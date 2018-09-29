European Union : Compliance table regarding MAR guidelines on delay in the disclosure of inside information

Date: 25 September 2018

ESMA70-145-67

Guidelines compliance table

MAR Guidelines on delay in the disclosure of inside information (ESMA/2016/1478)

These guidelines apply from 20 December 2016. The following competent authorities have in-formed us that they comply, do not comply or intend to comply with the ESMA's guidelines on delay in the disclosure of inside information:

Member State Competent authority Complies Comments BE Belgium Financial Services and Mar-kets Authority (FSMA) YES BG Bulgaria Financial Supervision Com-mission (FSC) YES CZ Czech Republic Czech National Bank (CNB) YES DK Denmark Finanstilsynet YES DE Germany Bundesanstalt für Fi-nanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) YES EE Estonia Estonian Financial Supervi-sion Authority (FSA) YES IE Ireland Central Bank of Ireland YES EL Greece Hellenic Capital Market Com-mission (HCMC) YES ES Spain Comisión Nacional del Mer-cado de Valores (CNMV) YES FR France Autorité des Marchés Finan-ciers (AMF) YES HR Croatia Hrvatska agencija za nadzor financijskih usluga (HANFA) YES IT Italy Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) YES CY Cyprus Cyprus Securities and Ex-change Commission (CySEC) YES LV Latvia Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) YES LT Lithuania Bank of Lithuania YES LU Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) YES HU Hungary Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB) YES MT Malta Malta Financial Services Au-thority (MFSA) YES

NL Netherlands Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) YES AT Austria Financial (FMA)MarketAuthority YES PL Poland Komisja Nadzoru nansowego (KNF) Fi- YES PT Portugal Comissão do Mercado de Va-lores Mobiliários (CMVM) YES RO Romania Romanian Financial Supervi-sory Authority (ASF) YES SI Slovenia Securities (SMA)MarketAgency YES SK Slovakia National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) YES FI Finland Finanssivalvonta (FSA) YES SE Sweden Finansinspektionen (FI) YES UK United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) YES

European Territo-ries under Article 355(3) TFEU Competent authority Complies Comments GI Gibraltar1 Financial Services Commis-sion (Gibraltar) YES

EEA EFTA State2 Competent authority Complies Comments IS Iceland Fjármálaeftirlitið(FME) Intends to comply* LI Liechtenstein Finanzmarktaufsicht(FMA) Intends to comply* Intends to comply by 1 January 2019 NO Norway Finanstilsynet Intends to comply* Intends to comply by 30 June 2019

* Please note that, in the interest of transparency, if a competent authority continues to intend to comply after the application date (20 December 2016), it will be considered "non-compliant" unless (A) the Guide-

lines relate to a type of institution or instruments which do not currently exist in the jurisdiction concerned; or (B) legislative or regulatory proceedings have been initiated to bring any national measures necessary to comply with the Guidelines in force in the jurisdiction concerned.

1 Gibraltar is a European territory for whose external relations the UK is responsible.

2 The EEA States other than the Member States of the European Union are not currently required to notify their compliance with

ESMA's Guidelines. This table is based on information provided from the authorities listed in those EEA States on a voluntary basis.

Where individual competent authorities indicated they intend to comply with the Guidelines by a date later than the application date (20 December 2016), ESMA decided to publish their reasons.

Fjármálaeftirlitið - FME (Iceland)

FME intends to comply by such time the necessary legislative or regulatory proceedings in relation to the incorporation of MAR into the EEA agreement will be completed.

Finanzmarktaufsicht - FMA (Liechtenstein)

FMA intends to comply in such time «as the necessary legislative or regulatory proceedings have been completed».

Finanstilsynet (Norway)

«The process of incorporating MAR into the EEA agreement, and implementation of the regulation into Norwegian law, is well underway. We believe that MAR will enter into force in Norway in the first half of 2019, and we intend to comply with these guidelines from the same date.».

