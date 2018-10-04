Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Union : ESMA Guidelines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

ESMA Guidelines

(last updated on 4th October 2018)

Overarching directive

Title

Legal basis

Consultation paper

Feedback

Final report

Translation in official languages

Date of application

Compliance table

Peer reviews

Alternative Investment Funds Directive (AIFMD) [Directive 2011/61/EU]

Guidelines on reporting obligations under Articles 3(3)(d) and 24(1),(2) and

(4) of the AIFMD

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

24/05/2013 - 01/07/2013

2013/592

Responses

15/11/2013

2013/1339 REV

08/08/2014

2014/869

10-Oct-14

07/04/2016

2016/571

None at present

Alternative Investment Funds Directive (AIFMD) [Directive 2011/61/EU]

Guidelines on the model MoU concerning consultation, cooperation and the exchange of information related to the supervision of AIFMD entities

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation

1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary.

No consultation conducted.

No consultation conducted.

18/07/2013

2013/998

29-Nov-13

16/07/2014

2014/264

None at present

Alternative Investment Funds Directive (AIFMD) [Directive 2011/61/EU]

Key concepts of the AIFMD

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

19/12/2012 - 01/02/2013

2012/845

Responses

24/05/2013

2013/600

13/08/2013

2013/611

13-Oct-13

07/04/2016

2016/572

None at present

Alternative Investment Funds Directive (AIFMD) [Directive 2011/61/EU]

Guidelines on sound remuneration policies under the AIFMD

Art 13(2)

28/06/2012 - 27/09/2012

2012/406

Responses

11/02/2013

2013/201

03/07/2013

2013/232

22-Jul-13

04/05/20162016/675

(last updated 04/10/2017)

None at present

Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR)

Guidelines on Access by a CSD to the Transaction Feeds of a CCP or of a

Trading Venue under CSDR

Own initiative (16ESMAR)

18/12/2014 - 19/02/2015

2014/1565

Responses

23/03/2017

ESMA70-708036281-7

08/06/2017

ESMA70-151-298

08/08/2017

22/11/2017

ESMA70-151-727

None at present

Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR)

Guidelines on participant default rules and procedures under CSDR

Art 41(4)

31/05/2016 - 30/06/2016

2016/732

Responses

23/03/2017

ESMA70-708036281-8

08/06/2017

ESMA70-151-294

08/08/2017

22/11/2017

ESMA70-151-732

None at present

Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR)

Guidelines on Cooperation between Authorities under articles 17 and 23 of

CSDR

Art 14(1)

No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation

1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary.

No consultation conducted.

No consultation conducted.

28/03/2018

ESMA70-151-435

28/05/2018

None at present

None at present

Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR)

Guidelines on the Process for the Calculation of the Indicators to Determine the Substantial Importance of a CSD for a Host Member State

Own initiative (16

ESMAR)

No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation

1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary.

No consultation conducted.

No consultation conducted.

28/03/2018

ESMA70-708036281-67

28/03/2018

None at present

None at present

Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR)

Guidelines on the Process for the Calculation of the Indicators to Determine the Most Relevant Currencies in which Settlement Takes Place

Own initiative (16

ESMAR)

No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation

1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary.

No consultation conducted.

No consultation conducted.

28/03/2018

ESMA70-708036281-66

28/03/2018

None at present

None at present

Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR)

Guidelines on Internalised Settlement Reporting under Article 9 of CSDR

Own initiative (16

ESMAR)

10/07/2017 - 14/09/2017

ESMA70-151-457

Responses

28/03/2018

ESMA70-151-1258

None at present

None at present

None at present

None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]

Guidelines on the validation and review of Credit Rating Agencies' methodologies

Art 8(3) and 8(5) CRA

Regulation

13/07/2016 - 22/08/2016

2016/1121

Responses

15/11/2016

2016/1575

23/03/2017

2016/1575

23/05/2017

None at present

None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]

Guidelines on periodic information to be submitted to ESMA by Credit Rating

Agencies

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

16/07/2014 - 31/10/2014

2014/845

Responses

19/03/2015

2015/609

23/06/2015

2015/609

23-Aug-15

N/A

None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]

Under consultation

Guidelines on periodic information to be submitted to ESMA by Credit Rating

Agencies

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

19/07/2018 - 26/09/2018

ESMA 33-9-252

None at present

None at present

None at present

None at present

None at present

None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]

Guidelines and Recommendations on the Scope of the CRA Regulation

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

20/12/2012 - 20/02/2013

2012/841

Responses

17/06/2013

2013/720

30/07/2013

2013/720

01-Oct-13

The Compliance Table is not required. Consultations were carried out but the guidelines only apply to market participants and supervised entities, not NCAs.

