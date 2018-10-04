European Union : ESMA Guidelines

|
ESMA Guidelines
(last updated on 4th October 2018)
Overarching directive
Title
Legal basis
Consultation paper
Feedback
Final report
Translation in official languages
Date of application
Compliance table
Peer reviews
Alternative Investment Funds Directive (AIFMD) [Directive 2011/61/EU]
Guidelines on reporting obligations under Articles 3(3)(d) and 24(1),(2) and
(4) of the AIFMD
Own initiative (16 ESMAR)
24/05/2013 - 01/07/2013
2013/592
Responses
15/11/2013
2013/1339 REV
08/08/2014
2014/869
10-Oct-14
07/04/2016
2016/571
None at present
Alternative Investment Funds Directive (AIFMD) [Directive 2011/61/EU]
Guidelines on the model MoU concerning consultation, cooperation and the exchange of information related to the supervision of AIFMD entities
Own initiative (16 ESMAR)
No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation
1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary.
No consultation conducted.
No consultation conducted.
18/07/2013
2013/998
29-Nov-13
16/07/2014
2014/264
None at present
Alternative Investment Funds Directive (AIFMD) [Directive 2011/61/EU]
Key concepts of the AIFMD
Own initiative (16 ESMAR)
19/12/2012 - 01/02/2013
2012/845
Responses
24/05/2013
2013/600
13/08/2013
2013/611
13-Oct-13
07/04/2016
2016/572
None at present
Alternative Investment Funds Directive (AIFMD) [Directive 2011/61/EU]
Guidelines on sound remuneration policies under the AIFMD
Art 13(2)
28/06/2012 - 27/09/2012
2012/406
Responses
11/02/2013
2013/201
03/07/2013
2013/232
22-Jul-13
04/05/20162016/675
(last updated 04/10/2017)
None at present
Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR)
Guidelines on Access by a CSD to the Transaction Feeds of a CCP or of a
Trading Venue under CSDR
Own initiative (16ESMAR)
18/12/2014 - 19/02/2015
2014/1565
Responses
23/03/2017
ESMA70-708036281-7
08/06/2017
ESMA70-151-298
08/08/2017
22/11/2017
ESMA70-151-727
None at present
Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR)
Guidelines on participant default rules and procedures under CSDR
Art 41(4)
31/05/2016 - 30/06/2016
2016/732
Responses
23/03/2017
ESMA70-708036281-8
08/06/2017
ESMA70-151-294
08/08/2017
22/11/2017
ESMA70-151-732
None at present
Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR)
Guidelines on Cooperation between Authorities under articles 17 and 23 of
CSDR
Art 14(1)
No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation
1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary.
No consultation conducted.
No consultation conducted.
28/03/2018
ESMA70-151-435
28/05/2018
None at present
None at present
Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR)
Guidelines on the Process for the Calculation of the Indicators to Determine the Substantial Importance of a CSD for a Host Member State
Own initiative (16
ESMAR)
No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation
1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary.
No consultation conducted.
No consultation conducted.
28/03/2018
ESMA70-708036281-67
28/03/2018
None at present
None at present
Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR)
Guidelines on the Process for the Calculation of the Indicators to Determine the Most Relevant Currencies in which Settlement Takes Place
|
ESMAR)
No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation
1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary.
No consultation conducted.
No consultation conducted.
28/03/2018
ESMA70-708036281-66
28/03/2018
None at present
None at present
Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR)
Guidelines on Internalised Settlement Reporting under Article 9 of CSDR
Own initiative (16
ESMAR)
10/07/2017 - 14/09/2017
ESMA70-151-457
Responses
|
ESMA70-151-1258
|
|
|
|
None at present
Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]
Guidelines on the validation and review of Credit Rating Agencies' methodologies
|
Regulation
|
13/07/2016 - 22/08/2016
2016/1121
Responses
15/11/2016
2016/1575
23/03/2017
2016/1575
23/05/2017
None at present
None at present
Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]
Guidelines on periodic information to be submitted to ESMA by Credit Rating
Agencies
Own initiative (16 ESMAR)
16/07/2014 - 31/10/2014
2014/845
Responses
19/03/2015
2015/609
23/06/2015
2015/609
23-Aug-15
N/A
None at present
Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]
Under consultation
Guidelines on periodic information to be submitted to ESMA by Credit Rating
Agencies
Own initiative (16 ESMAR)
19/07/2018 - 26/09/2018
ESMA 33-9-252
None at present
None at present
None at present
None at present
None at present
None at present
Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]
Guidelines and Recommendations on the Scope of the CRA Regulation
Own initiative (16 ESMAR)
20/12/2012 - 20/02/2013
2012/841
Responses
17/06/2013
2013/720
30/07/2013
2013/720
01-Oct-13
The Compliance Table is not required. Consultations were carried out but the guidelines only apply to market participants and supervised entities, not NCAs.
|
None at present
Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]
Guidelines and Recommendations: Cooperation including delegation between ESMA, the competent authorities and the sectoral competent authorities under Regulation (EU) No 513/2011 on credit rating agencies
|
|
No consultation conducted. These guidelines have the nature of a memorandum of understanding between ESMA and the national competent authorities. As a result, neither consultation nor national implementation was required from the Member
States.
