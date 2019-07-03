Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European boosts gasoline exports to U.S. after PES refinery fire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 05:36am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Gasoline exports from Europe to the U.S. East Coast rose sharply in early July after a fire at a major refinery in Philadelphia left a supply shortage in the densely populated region.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions' (PES) 335,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refining complex, the largest and oldest on the U.S. East Coast, is set to permanently shut down after it was hit by a devastating fire on June 21.

Benchmark U.S. gasoline refining margins <RBc1-CLc1> gained over 16% since the fire at the plant which supplies around 55,000 bpd of gasoline to the region, according to consultancy Energy Aspects.

As a result, the economics for shipping gasoline from Europe to the U.S. East Coast improved significantly in recent days, traders said.

A sharp rise in tanker freight rates is, however, weighing on the arbitrage, the traders said.

Around 18 tankers carrying a gasoline cargo of 37,000 tonnes, totalling 666,000 tonnes, or 5.62 million barrels, have been booked out of Europe on the transatlantic route in the first 10 days of July, according to shipping data obtained by Reuters.

Refinitiv Eikon data shows that Europe sent 1.3 million tonnes of gasoline to the U.S. East Coast, also known as PADD 1, throughout the entire month of June, and 1.4 million tonnes in May.

Europe has traditionally supplied large volumes of gasoline to the U.S. East Coast, but the flow on the transatlantic route decreased in recent years as U.S. domestic production rose.


(Graphic: Gasoline exports -

(Additional reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; editing by Louise Heavens)

By Ron Bousso

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57aOil prices rise after U.S. crude stockpile drop
RE
05:55aOil prices rise after U.S. crude stockpile drop
RE
05:53aRate cut bets pin dollar near 1-week lows vs yen; Swedish crown gleams
RE
05:47aUK economy shrinks as Brexit, global worries mount - PMI
RE
05:46aEU states see considerable improvement in Italy's public finances - source
RE
05:43aGerman Chemical Industry Group Lowers 2019 Expectations
DJ
05:42aUK markets watchdog proposes retail ban on crypto derivatives
RE
05:36aEuropean boosts gasoline exports to U.S. after PES refinery fire
RE
05:34aChina criticises Britain for 'shameless' comments on Hong Kong
RE
05:33aEuro zone June business growth slow as factories still faltering
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Lee Iacocca, auto executive who saved Chrysler from bankruptcy, dies at 94
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About