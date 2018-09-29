European Union : Compliance table regarding MAR guidelines on delay in the disclosure of inside information

Date: 25 September 2018
ESMA70-145-67
Guidelines compliance table
MAR Guidelines on delay in the disclosure of inside information (ESMA/2016/1478)
These guidelines apply from 20 December 2016. The following competent authorities have in-formed us that they comply, do not comply or intend to comply with the ESMA's guidelines on delay in the disclosure of inside information:
|
Member State
|
Competent authority
|
Complies
|
Comments
|
BE
|
Belgium
|
Financial Services and Mar-kets Authority (FSMA)
|
YES
|
BG
|
Bulgaria
|
Financial Supervision Com-mission (FSC)
|
YES
|
CZ
|
Czech Republic
|
Czech National Bank (CNB)
|
YES
|
DK
|
Denmark
|
Finanstilsynet
|
YES
|
DE
|
Germany
|
Bundesanstalt für Fi-nanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin)
|
YES
|
EE
|
Estonia
|
Estonian Financial Supervi-sion Authority (FSA)
|
YES
|
IE
|
Ireland
|
Central Bank of Ireland
|
YES
|
EL
|
Greece
|
Hellenic Capital Market Com-mission (HCMC)
|
YES
|
ES
|
Spain
|
Comisión Nacional del Mer-cado de Valores (CNMV)
|
YES
|
FR
|
France
|
Autorité des Marchés Finan-ciers (AMF)
|
YES
|
HR
|
Croatia
|
Hrvatska agencija za nadzor financijskih usluga (HANFA)
|
YES
|
IT
|
Italy
|
Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB)
|
YES
|
CY
|
Cyprus
|
Cyprus Securities and Ex-change Commission (CySEC)
|
YES
|
LV
|
Latvia
|
Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC)
|
YES
|
LT
|
Lithuania
|
Bank of Lithuania
|
YES
|
LU
|
Luxembourg
|
Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF)
|
YES
|
HU
|
Hungary
|
Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB)
|
YES
|
MT
|
Malta
|
Malta Financial Services Au-thority (MFSA)
|
YES
ESMA • CS 60747 - 103 rue de Grenelle • 75345 Paris Cedex 07 • France • Tel. +33 (0) 1 58 36 43 21 •www.esma.europa.eu
|
NL
|
Netherlands
|
Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM)
|
YES
|
AT
|
Austria
|
Financial (FMA)MarketAuthority
|
YES
|
PL
|
Poland
|
Komisja Nadzoru nansowego (KNF)
Fi-
|
YES
|
PT
|
Portugal
|
Comissão do Mercado de Va-lores Mobiliários (CMVM)
|
YES
|
RO
|
Romania
|
Romanian Financial Supervi-sory Authority (ASF)
|
YES
|
SI
|
Slovenia
|
Securities (SMA)MarketAgency
|
YES
|
SK
|
Slovakia
|
National Bank of Slovakia (NBS)
|
YES
|
FI
|
Finland
|
Finanssivalvonta (FSA)
|
YES
|
SE
|
Sweden
|
Finansinspektionen (FI)
|
YES
|
UK
|
United Kingdom
|
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
|
YES
|
European Territo-ries under Article
355(3) TFEU
|
Competent authority
|
Complies
|
Comments
|
GI
|
Gibraltar1
|
Financial Services Commis-sion (Gibraltar)
|
YES
|
EEA EFTA State2
|
Competent authority
|
Complies
|
Comments
|
IS
|
Iceland
|
Fjármálaeftirlitið(FME)
|
Intends to comply*
|
LI
|
Liechtenstein
|
Finanzmarktaufsicht(FMA)
|
Intends to comply*
|
Intends to comply by 1 January 2019
|
NO
|
Norway
|
Finanstilsynet
|
Intends to comply*
|
Intends to comply by 30 June 2019
* Please note that, in the interest of transparency, if a competent authority continues to intend to comply after the application date (20 December 2016), it will be considered "non-compliant" unless (A) the Guide-
lines relate to a type of institution or instruments which do not currently exist in the jurisdiction concerned; or (B) legislative or regulatory proceedings have been initiated to bring any national measures necessary to comply with the Guidelines in force in the jurisdiction concerned.
-
1 Gibraltar is a European territory for whose external relations the UK is responsible.
-
2 The EEA States other than the Member States of the European Union are not currently required to notify their compliance with
ESMA's Guidelines. This table is based on information provided from the authorities listed in those EEA States on a voluntary basis.
Where individual competent authorities indicated they intend to comply with the Guidelines by a date later than the application date (20 December 2016), ESMA decided to publish their reasons.
Fjármálaeftirlitið - FME (Iceland)
FME intends to comply by such time the necessary legislative or regulatory proceedings in relation to the incorporation of MAR into the EEA agreement will be completed.
Finanzmarktaufsicht - FMA (Liechtenstein)
FMA intends to comply in such time «as the necessary legislative or regulatory proceedings have been completed».
Finanstilsynet (Norway)
«The process of incorporating MAR into the EEA agreement, and implementation of the regulation into Norwegian law, is well underway. We believe that MAR will enter into force in Norway in the first half of 2019, and we intend to comply with these guidelines from the same date.».
Notes
Article 16(3) of Regulation (EU) No 1095/2010 (the ESMA Regulation) requires national competent authorities to inform us whether they comply or intend to comply with each Guideline or recom-mendation we issue.
ESMA endeavours to ensure the accuracy of this document, however, the information is provided by the competent authorities and, as such, ESMA cannot accept responsibility for its content or any reliance placed on it.
For further information on the current position of any competent authority, please contact that competent authority. Contact details can be obtained from our website(www.esma.europa.eu)