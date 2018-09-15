Log in
European Union : Vote for your favourite WaterPIX finalist photos

09/15/2018 | 10:28pm CEST

People from 34 countries around Europe sent more than 2,000 entries to the EEA's WaterPIX photo competition. The youngest participant, 18, was born to the digital world, while the oldest participant, with 81 years of experience, probably learned to know photography through black and white film.

EEA staff have shortlisted 49 photos for the final round of the competition that includes two parts. In the first part, people visiting the EEA website can vote for up to five of their favourite photos. These votes will decide the winner of the Public Choice Award.

The EEA will also present all the finalist photos to an external jury, composed of environmental communication experts from across Europe. This jury will decide the winners of the three competition categories (Water and nature, Water and us, Water and the economy) and also a special Youth Prize, selected among the entrants aged between 18 and 24. The EEA will announce all winners at the end of October.

Cast your votes here - the voting closes on 15 October 2018.

You can see all the WaterPIX finalist photos on Flickr.

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 15 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2018 20:27:07 UTC