None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]

Guidelines and Recommendations: Cooperation including delegation between ESMA, the competent authorities and the sectoral competent authorities under Regulation (EU) No 513/2011 on credit rating agencies

Art 21 (2)

No consultation conducted. These guidelines have the nature of a memorandum of understanding between ESMA and the national competent authorities. As a result, neither consultation nor national implementation was required from the Member

States.

No consultation conducted.

No consultation conducted.

10/01/2012

2011/188

Only available in English.

06-Oct-11

N/A

None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]

Guidelines on the application of the endorsement regime under Article 4 (3) of the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation No 1060/2009 (Annex I of the Final

Report)

Art 21(3)

18/03/2011 - 31/03/2011

2011/97

Responses

18/05/2011

2011/139

N/A

18-May-11

These guidelines do not require implementation by the Member

States.

None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]

Update of the Guidelines on the application of the endorsement regime under

Article 4 (3) of the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation No 1060/2009

Art 21(3)

04/04/2017 - 03/07/2017

ESMA33-9-159

Responses

17/11/2017

ESMA33-9-205

None at present

01/01/2019

None at present

None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009]

Guidelines on the application of the endorsement regime under Article 4(3) of the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation - supplementary guidance on how to assess if a requirement is "as stringent as" the requirements set out in CRAR

Art. 21(3)

27/03/2018 - 25/05/2018

ESMA33-9-235

Responses

18/07/2018

ESMA33-9-246

None at present

None at present

None at present

None at present

EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012]

Guidelines and Recommendations regarding the implementation of the CPSS-IOSCO Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures in respect of

Central Counterparties

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation

1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary.

No consultation conducted.

No consultation conducted.

04/09/2014

2014/1133

04-Sep-14

16/02/2016

2016/275

None at present

EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012]

Guidelines and Recommendations regarding written agreements between members of CCP colleges

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

No consultation paper. See page 5 of final report for reasoning.

No consultation conducted.

04/06/2013

2013/661

03/10/2013

2013/1390

03-Oct-13

16/02/2016

2016/273

None at present

EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012]

Guidelines and Recommendations for establishing consistent, efficient and effective assessments of interoperability arrangements

Art 54(4)

20/12/2012 - 31/01/2013

2012/852

Responses

10/06/2013

2013/323

10/06/2013

2013/322

10-Jun-13

16/02/2016

2016/274

None at present

EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012]

Guidelines on transfer of data between TRs

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

31/01/2017 - 31/03/2017

ESMA70-708036281-17

Responses

24/08/2017

ESMA70-151-552

27/April/2018

ESMA70-151-1116

16/10/2017

None at present

None at present

Overarching directive

Title

Legal basis

Consultation paper

Feedback

Final report

Translation in official languages

Date of application

Compliance table

Peer reviews

EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012]

Guidelines on CCP conflicts of interest management

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

01/07/2017 - 24/08/2017

ESMA70-151-291

Responses

07/02/2018

ESMA70-151-1094

None at present

None at present

None at present

None at present

EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012]

ESMA's Guidelines on position calculation under EMIR

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

15/11/2017 - 15/01/2018

ESMA70-151-819

Responses

27/03/2018

ESMA70-151-1272

None at present

None at present

None at present

None at present

EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012]

Guidelines on Anti-Procyclicality Margin Measures for Central Counterparties

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

08/01/2018 - 28/02/2018

ESMA70-151-1013

Responses

28 May 2018

ESMA70-151-1293

None at present

03/12/2018

None at present

None at present

Financial Conglomerates Directive (FICOD) [Directive 2002/87/EC]

