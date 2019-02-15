Log in
European car sales drop 4.6 percent in January - ACEA

02/15/2019
FILE PHOTO: Vehicles are parked at a cargo terminal at Piraeus port, near Athens

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - FCA Group, Ford and Volkswagen led a 4.6 percent decline in European car registrations in January, industry data showed, dampened by an economic slowdown in euro zone economies and consumer jitters over Brexit and trade.

Registrations dropped to 1.20 million cars in the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries from 1.25 million a year earlier, the Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) said on Friday.

Fiat Chrysler sales fell by 14.9 percent, Ford by 6.6 percent and Volkswagen Group by 6.4 percent, according to the data. Renault's alliance partner Nissan also recorded a 24.7 percent decline.

The drop came after the tougher new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) became mandatory from the start of September, forcing some carmakers to halt deliveries of some models that had yet to be certified.

European car sales had surged in the month before the new procedure became effective and have declined every month since.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -1.48% 69.35 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
DAIMLER -1.83% 49.3 Delayed Quote.7.38%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.39% 12.92 End-of-day quote.1.72%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.12% 8.42 Delayed Quote.9.93%
PEUGEOT -2.15% 20.93 Real-time Quote.14.72%
RENAULT 1.59% 57.57 Real-time Quote.5.54%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.11% 6618 End-of-day quote.7.09%
VOLKSWAGEN -1.31% 141.86 Delayed Quote.2.12%