No consultation conducted.
No consultation conducted.
10/01/2012
2011/188
Only available in English.
06-Oct-11
N/A
None at present
Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]
Guidelines on the application of the endorsement regime under Article 4 (3) of the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation No 1060/2009 (Annex I of the Final
Report)
|
|
18/03/2011 - 31/03/2011
|
|
18/05/2011
|
|
|
These guidelines do not require implementation by the Member
States.
|
None at present
Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]
Update of the Guidelines on the application of the endorsement regime under
Article 4 (3) of the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation No 1060/2009
|
Art 21(3)
04/04/2017 - 03/07/2017
ESMA33-9-159
Responses
|
ESMA33-9-205
|
|
|
None at present
None at present
Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]
Guidelines on the application of the endorsement regime under Article 4(3) of the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation - supplementary guidance on how to assess if a requirement is "as stringent as" the requirements set out in CRAR
|
Art. 21(3)
27/03/2018 - 25/05/2018
ESMA33-9-235
Responses
18/07/2018
ESMA33-9-246
None at present
None at present
None at present
|
|
|
Guidelines and Recommendations regarding the implementation of the CPSS-IOSCO Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures in respect of
Central Counterparties
|
|
No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation
1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary.
No consultation conducted.
No consultation conducted.
04/09/2014
2014/1133
04-Sep-14
16/02/2016
2016/275
None at present
EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012]
Guidelines and Recommendations regarding written agreements between members of CCP colleges
|
|
|
|
2013/661
|
2013/1390
|
|
16/02/2016
|
None at present
EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012]
Guidelines and Recommendations for establishing consistent, efficient and effective assessments of interoperability arrangements
|
|
20/12/2012 - 31/01/2013
|
|
10/06/2013
|
10/06/2013
|
|
16/02/2016
|
None at present
EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012]
Guidelines on transfer of data between TRs
|
|
31/01/2017 - 31/03/2017
|
|
24/08/2017
|
27/April/2018
|
|
None at present
None at present
EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012]
Guidelines on CCP conflicts of interest management
|
|
01/07/2017 - 24/08/2017
|
|
07/02/2018
|
None at present
None at present
None at present
None at present
EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012]
ESMA's Guidelines on position calculation under EMIR
|
|
15/11/2017 - 15/01/2018
|
|
27/03/2018
|
None at present
None at present
None at present
None at present
EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012]
Guidelines on Anti-Procyclicality Margin Measures for Central Counterparties
|
|
08/01/2018 - 28/02/2018
|
|
28 May 2018
|
None at present
03/12/2018
None at present
None at present
Financial Conglomerates Directive (FICOD) [Directive 2002/87/EC]
Joint Guidelines on the convergence of supervisory practices relating to the consistency of supervisory coordination arrangements for financial conglomerates
|
|
12/03/2014 - 12/06/2014
|
|
22/12/2014
|
22/12/2014
|
23-Feb-15
22/12/2015
JC/2015/087
None at present
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) [Regulation (EU) No 596/2014]
Guidelines for persons receiving market soundings
|
|
28/01/2016
|
|
13/07/2016
|
10/11/2016
|
|
17/03/2017 (update 31/01/2018)
|
|
|
Guidelines on legitimate interests of issuers to delay disclosure of inside information and situations in which the delay of disclosure is likely to mislead the public
|
|
28/01/2016
|
|
13/07/2016
|
20/10/2016
|
|
17/03/2017 (update 31/01/2018)
|
|
|
Guidelines on MAR - information relating to commodity derivatives markets or related spot markets for the purpose of the definition of inside information on commodity derivatives
|
|
28/01/2016
|
|
30/09/2016
|
|
|
28/08/2017 (update 31/01/2018) ESMA70-145-153
None at present
MiFID I [Directive 2004/39/EC]
Guidelines on the application of the definitions in Sections C6 and C7 of
Annex I of Directive 2004/39/EC (MiFID)
|
|
29/09/2014 - 05/01/2015
|
|
06/05/2015
|
20/10/2015
|
07-Aug-15
14/08/2015
ESMA/2015/1261
None at present