Joint Guidelines on the convergence of supervisory practices relating to the consistency of supervisory coordination arrangements for financial conglomerates

Subparagraph 3 of Art 11(1)

12/03/2014 - 12/06/2014

JC/CP/2014/02

Responses

22/12/2014

JC/GL/2014/01

22/12/2014

JC/GL/2014/01

23-Feb-15

22/12/2015

JC/2015/087

None at present

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) [Regulation (EU) No 596/2014]

Guidelines for persons receiving market soundings

Art 11(11)

28/01/2016

2016/162

Responses

13/07/2016

2016/1130

10/11/2016

2016/1477

10/01/2017

17/03/2017 (update 31/01/2018)

ESMA70-145-66

None at present

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) [Regulation (EU) No 596/2014]

Guidelines on legitimate interests of issuers to delay disclosure of inside information and situations in which the delay of disclosure is likely to mislead the public

Art 17(11)

28/01/2016

2016/162

Responses

13/07/2016

2016/1130

20/10/2016

2016/1478

20/12/2016

17/03/2017 (update 31/01/2018)

ESMA70-145-67

None at present

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) [Regulation (EU) No 596/2014]

Guidelines on MAR - information relating to commodity derivatives markets or related spot markets for the purpose of the definition of inside information on commodity derivatives

Article 7(5)

28/01/2016

2016/162

Responses

30/09/2016

2016/1412

17/01/2017 (ESMA/2016/1480)

17/03/2017

28/08/2017 (update 31/01/2018) ESMA70-145-153

None at present

MiFID I [Directive 2004/39/EC]

Guidelines on the application of the definitions in Sections C6 and C7 of

Annex I of Directive 2004/39/EC (MiFID)

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

29/09/2014 - 05/01/2015

2014/1189

Responses

06/05/2015

2015/675

20/10/2015

2015/1341

07-Aug-15

14/08/2015

ESMA/2015/1261

None at present

MiFID I [Directive 2004/39/EC]

Guidelines and Recommendations on remuneration policies and practices

(MiFID)

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

17/09/2012 - 07/12/2012

2012/570

Responses

11/06/2013

2013/606

01/10/2013

2013/606

01-Oct-13

07/10/2014

2014/1213

None at present

MiFID I [Directive 2004/39/EC]

Guidelines on certain aspects of the MiFID compliance function requirements

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

22/12/2011 - 24/02/2012

2011/446

Responses

06/07/2012

2012/388

28/09/2012

2012/388

29-Jan-13

24/04/2014

2013/923

29 November 2017

ESMA42-111-4285

MiFID I [Directive 2004/39/EC]

Guidelines on certain aspects of the MiFID suitability requirements

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

22/12/2011 - 24/02/2012

2011/445

Responses

06/07/2012

2012/387

21/08/2012

2012/387

22-Dec-12

24/04/2014

2013/922

07/04/2016

2016/584

Follow-up24/07/2018

ESMA 42-111- 4653

MiFID I [Directive 2004/39/EC]

Withdrawn

Guidelines: Systems and controls in an automated trading environment fortrading platforms, investment firms and competent authorities

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

20/07/2011 - 03/10/2011

2011/224

Responses

22/12/2011

2011/456

24/02/2012

2012/122

01-May-12

29/05/2012(updated 17/02/2016)

ESMA/2012/332

18/03/2015

2015/592

MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014)

Guidelines on Cross-Selling Practices under MiFID II

Art 24(11)

22/12/2014 - 22/03/2015

JC/CP/2014/05

Responses

22/12/2015

2015/1872

11/07/2016

2015/1872

03-Jan-18 (*)

16/12/2016

2016/1667

None at present

MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014)

Guidelines on complex debt instruments and structured deposits

Art 25(10)

23/04/2015 - 10/07/2015

2015/610

Responses

26/11/2015

2015/1783

04/02/2016

2015/1783

03-Jan-18 (*)

07/07/2016

2016/1087

None at present

MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014)

Guidelines: Transaction reporting, order record keeping and clock synchronisation under MiFID II

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

23/12/2015 - 23/03/2016

2015/1909

Responses

10/10/2016(corrected 07/08/2017)

ESMA/2016/1452

02/10/2017

ESMA/2016/1452

03-Jan-18 (*)

