European Union : ESMA finds high level of diversity in national markets for structured retail products

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has carried out a study of the EU market in structured retail products, from an investor protection perspective.
The research breaks down the EU market geographically into national retail markets and found a high degree of heterogeneity in the types of product sold.
The report identified that although a wide array of different structured products are available to retail investors across the EU, each national market is concentrated around a small number of common types,namely capital protection products, yield enhancement products and participation products.
The analysis was carried out both at an EU-wide level and also specifically in the French, German and Italian retail markets, and suggests that the search for yield has been a common driver of several changes in the distribution of product types.
These products are a significant vehicle for household savings, however they remain complex and the net performance warrants a closer examination.
Disclaimer
European Union published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 20:17:04 UTC