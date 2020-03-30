Log in
European financial services will maintain support for customers, employees and EU economy within governments' boundaries during COVID-19 pandemic

03/30/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

The European social partners - which include representatives of both financial sector employers and employees, and of which Insurance Europe is a member - will continue supporting their customers and the European economy to the best of their abilities within government-set boundaries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees and employers in the European insurance and banking sectors, as well as insurance and financial intermediaries, are currently doing their utmost to offer essential services within the limits imposed by public authorities and will continue to do so throughout the pandemic as best they can.

The health and safety of financial services employees, their customers and the general public is paramount. As such, the sector is already taking steps to reduce the risk of transmission, such as limiting face to face meetings with customers and enabling employees to work remotely to minimise contact with other people, while making every effort to provide uninterrupted services to customers.

Close coordination between the financial services sector and policymakers, regulators and supervisors will also be required to minimise the effects of COVID-19 on Europe's economy as much as possible.

The signatories are:

  • Insurance Europe
  • UNI Europa Finance
  • The Banking Committee for European Social Affairs of the European Banking Federation (EBF BCESA)
  • The European Savings and Retail Banking Group (ESBG)
  • The European Association of Cooperative Banks (EACB)
  • The Association of Mutual Insurers and Insurance Cooperatives in Europe (AMICE)
  • The European Federation of Insurance Intermediaries (BIPAR)

You can read the full statement here.

Disclaimer

Insurance Europe aisbl published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 18:37:02 UTC