None at present

None at present

MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014)

Guidelines on the calibration, publication and reporting of trading halts

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

06/10/2016 - 06/12/2016

2016/1140

Responses

06/04/2017

ESMA70-872942901-63

27/06/2017

ESMA70-872942901-63

03-Jan-18

19/10/2017

ESMA70-156-177

None at present

MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014)

Guidelines on the management body of market operators and data reporting services providers

Art 45(9) and Art 63(2)

05/10/2016 - 05/01/2017

2016/1437

Responses

28/09/2017

ESMA70-154-271

19/12/2017

ESMA70-154-271

3 January 2018

26/03/2018

ESMA70-156-350

None at present

MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014)

Guidelines on MiFID II product governance requirements

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

05/10/2016 - 05/01/2017

2016/1436

Responses

02/06/2017

ESMA35-43-620

05/02/2018

ESMA35-43-620

3 January 2018

31/08/2018

ESMA35-43-1076

None at present

23/04/2015

17/12/2015

22/03/2016

2015/1886

15/12/2016

2016/1093

None at present

MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014)

Guidelines on knowledge and competence

Art 25(9) MiFID II

2015/1886

Responses

2015/1886

03/01/2017

ESMA71-1154262120-153 EN (rev)

03-Jan-18 (*)

MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and CRD IV (Directive 2013/36/EU)

Joint ESMA/EBA guidelines on the assessment of suitability of members of the management body and key function holders

Art 9(1) MiFID II 91(12) of CRD IVArt

28/10/2016 - 28/01/2017

2016/1529

Responses

26/09/2017

EBA/GL/2017/12/ESMA71-99- 598

21/03/2018

EBA/GL/2017/12

30/06/2018

None at present

None at present

MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014)

Guidelines on certain aspects of the MiFID II suitability requirements

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

13/07/2017-13/10/2017

ESMA35-43-748

Responses

28/05/2018

ESMA35-43-869

None at present

None at present

None at present

None at present

Money Market Fund Regulation [Regulation (EU) 2017/1131 on money market funds] ("MMF Regulation")

Guidelines on stress test scenarios

Art 28 MMF Regulation

24/05/2017 - 07/08/2017

ESMA34-49-82

Responses

13/11/2017

ESMA34-49-103

None at present

21-Jul-18

None at present

None at present

Money Market Fund Regulation [Regulation (EU) 2017/1131 on money market funds] ("MMF Regulation")

Under consultation Guidelines on stress test scenarios

Art 28 MMF Regulation

28/09/2018 - 01/12/2018

ESMA34-49-131

None at present

None at present

None at present

None at present

None at present

None at present

Other

Guidelines for complaints-handling for the securities (ESMA) and banking

(EBA) sectors

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

06/11/2014 - 07/02/2015

JC-CP-2013-03

Responses

27/05/2014

JC/2014/43

25/08/2014

JC/2014/43

27-Oct-14

17/02/2015

JC/GL/2014/43

Appendix 1

05/01/2016

2015/1791

Other

Guidelines on cooperation arrangements and information exchange between competent authorities and between competent authorities and ESMA.

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation

1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary.

No consultation conducted.

N/A

27/03/2014

2014/298

27-Mar-14

20/01/2015update 21/05/2018ESMA41-117-1108

None at present

Short Selling Regulation (SSR) [Regulation (EU) 236/2012]

Guidelines on exemption for marketing making activities and primary market operations under Regulation (EU) 236/2012 of the European Parliament and the Council on short selling and certain aspects of Credit Default Swaps.

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

17/09/2012 - 05/10/2012

2012/580

Responses

01/02/2013

2013/158

02/04/2013

2013/74

04-Jun-13

19/06/2013/ (update 02/08/2017)

ESMA70-21038340-46

None at present

Transparency Directive (TD) [Directive 2004/109/EC]

Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

13/02/2014 - 14/05/2015

2014/175

Responses

30/06/2015

2015/1057

05/10/2015

2015/1415

03-Jul-16

None at present

Overarching directive

Title

Legal basis

Consultation paper

Feedback

Final report

Translation in official languages

Date of application

Compliance table

Peer reviews

Transparency Directive (TD) [Directive 2004/109/EC]

