European Union : ESMA Guidelines

ESMA Guidelines (last updated on 4th October 2018)

Overarching directive Title Legal basis Consultation paper Feedback Final report Translation in official languages Date of application Compliance table Peer reviews

Alternative Investment Funds Directive (AIFMD) [Directive 2011/61/EU] Guidelines on the model MoU concerning consultation, cooperation and the exchange of information related to the supervision of AIFMD entities Own initiative (16 ESMAR) No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation 1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary. No consultation conducted. No consultation conducted. 18/07/2013 2013/998 29-Nov-13 16/07/2014 2014/264 None at present

Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR) Guidelines on Access by a CSD to the Transaction Feeds of a CCP or of a Trading Venue under CSDR Own initiative (16ESMAR) 18/12/2014 - 19/02/2015 2014/1565 Responses 23/03/2017 ESMA70-708036281-7 08/06/2017 ESMA70-151-298 08/08/2017 22/11/2017 ESMA70-151-727 None at present

Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR) Guidelines on Cooperation between Authorities under articles 17 and 23 of CSDR Art 14(1) No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation 1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary. No consultation conducted. No consultation conducted. 28/03/2018 ESMA70-151-435 28/05/2018 None at present None at present

Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR) Guidelines on the Process for the Calculation of the Indicators to Determine the Substantial Importance of a CSD for a Host Member State Own initiative (16 ESMAR) No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation 1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary. No consultation conducted. No consultation conducted. 28/03/2018 ESMA70-708036281-67 28/03/2018 None at present None at present

Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR) Guidelines on the Process for the Calculation of the Indicators to Determine the Most Relevant Currencies in which Settlement Takes Place Own initiative (16 ESMAR) No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation 1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary. No consultation conducted. No consultation conducted. 28/03/2018 ESMA70-708036281-66 28/03/2018 None at present None at present

Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR) Guidelines on Internalised Settlement Reporting under Article 9 of CSDR Own initiative (16 ESMAR) 10/07/2017 - 14/09/2017 ESMA70-151-457 Responses 28/03/2018 ESMA70-151-1258 None at present None at present None at present None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009] Guidelines on the validation and review of Credit Rating Agencies' methodologies Art 8(3) and 8(5) CRA Regulation 13/07/2016 - 22/08/2016 2016/1121 Responses 15/11/2016 2016/1575 23/03/2017 2016/1575 23/05/2017 None at present None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009] Guidelines on periodic information to be submitted to ESMA by Credit Rating Agencies Own initiative (16 ESMAR) 16/07/2014 - 31/10/2014 2014/845 Responses 19/03/2015 2015/609 23/06/2015 2015/609 23-Aug-15 N/A None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009] Under consultation Guidelines on periodic information to be submitted to ESMA by Credit Rating Agencies Own initiative (16 ESMAR) 19/07/2018 - 26/09/2018 ESMA 33-9-252 None at present None at present None at present None at present None at present None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009] Guidelines and Recommendations on the Scope of the CRA Regulation Own initiative (16 ESMAR) 20/12/2012 - 20/02/2013 2012/841 Responses 17/06/2013 2013/720 30/07/2013 2013/720 01-Oct-13 The Compliance Table is not required. Consultations were carried out but the guidelines only apply to market participants and supervised entities, not NCAs. None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009] Guidelines and Recommendations: Cooperation including delegation between ESMA, the competent authorities and the sectoral competent authorities under Regulation (EU) No 513/2011 on credit rating agencies Art 21 (2) No consultation conducted. These guidelines have the nature of a memorandum of understanding between ESMA and the national competent authorities. As a result, neither consultation nor national implementation was required from the Member States. No consultation conducted. No consultation conducted. 10/01/2012 2011/188 Only available in English. 06-Oct-11 N/A None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009] Guidelines on the application of the endorsement regime under Article 4 (3) of the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation No 1060/2009 (Annex I of the Final Report) Art 21(3) 18/03/2011 - 31/03/2011 2011/97 Responses 18/05/2011 2011/139 N/A 18-May-11 These guidelines do not require implementation by the Member States. None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009] Update of the Guidelines on the application of the endorsement regime under Article 4 (3) of the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation No 1060/2009 Art 21(3) 04/04/2017 - 03/07/2017 ESMA33-9-159 Responses 17/11/2017 ESMA33-9-205 None at present 01/01/2019 None at present None at present

Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR) [Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009] Guidelines on the application of the endorsement regime under Article 4(3) of the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation - supplementary guidance on how to assess if a requirement is "as stringent as" the requirements set out in CRAR Art. 21(3) 27/03/2018 - 25/05/2018 ESMA33-9-235 Responses 18/07/2018 ESMA33-9-246 None at present None at present None at present None at present

EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012] Guidelines and Recommendations regarding the implementation of the CPSS-IOSCO Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures in respect of Central Counterparties Own initiative (16 ESMAR) No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation 1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary. No consultation conducted. No consultation conducted. 04/09/2014 2014/1133 04-Sep-14 16/02/2016 2016/275 None at present

EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012] Guidelines and Recommendations regarding written agreements between members of CCP colleges Own initiative (16 ESMAR) No consultation paper. See page 5 of final report for reasoning. No consultation conducted. 04/06/2013 2013/661 03/10/2013 2013/1390 03-Oct-13 16/02/2016 2016/273 None at present

EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012] Guidelines on CCP conflicts of interest management Own initiative (16 ESMAR) 01/07/2017 - 24/08/2017 ESMA70-151-291 Responses 07/02/2018 ESMA70-151-1094 None at present None at present None at present None at present

EMIR [Regulation (EU) No 648/2012] ESMA's Guidelines on position calculation under EMIR Own initiative (16 ESMAR) 15/11/2017 - 15/01/2018 ESMA70-151-819 Responses 27/03/2018 ESMA70-151-1272 None at present None at present None at present None at present

Financial Conglomerates Directive (FICOD) [Directive 2002/87/EC] Joint Guidelines on the convergence of supervisory practices relating to the consistency of supervisory coordination arrangements for financial conglomerates Subparagraph 3 of Art 11(1) 12/03/2014 - 12/06/2014 JC/CP/2014/02 Responses 22/12/2014 JC/GL/2014/01 22/12/2014 JC/GL/2014/01 23-Feb-15 22/12/2015 JC/2015/087 None at present

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) [Regulation (EU) No 596/2014] Guidelines on legitimate interests of issuers to delay disclosure of inside information and situations in which the delay of disclosure is likely to mislead the public Art 17(11) 28/01/2016 2016/162 Responses 13/07/2016 2016/1130 20/10/2016 2016/1478 20/12/2016 17/03/2017 (update 31/01/2018) ESMA70-145-67 None at present

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) [Regulation (EU) No 596/2014] Guidelines on MAR - information relating to commodity derivatives markets or related spot markets for the purpose of the definition of inside information on commodity derivatives Article 7(5) 28/01/2016 2016/162 Responses 30/09/2016 2016/1412 17/01/2017 (ESMA/2016/1480) 17/03/2017 28/08/2017 (update 31/01/2018) ESMA70-145-153 None at present

MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and CRD IV (Directive 2013/36/EU) Joint ESMA/EBA guidelines on the assessment of suitability of members of the management body and key function holders Art 9(1) MiFID II 91(12) of CRD IVArt 28/10/2016 - 28/01/2017 2016/1529 Responses 26/09/2017 EBA/GL/2017/12/ESMA71-99- 598 21/03/2018 EBA/GL/2017/12 30/06/2018 None at present None at present

MiFID II [Directive 2014/65/EU] and MiFIR (600/2014) Guidelines on certain aspects of the MiFID II suitability requirements Own initiative (16 ESMAR) 13/07/2017-13/10/2017 ESMA35-43-748 Responses 28/05/2018 ESMA35-43-869 None at present None at present None at present None at present

Money Market Fund Regulation [Regulation (EU) 2017/1131 on money market funds] ("MMF Regulation") Guidelines on stress test scenarios Art 28 MMF Regulation 24/05/2017 - 07/08/2017 ESMA34-49-82 Responses 13/11/2017 ESMA34-49-103 None at present 21-Jul-18 None at present None at present

Money Market Fund Regulation [Regulation (EU) 2017/1131 on money market funds] ("MMF Regulation") Under consultation Guidelines on stress test scenarios Art 28 MMF Regulation 28/09/2018 - 01/12/2018 ESMA34-49-131 None at present None at present None at present None at present None at present None at present

Other Guidelines on cooperation arrangements and information exchange between competent authorities and between competent authorities and ESMA. Own initiative (16 ESMAR) No consultation conducted (Pursuant to Art 16(2) of Regulation 1095/2010, ESMA does not need to conduct open public consultations when considered unnecessary. No consultation conducted. N/A 27/03/2014 2014/298 27-Mar-14 20/01/2015update 21/05/2018ESMA41-117-1108 None at present

UCITS Directive [Directive 2009/65/EC] Guidelines on ETFs and other UCITS issues Own initiative (16 ESMAR) 30/01/2012 2012/44 Responses 25/07/2012 2012/474 18/12/2012 2012/832 20 February 2013 (Note: transitional provisions para. 62-70) 12/04/2016 2016/602

Benchmarks Regulation (BMR) [(EU) 2016/1011] Draft Guidelines for non-significant benchmarks Article 5(6) BMR 29/09/2017 - 30/11/2017 ESMA70-145-105 Not at present Not at present Not at present Not at present Not at present Not at present