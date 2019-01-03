European Union : Designated Payment and Securities Settlement Systems

Last update 3 January 2019

ESMA70-708036281-86

SFD Designated Payment and Securities Settlement Systems

Member States have notified the designated payment and securities settlement systems listed below (Article 10(1) of Settlement Finality Directive 98/26/EC).

Updates to the information displayed below SFD_insolvency@esma.europa.eu by using this template.

shouldbesentin

Wordformat

to

Member States ................................................ 2

Austria ........................................................... 2

Belgium ......................................................... 3

Bulgaria ......................................................... 4

Croatia ........................................................... 8

Cyprus ......................................................... 11

Czech Republic .......................................... 12

Denmark ..................................................... 13

Estonia ........................................................ 14

Finland ........................................................ 15

France ......................................................... 18

Germany ..................................................... 19

Greece ........................................................ 25

Hungary ...................................................... 28

Ireland ......................................................... 29

Italy .............................................................. 31

Latvia ........................................................... 33

Lithuania ..................................................... 34

Luxembourg ............................................... 35

Malta ............................................................ 35

The Netherlands ........................................ 35

Poland ......................................................... 37

Portugal ....................................................... 40

Romania ..................................................... 42

Spain ........................................................... 43

Slovakia ...................................................... 47

Slovenia ...................................................... 48

Sweden ....................................................... 49

United Kingdom ......................................... 50

EFTA countries .............................................. 56

Iceland ........................................................ 56

Liechtenstein .............................................. 57

Norway ........................................................ 57