European Union : Links to national websites where net short positions in shares are disclosed

Last update 3 January 2019

ESMA50-164-770

LINKS TO NATIONAL WEBSITES WHERE NET SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES

ARE DISCLOSED

According to Article 9 of Regulation (EU) No 236/2012 on short selling and certain aspects of credit default swaps, net short position in shares should be publicly disclosed on a central website operated or super-vised by the relevant competent authority. The address of that website should be communicated to ESMA, which should post on its own website.

On the basis of the information received by ESMA, the following table lists the links to these central web-sites operated or supervised by relevant competent authorities. Where available, it also includes both the links to the national language and English versions of the relevant sections of the central website.

The list will be updated upon reception by ESMA of new information from national competent authorities.

MEMBER STATES

Austria

WEB LINKShttps://webhost.fma.gv.at/ShortSelling/pub/www/QryNetShortPositions.aspxhttps://www.fsma.be/nl/content/short-selling (Dutch) https://www.fsma.be/fr/node/7235 (French) https://www.fsma.be/en/node/7235 (English)

http://www.fsc.bg/bg/registri-i-spravki/kasi-prodazhbi/informatsiya-za-znachitelni-kasi-pozitsii-v-aktsii/ (Bulgarian)http://www.fsc.bg/en/registers-and-checks/short-selling/information-on-significant-net-short-positions-in-shares/ (English)

http://www.hanfa.hr/getfile/39402/Javna%20objava%20zna%C4%8Dajnih%20neto%20kratkih%20pozicija%20u%20dionicama.xlsx (Croatian)

Croatia http://www.hanfa.hr/getfile/39403/Javna%20objava%20zna%C4%8Dajnih%20neto%20kratkih%20pozicija%20u%20dionicama-eng.xlsx (English)

https://www.cysec.gov.cy/en-GB/legislation/issuers/short-selling-law/positions/ (English)

Cyprus https://www.cysec.gov.cy/el-GR/legislation/issuers/short-selling-law/positions/ (Greek)

http://www.cnb.cz/en/supervision_financial_market/information_published_issuers/index.html (Czech and English)

https://oasm.finanstilsynet.dk/dk/soegeresultat.aspx?t=shortselling (Danish) https://oasm.dfsa.dk/uk/searchresult.aspx?t=shortselling (English)

http://oam.fi.ee/et/announcement-list?category=MESSAGE_CATEGORY.FI_SHORT_SELLING_SHARES (Esto-nian)

Estonia

http://oam.fi.ee/en/announcement-list?category=MESSAGE_CATEGORY.FI_SHORT_SELLING_SHARES (Eng-lish)

https://www.finanssivalvonta.fi/paaomamarkkinat/liikkeeseenlaskijat-ja-sijoittajat/lyhyet-positiot/ (Finnish)