MiFID I [Directive 2004/39/EC]
Guidelines and Recommendations on remuneration policies and practices
(MiFID)
|
|
17/09/2012 - 07/12/2012
|
|
11/06/2013
|
01/10/2013
|
01-Oct-13
07/10/2014
2014/1213
None at present
MiFID I [Directive 2004/39/EC]
Guidelines on certain aspects of the MiFID compliance function requirements
|
|
22/12/2011 - 24/02/2012
|
|
06/07/2012
|
28/09/2012
|
29-Jan-13
24/04/2014
2013/923
29 November 2017
ESMA42-111-4285
MiFID I [Directive 2004/39/EC]
Guidelines on certain aspects of the MiFID suitability requirements
|
|
22/12/2011 - 24/02/2012
|
|
06/07/2012
|
21/08/2012
|
22-Dec-12
24/04/2014
2013/922
07/04/2016
2016/584
Follow-up24/07/2018
ESMA 42-111- 4653
MiFID I [Directive 2004/39/EC]
Withdrawn
Guidelines: Systems and controls in an automated trading environment fortrading platforms, investment firms and competent authorities
|
|
20/07/2011 - 03/10/2011
|
|
22/12/2011
|
24/02/2012
|
01-May-12
29/05/2012(updated 17/02/2016)
ESMA/2012/332
18/03/2015
2015/592
MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014)
Guidelines on Cross-Selling Practices under MiFID II
|
|
22/12/2014 - 22/03/2015
|
|
22/12/2015
|
11/07/2016
|
03-Jan-18 (*)
16/12/2016
2016/1667
None at present
MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014)
Guidelines on complex debt instruments and structured deposits
|
|
23/04/2015 - 10/07/2015
|
|
26/11/2015
|
04/02/2016
|
03-Jan-18 (*)
07/07/2016
2016/1087
None at present
MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014)
Guidelines: Transaction reporting, order record keeping and clock synchronisation under MiFID II
|
|
23/12/2015 - 23/03/2016
|
|
10/10/2016(corrected 07/08/2017)
|
02/10/2017
|
03-Jan-18 (*)
None at present
None at present
MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014)
Guidelines on the calibration, publication and reporting of trading halts
|
|
06/10/2016 - 06/12/2016
|
|
06/04/2017
|
27/06/2017
|
03-Jan-18
19/10/2017
ESMA70-156-177
None at present
MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014)
Guidelines on the management body of market operators and data reporting services providers
|
Art 45(9) and Art 63(2)
05/10/2016 - 05/01/2017
2016/1437
Responses
|
ESMA70-154-271
|
ESMA70-154-271
|
|
26/03/2018
|
|
|
|
Own initiative (16 ESMAR)
05/10/2016 - 05/01/2017
2016/1436
Responses
02/06/2017
ESMA35-43-620
05/02/2018
ESMA35-43-620
3 January 2018
31/08/2018
ESMA35-43-1076
None at present
23/04/2015
17/12/2015
22/03/2016
2015/1886
15/12/2016
2016/1093
None at present
MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014)
Guidelines on knowledge and competence
Art 25(9) MiFID II
2015/1886
Responses
2015/1886
03/01/2017
ESMA71-1154262120-153 EN (rev)
03-Jan-18 (*)
MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and CRD IV (Directive 2013/36/EU)
Joint ESMA/EBA guidelines on the assessment of suitability of members of the management body and key function holders
|
Art 9(1) MiFID II 91(12) of CRD IVArt
28/10/2016 - 28/01/2017
2016/1529
Responses
26/09/2017
EBA/GL/2017/12/ESMA71-99- 598
21/03/2018
EBA/GL/2017/12
30/06/2018
None at present
None at present
MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014)
Guidelines on certain aspects of the MiFID II suitability requirements
|
|
13/07/2017-13/10/2017
|
|
28/05/2018
|
None at present
None at present
None at present
None at present
Money Market Fund Regulation [Regulation (EU) 2017/1131 on money market funds] ("MMF Regulation")
Guidelines on stress test scenarios
|
|
24/05/2017 - 07/08/2017
|
|
13/11/2017
|
None at present
21-Jul-18
None at present
None at present
Money Market Fund Regulation [Regulation (EU) 2017/1131 on money market funds] ("MMF Regulation")
Under consultation Guidelines on stress test scenarios
|
Art 28 MMF Regulation
28/09/2018 - 01/12/2018
ESMA34-49-131
None at present
None at present
None at present
None at present
None at present
None at present
Other
Guidelines for complaints-handling for the securities (ESMA) and banking
(EBA) sectors
|
|
06/11/2014 - 07/02/2015
|
|
27/05/2014
|
25/08/2014
|
27-Oct-14
17/02/2015
JC/GL/2014/43
Appendix 1
05/01/2016
|
|
Guidelines on cooperation arrangements and information exchange between competent authorities and between competent authorities and ESMA.
|
Own initiative (16 ESMAR)
No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation
1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary.
