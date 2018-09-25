European Union : Indicative programme - Competitiveness Council, 27 and 28 September 2018

Place:

Europa building, Brussels

Chairs:

Margarete Schramböck, Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs of Austria

Heinz Faßmann, Federal Minister for Education, Science and Research of Austria

All times are approximate and subject to change

THURSDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2018

+/- 09.00

Arrivals

+/- 09.30

Doorstep by Minister Schramböck

Internal Market and Industry

+/- 10.00

Roundtable

Adoption of the agenda

+/- 10.15

Competitiveness check-up

+/- 11.00

Artificial intelligence and robotics (public session)

Any other business (public session)

- Outcome of the informal competitiveness ministers meeting of 15-16 July 2018

+/- 13.00

Any other business (not in public session)

- Implementation of the DSM e-commerce initiatives

- Communication: a retail sector fit fr the 21st century

- Outcome of a conference on EU single market

- Outcome of the Single Market Forum

Adoption of legislative A items (public session)

Adoption of non-legislative A items

+/- 13.30

MFF in the light of competitiveness (informal lunch debate)

+/- 15.15

Press conference (live streaming from JL building press room)

FRIDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2018

+/- 08.30

Arrivals

+/- 08.45

Doorstep by Minister Faßmann

Research

+/- 10.00

Roundtable

+/- 10.00

Horizon Europe Package: (public session)

- Framework programme

- Specific programme

+/- 13.00

Horizon Europe Package (lunch debate)

+/- 15.00

Strategic planning process (public session)

+/- 16.30

Press conference (live streaming from JL building press room)