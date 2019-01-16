Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Union : EU to help boost exports of generic pharmaceuticals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 03:39pm EST

The EU has come a step closer to adopting new rules that will boost the export of generic medicines and biosimilar products to third countries. EU ambassadors meeting today in Coreper agreed on the Council's position on a draft regulation which introduces an exception for manufacturing for export purposes (manufacturing waiver) to the protection granted to an original medicine by a supplementary protection certificate (SPC).

Thanks to the waiver, EU-based makers of generics and biosimilars will be entitled to manufacture a generic or biosimilar version of an SPC-protected medicine during the term of the SPC if done exclusively for the purpose of exporting to a non-EU market where protection has expired or never existed.

The draft regulation is expected to remove the competitive disadvantages faced by EU-based manufacturers of generics and biosimilars vis-à-vis manufacturers established outside the EU in global markets, but also in day-1 EU markets by building up production capacity.

The exception will operate only where :

  • generics or biosimilars are produced exclusively for export to third countries where protection of the original medicine does not exist or has expired;
  • the maker has provided the information required by the regulation to both the authorities of the member state of production and to the holder of the SPC at least three months in advance;
  • the maker has duly informed all those involved in the commercialisation of the product covered by the exception that the product can be put on the market only outside the EU;
  • the maker has affixed to the packaging of the product the specific logo provided for by the regulation indicating clearly that it is only for export.

Until a set date (three years from the entry into force of the regulation), the regulation will affect only SPCs that are applied for on or after the date of entry into force of the regulation. From then on , the regulation will also affect SPCs applied for before the entry into force of the regulation, but which have become effective after the entry into force of the regulation.

Next steps

Once the European Parliament agrees on a negotiating mandate, the Romanian presidency will start negotiations with the European Parliament with the aim of adopting the regulation at first reading.

Background

The EU harmonised SPC system was introduced in 1992. It sought to compensate for the loss of effective patent protection due to the time required in order to obtain marketing authorisation (including research and clinical trials).

Global demand for medicines has increased massively (reaching €1.1 trillion in 2017). Alongside this, there is a shift towards an ever-greater market share for generics and biosimilars. Assuming an annual growth rate of 6.9%, by 2020 generics and biosimilars will represent 80% of all medicines by volume, and about 28% by value.

With the expiry of industrial property protection, over €90 billion of the first generation of blockbuster biologics will become open to biosimilar competition by 2020.

The draft regulation should contribute to Europe's competitiveness as a hub for pharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing. It will help new pharmaceutical companies start up and scale up in high growth areas, and is projected to generate, over the next 10 years, additional net annual export sales of well in excess of EUR 1 billion, which could translate into 20 000 to 25 000 new jobs over that period.

Download as pdf

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 20:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55pIRS Offers Penalty Reprieve to Taxpayers Adjusting to New Law
DJ
03:41pTreasury Yields Rise as Brexit Worries Recede--Update
DJ
03:40pTaiwan objects to Britain's post-Brexit WTO services trade arrangement
RE
03:39pEUROPEAN UNION : EU to help boost exports of generic pharmaceuticals
PU
03:38pOil gains with Wall Street, but rising U.S. fuel stocks weigh
RE
03:36pOil gains with Wall Street, but rising U.S. fuel stocks weigh
RE
03:29pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Commends El Salvador on Occasion of Peace Accords Anniversary
PU
03:21pCURRENCIES : British Pound Edges Higher As May's Government Survives No-confidence Vote
DJ
03:18pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Taxpayers Granted Penalty Relief for Underpayment of Individual Taxes
PU
03:17pYelp investor SQN says shares could surge to $55-$65
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV
5FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.