Guidelines on enforcement of financial information

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

19/07/2013 - 15/10/2013

2013/1013

Responses

10/07/2014

2014/807

28/10/2014

2014-1293

30-Dec-14

21/04/2017

ESMA32-67-142

18/07/2017

ESMA42-111-4138

UCITS Directive [Directive 2009/65/EC]

Guidelines on sound remuneration policies under the UCITS Directive and

AIFMD (UCITS policies)

Art14a(4)

23/07/2015 - 23/10/2015

2015/1172

Responses

31/03/2016

2016/411

14/10/2016

2016/575

01-Jan-17

04/10/2017

ESMA/2016/575

None at present

UCITS Directive [Directive 2009/65/EC]

Guidelines on sound remuneration policies under the UCITS Directive and

AIFMD

(AIFMD policies)

Art14a(4)

23/07/2015 - 23/10/2015

2015/1172

Responses

31/03/2016

2016/411

14/10/2016

2016/579

01-Jan-17

4/10/2017

ESMA34-32-316

None at present.

UCITS Directive [Directive 2009/65/EC]

Guidelines on ETFs and other UCITS issues

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

20/12/2013 - 31/01/2014

2013/1974

Responses

24/03/2014

2014/294

01/08/2014

2014/937

01-Aug-14

12/04/2016

2016/602

30/07/2018

ESMA42-111-447

Consolidated version

ESMA/2014/937

UCITS Directive [Directive 2009/65/EC]

Guidelines on risk measurement and the calculation of global exposure for certain types of structured UCITS

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

19/04/2010 - 31/05/2010

CESR/10-108

In July 2010 CESR already issued general guidelines on riskmeasurement and the calculation of global exposure andcounterparty risk for UCITS (Ref. CESR/10-788). Since theprincipal consultations had been conducted for the generalguidelines ESMA considered it inappropriate to conduct newpublic consultations (see to that effect Article 16(2) of Regulation1095/2010; see also p. 3 of CESR guidelines and p. 3 of ESMAguidelines).

28/07/2010

CESR Feedback Statement

14/04/2011

2011/112

28/03/2012

2012/197

28-Mar-12

N/A

None at present

UCITS Directive [Directive 2009/65/EC]

Guidelines on ETFs and other UCITS issues

Own initiative (16 ESMAR)

30/01/2012

2012/44

Responses

25/07/2012

2012/474

18/12/2012

2012/832

20 February 2013

(Note: transitional provisions para. 62-70)

12/04/2016

2016/602

Benchmarks Regulation (BMR) [(EU) 2016/1011]

Draft Guidelines for non-significant benchmarks

Article 5(6) BMR

29/09/2017 - 30/11/2017

ESMA70-145-105

Not at present

Not at present

Not at present

Not at present

Not at present

Not at present

Prospectus Regulation [(EU) 2017/1129]

Under consultation

Draft Guidelines on risk factors under the Prospectus Regulation

Article 16(4) Prospectus Regulation

13/07/2018 - 05/10/2018

ESMA31-62-996

Not at present

Not at present

Not at present

Not at present

Not at present

Not at present

(*) Application of MiFID II has been deferred to January 2018.

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 14:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:48pEXCLUSIVE : Third Point demands Campbell Soup board records
RE
04:48pOFFICE OF FOSSIL ENERGY : U.S. Department of Energy Issues Notice of Intent for Funding Opportunity Announcement to Improve Recovery of Unconventional Oil and Natu...
PU
04:48pWINTERSHALL GMBH : "Rather we are smart than just big"
PU
04:47pItaly GDP growth in budget plan won't exceed 1.6 percent - Di Maio
RE
04:44pBrexit-linked dangers being underestimated, ECB's Nowotny says
RE
04:43pREYNOLDS CS : Coffee Morning Success!
PU
04:39pTSX falls as financial, energy stocks decline
RE
04:39pU.S. weekly jobless claims near 49-year low; factory orders surge
RE
04:31pCanada's Ivey purchasing index slumps in September
RE
04:26pTrump Adviser Kudlow Says President Not Trying to Exert Pressure on Fed
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 bln
4BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
5HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO. : HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.