European Union : Designated Payment and Securities Settlement Systems

0
01/03/2019 | 06:54pm CET

Last update 3 January 2019

ESMA70-708036281-86

SFD Designated Payment and Securities Settlement Systems

Member States have notified the designated payment and securities settlement systems listed below (Article 10(1) of Settlement Finality Directive 98/26/EC).

Updates to the information displayed below SFD_insolvency@esma.europa.eu by using this template.

shouldbesentin

Wordformat

to

Member States ................................................ 2

Austria ........................................................... 2

Belgium ......................................................... 3

Bulgaria ......................................................... 4

Croatia ........................................................... 8

Cyprus ......................................................... 11

Czech Republic .......................................... 12

Denmark ..................................................... 13

Estonia ........................................................ 14

Finland ........................................................ 15

France ......................................................... 18

Germany ..................................................... 19

Greece ........................................................ 25

Hungary ...................................................... 28

Ireland ......................................................... 29

Italy .............................................................. 31

Latvia ........................................................... 33

Lithuania ..................................................... 34

Luxembourg ............................................... 35

Malta ............................................................ 35

The Netherlands ........................................ 35

Poland ......................................................... 37

Portugal ....................................................... 40

Romania ..................................................... 42

Spain ........................................................... 43

Slovakia ...................................................... 47

Slovenia ...................................................... 48

Sweden ....................................................... 49

United Kingdom ......................................... 50

EFTA countries .............................................. 56

Iceland ........................................................ 56

Liechtenstein .............................................. 57

Norway ........................................................ 57

Member States

Payment system

Operator

Securities settlement system

Operator

Austria

TARGET2-OeNB Austrian RTGS Payment System and Home Account Module Austria (RTGS Payment System; hoam.at)

Österreichische Nationalbank Otto-Wagner-Platz 3

1090 Vienna, Austria

Tel.: +43 1 40420 4626 Fax: +43 1 40420 4698 e-Mail: mailbox.target@oenb.at Website: www.oenb.at

CCP Austria

Abwicklungsstelle für Börsegeschäfte GmbH

Strauchgasse 1-3 1010 Vienna, Austria Tel.: +43 1 533 22 44

Fax: +43 1 533 22 44 2880 e-Mail: office@ccpa.at Website: www.ccpa.at

Contact person:

Wolfgang Aubrunner

Tel.: +43 1 533 22 44 2888

GELDSERVICE AUSTRIA

Logistik für Wertgestionierung und Transportkoordination G.m.b.H.

Garnisongasse 15 1090 Vienna, Austria Tel.: +43 1 24800

Website: www.geldservice.at

The systems operated by

OeKB CSD GmbH

Strauchgasse 3 1010 Vienna, Austria Website: www.oekb-csd.at

Contact person:

Mag. Peter Felsinger Managing Director Tel.: +43 1 53127-2463 Fax.: +43 1 53127-4463 E-mail: peter.felsinger@oekb-csd.at

TARGET2-OeNB Austrian RTGS Payment System and Austrian Settlement & Transaction Interface (RTGS Payment System; ASTI)

Oesterreichische Nationalbank Otto-Wagner-Platz 3 1090 Vienna, Austria Tel.: +43 1 40420-4626 Fax: +43 1 40420-4698 E-mail: mailbox.target@oenb.at Website: www.oenb.at

Belgium

TARGET2-BE Real Time Gross Settlement System for interbank payments in euro

Nationale Bank van België/Banque Nationale de Belgique

Berlaimontlaan 14/Bd. de Berlaimont 14

1000 Brussel/Bruxelles Belgium

Tel.: +32 2 221 38 97 Fax: + 32 2 221 50 00 e-mail: target2.helpdesk@nbb.be

Euroclear

Euroclear Bank SA/NV Koning Albert-laan II/Bd. du Roi Albert II

1210 Brussel/Bruxelles,

UCV - CEC

UitwisselingsCentrum en Verrekening Centre d'Echange et de

Compensation

Aarlenstraat / Rue d'Arlon 82

1040 Brussel/Bruxelles Belgium

Tel. +32 2 507 68 54 www.cecbelgium.be

Contact persons :

Andries Karel - Voorzitter/Président Tel. : +32 2 507 68 54

The systems operated by

CIK (Euroclear Belgium)

Interprofessionele effectendeposito- en girokas Caisse Interprofessionelle de dépôts et de virements de titres

Koning Albert-laan II/Bd. du Roi Albert II

1210 Brussel/Bruxelles, Belgium

Mobile phone : +32 477 68 70 87 e-mail : info@cecbelgium.be

De Lepeleire Kristine - Manager

Tel. : +32 2 507 68 55

Mobile phone : +32 495 59 94 75 e-mail : info@cecbelgium.be

Effektenafwikkelingssystee m van de Nationale Bank van België ("NBB Clearing" of "NBB-SSS") /

Système de liquidation de titres de la Banque Nationale de Belgique

("Clearing BNB" ou "NBB- SSS")

Nationale Bank van België/Banque Nationale de Belgique

Berlaimontlaan 14/Bd. de Berlaimont 14

1000 Brussel/Bruxelles, Belgium

Tel.: +32 2 221 29 45 Fax: +32 2 221 31 20 e-mail: sss@nbb.be

Bulgaria

RINGS

Real Time Gross Settlement System

Bulgarian National Bank 1,Knyaz Alexander I Square 1000 Sofia, Bulgaria www.bnb.bg

Contact persons:

Nina Stoyanova Deputy Governor Banking Department Tel.: +359 2 9145 1208 Fax: +359 2 980 2425

Bulgarian National Bank's

Government Securities Settlement System (BNBGSSS)

Bulgarian National Bank 1,Knyaz Alexander I Sq. 1000 Sofia, Bulgaria www.bnb.bg

Contact persons:

Alexander Ivanov Director Depository of Government and Government Guaranteed Debt Directorate Fiscal Services Department Tel.: +359 2 9145 1537 Fax: +359 2 981 6961

Stoyanova.Nina@bnbank.org

Svetla Nickolova

Director, Payment Systems

Tel.: +359 2 9145 777 Fax: +359 2 980 2425

Nickolova.S@bnbank.org

Marieta Tamnishka Head of Division, Payment Systems in Leva

Tel.: +359 2 9145 775 Fax: +359 2 980 2425

Tamnishka.M@bnbank.org

ivanov.a@bnbank.org

Anastasiya Petkova Head of Division Secondary Market of Government Securities Tel.: +359 2 9145 1355 Fax: +359 2 981 6961 petkova.a@bnbank.org

BISERA System servicing customer payments to be settled at a designated time

BORICA-BANKSERVICE JSC 117, Tzarigradsko Chaussee Blvd.

1784 Sofia, Bulgaria www.bobs.bg

Contact persons:

Alexander Stanev Procurator/Chief Director

"Business Development -

Payment, Information and

Software Services"

Tel.: +359 2 921 53 49 Fax: +359 2 981 45 18

AStanev@bobs.bg

Marian Cholakov Director of Operations

Tel: (+359 2) 970 26 14 Fax: (+359 2) 971 30 93 tcholakov.marian@bobs.bg

The systems operated by

Central Depository AD 6, Tri Ushi Street

1303 Sofia, Bulgaria Website: www.csd-bg.bg

Contact person:

Georgi Karadgov

Director of Settlement and Registry Directorate

Tel.: +359 2 939 1991 Fax: +359 2 939 1998 g.karadzhov@csd-bg.bg

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 17:53:01 UTC
