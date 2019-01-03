European Union : Designated Payment and Securities Settlement Systems

Last update 3 January 2019
ESMA70-708036281-86
SFD Designated Payment and Securities Settlement Systems
Member States have notified the designated payment and securities settlement systems listed below (Article 10(1) of Settlement Finality Directive 98/26/EC).
Updates to the information displayed below SFD_insolvency@esma.europa.eu by using this template.
shouldbesentin
Wordformat
to
Member States ................................................ 2
Austria ........................................................... 2
Belgium ......................................................... 3
Bulgaria ......................................................... 4
Croatia ........................................................... 8
Cyprus ......................................................... 11
Czech Republic .......................................... 12
Denmark ..................................................... 13
Estonia ........................................................ 14
Finland ........................................................ 15
France ......................................................... 18
Germany ..................................................... 19
Greece ........................................................ 25
Hungary ...................................................... 28
Ireland ......................................................... 29
Italy .............................................................. 31
Latvia ........................................................... 33
Lithuania ..................................................... 34
Luxembourg ............................................... 35
Malta ............................................................ 35
The Netherlands ........................................ 35
Poland ......................................................... 37
Portugal ....................................................... 40
Romania ..................................................... 42
Spain ........................................................... 43
Slovakia ...................................................... 47
Slovenia ...................................................... 48
Sweden ....................................................... 49
United Kingdom ......................................... 50
EFTA countries .............................................. 56
Iceland ........................................................ 56
Liechtenstein .............................................. 57
Norway ........................................................ 57
|
Member States
|
Payment system
|
Operator
|
Securities settlement system
|
Operator
|
Austria
|
TARGET2-OeNB Austrian RTGS Payment System and Home Account Module Austria (RTGS Payment System; hoam.at)
|
Österreichische Nationalbank Otto-Wagner-Platz 3
1090 Vienna, Austria
Tel.: +43 1 40420 4626 Fax: +43 1 40420 4698 e-Mail: mailbox.target@oenb.at Website: www.oenb.at
|
CCP Austria
|
Abwicklungsstelle für Börsegeschäfte GmbH
Strauchgasse 1-3 1010 Vienna, Austria Tel.: +43 1 533 22 44
Fax: +43 1 533 22 44 2880 e-Mail: office@ccpa.at Website: www.ccpa.at
Contact person:
Wolfgang Aubrunner
Tel.: +43 1 533 22 44 2888
|
GELDSERVICE AUSTRIA
|
Logistik für Wertgestionierung und Transportkoordination G.m.b.H.
Garnisongasse 15 1090 Vienna, Austria Tel.: +43 1 24800
Website: www.geldservice.at
|
The systems operated by
|
OeKB CSD GmbH
Strauchgasse 3 1010 Vienna, Austria Website: www.oekb-csd.at
Contact person:
Mag. Peter Felsinger Managing Director Tel.: +43 1 53127-2463 Fax.: +43 1 53127-4463 E-mail: peter.felsinger@oekb-csd.at
|
TARGET2-OeNB Austrian RTGS Payment System and Austrian Settlement & Transaction Interface (RTGS Payment System; ASTI)
|
Oesterreichische Nationalbank Otto-Wagner-Platz 3 1090 Vienna, Austria Tel.: +43 1 40420-4626 Fax: +43 1 40420-4698 E-mail: mailbox.target@oenb.at Website: www.oenb.at
|
Belgium
|
TARGET2-BE Real Time Gross Settlement System for interbank payments in euro
|
Nationale Bank van België/Banque Nationale de Belgique
Berlaimontlaan 14/Bd. de Berlaimont 14
1000 Brussel/Bruxelles Belgium
Tel.: +32 2 221 38 97 Fax: + 32 2 221 50 00 e-mail: target2.helpdesk@nbb.be
|
Euroclear
|
Euroclear Bank SA/NV Koning Albert-laan II/Bd. du Roi Albert II
1210 Brussel/Bruxelles,
|
UCV - CEC
|
UitwisselingsCentrum en Verrekening Centre d'Echange et de
Compensation
Aarlenstraat / Rue d'Arlon 82
1040 Brussel/Bruxelles Belgium
Tel. +32 2 507 68 54 www.cecbelgium.be
Contact persons :
Andries Karel - Voorzitter/Président Tel. : +32 2 507 68 54
|
The systems operated by
|
CIK (Euroclear Belgium)
Interprofessionele effectendeposito- en girokas Caisse Interprofessionelle de dépôts et de virements de titres
Koning Albert-laan II/Bd. du Roi Albert II
1210 Brussel/Bruxelles, Belgium
|
Mobile phone : +32 477 68 70 87 e-mail : info@cecbelgium.be
De Lepeleire Kristine - Manager
Tel. : +32 2 507 68 55
Mobile phone : +32 495 59 94 75 e-mail : info@cecbelgium.be
|
Effektenafwikkelingssystee m van de Nationale Bank van België ("NBB Clearing" of "NBB-SSS") /
Système de liquidation de titres de la Banque Nationale de Belgique
("Clearing BNB" ou "NBB- SSS")
|
Nationale Bank van België/Banque Nationale de Belgique
Berlaimontlaan 14/Bd. de Berlaimont 14
1000 Brussel/Bruxelles, Belgium
Tel.: +32 2 221 29 45 Fax: +32 2 221 31 20 e-mail: sss@nbb.be
|
Bulgaria
|
RINGS
Real Time Gross Settlement System
|
Bulgarian National Bank 1,Knyaz Alexander I Square 1000 Sofia, Bulgaria www.bnb.bg
Contact persons:
Nina Stoyanova Deputy Governor Banking Department Tel.: +359 2 9145 1208 Fax: +359 2 980 2425
|
Bulgarian National Bank's
Government Securities Settlement System (BNBGSSS)
|
Bulgarian National Bank 1,Knyaz Alexander I Sq. 1000 Sofia, Bulgaria www.bnb.bg
Contact persons:
Alexander Ivanov Director Depository of Government and Government Guaranteed Debt Directorate Fiscal Services Department Tel.: +359 2 9145 1537 Fax: +359 2 981 6961
|
Stoyanova.Nina@bnbank.org
Svetla Nickolova
Director, Payment Systems
Tel.: +359 2 9145 777 Fax: +359 2 980 2425
Nickolova.S@bnbank.org
Marieta Tamnishka Head of Division, Payment Systems in Leva
Tel.: +359 2 9145 775 Fax: +359 2 980 2425
Tamnishka.M@bnbank.org
|
ivanov.a@bnbank.org
Anastasiya Petkova Head of Division Secondary Market of Government Securities Tel.: +359 2 9145 1355 Fax: +359 2 981 6961 petkova.a@bnbank.org
|
BISERA System servicing customer payments to be settled at a designated time
|
BORICA-BANKSERVICE JSC 117, Tzarigradsko Chaussee Blvd.
1784 Sofia, Bulgaria www.bobs.bg
Contact persons:
Alexander Stanev Procurator/Chief Director
"Business Development -
Payment, Information and
Software Services"
Tel.: +359 2 921 53 49 Fax: +359 2 981 45 18
AStanev@bobs.bg
Marian Cholakov Director of Operations
Tel: (+359 2) 970 26 14 Fax: (+359 2) 971 30 93 tcholakov.marian@bobs.bg
|
The systems operated by
|
Central Depository AD 6, Tri Ushi Street
1303 Sofia, Bulgaria Website: www.csd-bg.bg
Contact person:
Georgi Karadgov
Director of Settlement and Registry Directorate
Tel.: +359 2 939 1991 Fax: +359 2 939 1998 g.karadzhov@csd-bg.bg