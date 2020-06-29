Log in
European Union support will help Armenia to have better access to information about water resources

06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT

Press Release

European Union support will help Armenia to have better access to information about water resources

Release date: 29 June, 2020

Yerevan, Armenia

Starting today, water experts from Armenia and European Environment Agency will hold 2-day online capacity development training for managing Eco Portal. The training will focus on sharing environmental information, including that on water - a resource that is vital for all life on our planet, ecosystems, society and the economy. This capacity building is in line with the EU's objectives of promoting greener development and digitalisation in the Eastern Partnership.

As Armenia is one of the water scarce countries in the Region, water use efficiency and protection of the freshwater ecosystems are vital. The EcoPortal of Armenia will support sharing data and information among the water agencies to underpin the knowledge-based policy-making in the country.

With the support from the European Union, water quality data of Armenia has been harmonized in line with the Water Information System Europe (WISE) water quality data dictionary. It is now compatible with the European dataset. Similarly, the indicators developed based on the water quality data and published on the EcoPortal follow an indicator template from the European Environment Agency. That means a comparison between Armenia, any of EU Member State and peer countries in the Eastern Partnership region can be performed for instance on nutrients in freshwater.

The system's functionalities and design of the EcoPortal are inspired by WISE, to which all EU Member States report their water data and share information. Eco portal presents water datasets, indicators, dynamic maps and reports. It allows for exchanging and sharing the data and information among the national water agencies in line with the Shared Environmental Information System principles and practices. Citizens, experts, practitioners and academia now can access various databases and compare the national data with the data of EU Member States as Armenia's water quality data is fully aligned with the European dataset.

The developed indicators set enable also the public at large to get informed on water availability and the quality of water they rely on in their daily lives and the economy underpinning their wealth and prosperity.

The EcoPortal will also facilitate Armenia in meeting the reporting obligation to regional and international commitments such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As an onset, the EcoPortal hosts water data and information but also a small component of the biodiversity i.e. indicator on protected areas. The EcoPortal holds sufficient technical facility to expand its content to other environmental areas in the near future.

Background:

The ENI SEIS II East project is funded by the European Union. The project implements the principles and practices of the Shared Environmental Information System (SEIS) in various environmental domains. The project builds on previous cooperation activities in the six Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan,

Belarus, Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine), carried out between 2010-2015. It aims to deepen the EU's relations with the six Eastern Partnership countries and support the promotion of environmental protection by strengthening environmental governance. The project builds capacity in the fields of biodiversity, water, land, air and environmental assessments.

Background info:

ENI SEIS II East project: https://eni-seis.eionet.europa.eu/east/governance Water area of the project: https://eni-seis.eionet.europa.eu/east/areas-of-work/data/water

European Environment Agency water: https://www.eea.europa.eu/themes/water

Contact information: Victoria Goncharova

Victoria.goncharova@eea.europa.eu +45 33 42 59 39

Twitter handle: @EUenvironment

Disclaimer

NSS - National Statistical Service of the Republic of Armenia published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:05 UTC
