Malta Financial Services Au-thority (MFSA)

YES

ESMA • CS 60747 - 103 rue de Grenelle • 75345 Paris Cedex 07 • France • Tel. +33 (0) 1 58 36 43 21 •www.esma.europa.eu

NL

Netherlands

Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM)

YES

AT

Austria

Financial (FMA)MarketAuthority

YES

PL

Poland

Komisja Nadzoru nansowego (KNF)

Fi-

YES

PT

Portugal

Comissão do Mercado de Va-lores Mobiliários (CMVM)

YES

RO

Romania

Romanian Financial Supervi-sory Authority (ASF)

YES

SI

Slovenia

Securities (SMA)MarketAgency

YES

SK

Slovakia

National Bank of Slovakia (NBS)

YES

FI

Finland

Finanssivalvonta (FSA)

YES

SE

Sweden

Finansinspektionen (FI)

YES

UK

United Kingdom

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

YES

European Territo-ries under Article

355(3) TFEU

Competent authority

Complies

Comments

GI

Gibraltar1

Financial Services Commis-sion (Gibraltar)

YES

EEA EFTA State2

Competent authority

Complies

Comments

IS

Iceland

Fjármálaeftirlitið(FME)

Intends to comply*

LI

Liechtenstein

Finanzmarktaufsicht(FMA)

Intends to comply*

Intends to comply by 1 January 2019

NO

Norway

Finanstilsynet

Intends to comply*

Intends to comply by 30 June 2019

* Please note that, in the interest of transparency, if a competent authority continues to intend to comply after the application date (10 January 2017), it will be considered "non-compliant" unless (A) the Guidelines

relate to a type of institution or instruments which do not currently exist in the jurisdiction concerned; or (B) legislative or regulatory proceedings have been initiated to bring any national measures necessary to com-ply with the Guidelines in force in the jurisdiction concerned.

  • 1 Gibraltar is a European territory for whose external relations the UK is responsible.

  • 2 The EEA States other than the Member States of the European Union are not currently required to notify their compliance with

ESMA's Guidelines. This table is based on information provided from the authorities listed in those EEA States on a voluntary basis.

Where individual competent authorities indicated they intend to comply with the Guidelines by a date later than the application date (10 January 2017), ESMA decided to publish their reasons.

Financial Supervision Commission - FSC (Bulgaria)

«The guidelines are addressed to persons receiving market soundings and create legal obligations directly to those persons. Those obligations shall be ensured by the NCA and in particular the Financial Supervision Commission. However, in the national and EU legislation there is no legally binding act which provides for such obligations towards the persons receiving market soundings, which is lack of a legal grounds for the FSC to issue administrative measures for non-compliance.

FSC can establish non-compliance with the provisions of the guidelines by the obliged persons and may issue recommendations to them to comply but those measures do not have binding effect and are not grounds for engaging administrative liability.

In order to ensure compliance with the guidelines, considering the above arguments, FSC needs to draft amendments in the national law transposing and implementing the market abuse legisla-tion where to be included a delegation for ordinance of FSC which will provide for obligations towards the persons receiving market soundings as stated in the guidelines. The above amend-ment is envisaged in the FSC program for legal drafts and it will be accomplished by the end of the year. The term is longer because it requires first amendment in the national law, which has to be adopted by the national parliament and then FSC will issue the said ordinance, where the guidelines will be reflected».

Fjármálaeftirlitið - FME (Iceland)

FME intends to comply by such time the necessary legislative or regulatory proceedings in relation to the incorporation of MAR into the EEA agreement will be completed.

Finanzmarktaufsicht - FMA (Liechtenstein)

FMA intends to comply in such time «as the necessary legislative or regulatory proceedings have been completed».

Finanstilsynet (Norway)

«The process of incorporating MAR into the EEA agreement, and implementation of the regulation into Norwegian law, is well underway. We believe that MAR will enter into force in Norway in the first half of 2019, and we intend to comply with these guidelines from the same date.».

Notes

Article 16(3) of Regulation (EU) No 1095/2010 (the ESMA Regulation) requires national competent authorities to inform us whether they comply or intend to comply with each Guideline or recom-mendation we issue.

ESMA endeavours to ensure the accuracy of this document, however, the information is provided by the competent authorities and, as such, ESMA cannot accept responsibility for its content or any reliance placed on it.

For further information on the current position of any competent authority, please contact that competent authority. Contact details can be obtained from our website(www.esma.europa.eu).

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 23:06:06 UTC
