European Union : Updated weekly schedule of President Donald Tusk

Preben Aamann European Council President Spokesperson +32 2 281 51 50 +32 476 85 05 43

Tuesday 16 October 2018

09.00 Meeting with Brexit EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier

12.30 Tripartite social summit (press conference ±15.20)

17.00 Phone call with President of the Eurogroup Mário Centeno

Wednesday 17 October 2018

15.30 European People's Party Summit (Stanhope Hotel)

17.00 Meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez

17.45 Meeting with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May

European Council meeting (Art. 50)

19.00 Working dinner

Thursday 18 October 2018

European Council meeting

09:30 Exchange of views with the President of the European Parliament

10:00 Working session

Euro summit

13.00 Working lunch

± 15:30 European Council press conference

16.15 Meeting with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković

ASEM summit

19.00 Welcome and official handshake of non-EU heads of delegation

19.25 Opening ceremony and session with the stakeholders

21.00 Gala dinner in presence of H.M. King Philippe of Belgium

Friday 19 October 2018

ASEM summit

09.15 Plenary sessions

12.15 Family photo

12.30 Working lunch

15.05 Closing ceremony

15.30 Press conference

EU-Republic of Korea summit

16.10 Welcome of President Jae-in Moon and leaders' only meeting

16.25 Plenary session

17.15 Signing ceremony of the Free Trade Agreement with the Republic of Singapore

17.45 EU-ASEAN Leaders' Meeting