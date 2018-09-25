European Union : Indicative programme - Competitiveness Council, 27 and 28 September 2018

Place:
Europa building, Brussels
Chairs:
Margarete Schramböck, Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs of Austria
Heinz Faßmann, Federal Minister for Education, Science and Research of Austria
THURSDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2018
+/- 09.00
Arrivals
+/- 09.30
Doorstep by Minister Schramböck
Internal Market and Industry
+/- 10.00
Roundtable
Adoption of the agenda
+/- 10.15
Competitiveness check-up
+/- 11.00
Artificial intelligence and robotics (public session)
Any other business (public session)
- Outcome of the informal competitiveness ministers meeting of 15-16 July 2018
+/- 13.00
Any other business (not in public session)
- Implementation of the DSM e-commerce initiatives
- Communication: a retail sector fit fr the 21st century
- Outcome of a conference on EU single market
- Outcome of the Single Market Forum
Adoption of legislative A items (public session)
Adoption of non-legislative A items
+/- 13.30
MFF in the light of competitiveness (informal lunch debate)
+/- 15.15
Press conference (live streaming from JL building press room)
FRIDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2018
+/- 08.30
Arrivals
+/- 08.45
Doorstep by Minister Faßmann
Research
+/- 10.00
Roundtable
+/- 10.00
Horizon Europe Package: (public session)
- Framework programme
- Specific programme
+/- 13.00
Horizon Europe Package (lunch debate)
+/- 15.00
Strategic planning process (public session)
+/- 16.30
