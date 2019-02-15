European car sales drop 4.6 percent in January - ACEA

Registrations dropped to 1.20 million cars in the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries from 1.25 million a year earlier, the Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) said on Friday.

Fiat Chrysler sales fell by 14.9 percent, Ford by 6.6 percent and Volkswagen Group by 6.4 percent, according to the data. Renault's alliance partner Nissan also recorded a 24.7 percent decline.

The drop came after the tougher new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) became mandatory from the start of September, forcing some carmakers to halt deliveries of some models that had yet to be certified.

European car sales had surged in the month before the new procedure became effective and have declined every month since.

