European Union : Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the alignment of certain third countries concerning restrictive measures against the Republic of Guinea

11/20/2018 | 01:26pm CET

On 25 October 2018, the Council adopted Decision 2018/1611/CFSP[1].

The Council Decision extends the existing restrictive measures until 27 October 2019.

The Candidate Countries the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia*, Montenegro*, Serbia* and Albania*, the country of the Stabilisation and Association Process and potential candidate Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, as well as the Republic of Moldova, Armenia and Georgia, align themselves with this declaration.

They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it.

[1] Published on 26.10.2018 in the Official Journal of the European Union no. L 268, p. 47.

*The former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Albania continue to be part of the Stabilisation and Association Process.

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 20 November 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
