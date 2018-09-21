Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Union : ESMA agrees to limit the application of tick sizes to systematic internalisers quotes for shares and depositary receipts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 07:09pm CEST

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has published today its opinion on proposed amendments to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/587 (RTS 1).

ESMA, considering the need to address the application of tick sizes to systematic internaliser (SIs) quotes in a timely fashion, has agreed to limit the application of tick sizes to quotes of SIs to shares and depositary receipts.

RTS 1 details the transparency requirements for equity instruments, including the quoting obligations for SIs under the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR). Following a consultation, ESMA submitted a proposal to amend RTS 1 to the European Commission (EC) on 26 March 2018. ESMA's draft amendment proposed further specifying the concept of prices reflecting prevailing market conditions, and to clarify that SIs' quotes would only reflect prevailing market conditions where those quotes reflect the minimum price levels applicable to on-venue orders and quotes. On 10 August 2018, the EC informed ESMA of its intention to endorse the proposed amendments to RTS 1 with modifications.

Following an assessment of the EC's proposed modifications, ESMA considers that the EC's amendment will ensure the application of tick sizes to SIs' quotes for most equity instruments in a timely fashion. Therefore, ESMA has agreed to limit the application of tick sizes to quotes of SIs to shares and depositary receipts.

ESMA continues to believe that its proposal to tie systematic internaliser quotes to price levels that can be traded on trading venues for all equity and equity-like instruments better achieves the legislative goals expressed in the empowerment of Article 14(7) of MiFIR. However, ESMA has agreed with the EC that any concerns about efficient valuation and price formation are most relevant for shares and depositary receipts.

Furthermore, ESMA also agreed with the other changes introduced by the EC that are of a more technical nature and not intended to change the substance of the ESMA proposals.

Next Steps

ESMA has sent its opinion and revised draft RTS for endorsement to the EC.

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 17:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25pU.S. agency accuses Walmart of pregnancy discrimination in lawsuit
RE
07:24pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Finds Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Engaged in Spoofing of Treasury Futures and Eurodollar Futures
PU
07:24pU S INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION : USITC Votes to Continue Investigations Concerning Steel Trailer Wheels from China
PU
07:24pFrench handbag maker Longchamp to invest in China to revive sales
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15pNewly Released Wondershare Recoverit for Mac 7.3.2 Supports Encrypted-APFS File Scanning and Recovery
SE
07:12pCanada's Ontario province boosts deficit forecast to $15 billion
RE
07:09pOECS ORGANISATION OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES : Cuban Foreign Minister receives the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
PU
07:09pEUROPEAN UNION : ESMA agrees to limit the application of tick sizes to systematic internalisers quotes for shares and depositary receipts
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
4NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
5ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Makes Its Largest Deal Ever

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.