No consultation conducted.
N/A
27/03/2014
2014/298
27-Mar-14
20/01/2015update 21/05/2018ESMA41-117-1108
|
|
|
Guidelines on exemption for marketing making activities and primary market operations under Regulation (EU) 236/2012 of the European Parliament and the Council on short selling and certain aspects of Credit Default Swaps.
|
Own initiative (16 ESMAR)
17/09/2012 - 05/10/2012
2012/580
Responses
01/02/2013
2013/158
02/04/2013
2013/74
04-Jun-13
19/06/2013/ (update 02/08/2017)
ESMA70-21038340-46
None at present
Transparency Directive (TD) [Directive 2004/109/EC]
Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures
|
Own initiative (16 ESMAR)
13/02/2014 - 14/05/2015
2014/175
Responses
30/06/2015
2015/1057
05/10/2015
2015/1415
03-Jul-16
None at present
Transparency Directive (TD) [Directive 2004/109/EC]
Guidelines on enforcement of financial information
|
Own initiative (16 ESMAR)
19/07/2013 - 15/10/2013
2013/1013
Responses
10/07/2014
2014/807
28/10/2014
2014-1293
30-Dec-14
21/04/2017
ESMA32-67-142
18/07/2017
ESMA42-111-4138
UCITS Directive [Directive 2009/65/EC]
Guidelines on sound remuneration policies under the UCITS Directive and
AIFMD (UCITS policies)
|
|
23/07/2015 - 23/10/2015
|
|
31/03/2016
|
14/10/2016
|
01-Jan-17
04/10/2017
ESMA/2016/575
None at present
UCITS Directive [Directive 2009/65/EC]
Guidelines on sound remuneration policies under the UCITS Directive and
AIFMD
(AIFMD policies)
|
Art14a(4)
23/07/2015 - 23/10/2015
2015/1172
Responses
31/03/2016
2016/411
14/10/2016
2016/579
01-Jan-17
|
ESMA34-32-316
|
|
|
Guidelines on ETFs and other UCITS issues
Own initiative (16 ESMAR)
20/12/2013 - 31/01/2014
2013/1974
Responses
24/03/2014
2014/294
01/08/2014
2014/937
01-Aug-14
12/04/2016
2016/602
30/07/2018
ESMA42-111-447
Consolidated version
ESMA/2014/937
UCITS Directive [Directive 2009/65/EC]
Guidelines on risk measurement and the calculation of global exposure for certain types of structured UCITS
|
Own initiative (16 ESMAR)
19/04/2010 - 31/05/2010
CESR/10-108
In July 2010 CESR already issued general guidelines on riskmeasurement and the calculation of global exposure andcounterparty risk for UCITS (Ref. CESR/10-788). Since theprincipal consultations had been conducted for the generalguidelines ESMA considered it inappropriate to conduct newpublic consultations (see to that effect Article 16(2) of Regulation1095/2010; see also p. 3 of CESR guidelines and p. 3 of ESMAguidelines).
|
CESR Feedback Statement
|
2011/112
|
2012/197
|
|
N/A
None at present
UCITS Directive [Directive 2009/65/EC]
Guidelines on ETFs and other UCITS issues
|
Own initiative (16 ESMAR)
30/01/2012
2012/44
Responses
25/07/2012
2012/474
18/12/2012
2012/832
20 February 2013
(Note: transitional provisions para. 62-70)
12/04/2016
2016/602
Benchmarks Regulation (BMR) [(EU) 2016/1011]
Draft Guidelines for non-significant benchmarks
|
Article 5(6) BMR
29/09/2017 - 30/11/2017
ESMA70-145-105
Not at present
Not at present
Not at present
Not at present
Not at present
Not at present
Prospectus Regulation [(EU) 2017/1129]
Under consultation
Draft Guidelines on risk factors under the Prospectus Regulation
|
Article 16(4) Prospectus Regulation
13/07/2018 - 05/10/2018
ESMA31-62-996
Not at present
Not at present
Not at present
Not at present
Not at present
Not at present