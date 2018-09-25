Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Union : Indicative programme - Competitiveness Council, 27 and 28 September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 07:19pm CEST

Place:
Europa building, Brussels

Chairs:

Margarete Schramböck, Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs of Austria
Heinz Faßmann, Federal Minister for Education, Science and Research of Austria

All times are approximate and subject to change

THURSDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2018

+/- 09.00
Arrivals

+/- 09.30
Doorstep by Minister Schramböck

Internal Market and Industry

+/- 10.00
Roundtable
Adoption of the agenda

+/- 10.15
Competitiveness check-up

+/- 11.00
Artificial intelligence and robotics (public session)

Any other business (public session)
- Outcome of the informal competitiveness ministers meeting of 15-16 July 2018

+/- 13.00
Any other business (not in public session)
- Implementation of the DSM e-commerce initiatives
- Communication: a retail sector fit fr the 21st century
- Outcome of a conference on EU single market
- Outcome of the Single Market Forum

Adoption of legislative A items (public session)
Adoption of non-legislative A items

+/- 13.30
MFF in the light of competitiveness (informal lunch debate)

+/- 15.15
Press conference (live streaming from JL building press room)

FRIDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2018

+/- 08.30
Arrivals

+/- 08.45
Doorstep by Minister Faßmann

Research

+/- 10.00
Roundtable

+/- 10.00
Horizon Europe Package: (public session)
- Framework programme
- Specific programme

+/- 13.00
Horizon Europe Package (lunch debate)

+/- 15.00
Strategic planning process (public session)

+/- 16.30
Press conference (live streaming from JL building press room)

Download as pdf

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 17:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55pNO CLASS ACTION FOR UNHAPPY UBER DRIVERS : U.S. appeals court
RE
07:54pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle For Direction As Fed Decision Looms
DJ
07:53pWORLD BANK : African Leaders, the World Bank Group, and partners catalyze action to ensure that everyone in Africa has a digital identity by 2030
PU
07:44pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Video Message Urges ‘Zero Tolerance’ for Famine, Hunger at Event on Breaking Cycle between Conflict, Food Insecurity
PU
07:41pWall Street flat as energy gains offset losses in chip stocks
RE
07:39pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Recognizes Supermarkets Across America for Smart Refrigerant Management
PU
07:27pOil pares gains as Trump repeats calls on OPEC to pump more
RE
07:25pSymco Inc. Brings 2018 AV Technology Showcases to Boston and NYC
SE
07:24pICR INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR REINDEER HUSBANDRY : Association of World Reindeer Herders and International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry at the INTERACT’s meeting in Yamal
PU
07:22pOil pares gains as Trump repeats calls on OPEC to pump more
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
2TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
3U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Why is Brent more expensive than WTI?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.