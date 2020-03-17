Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European shares attempt recovery from 2012 lows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 08:18am GMT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares rose on Tuesday, following a sharp sell-off in the previous session triggered by panic over the hold that the coronavirus has over Europe and the resulting damage to business activity and company finances globally.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 2.7% at 0804 GMT after plunging to its lowest since November 2012 on Monday.

The unchecked spread of the virus around the world has erased liquidity from financial markets and sent volatility to record highs. Europe's fear gauge <.V2TX> closed Monday several points above its peak from the 2008 financial crisis.

While a slate of European sub-indexes attempted a rebound in early trading on Tuesday, the travel and leisure index fell 0.5% as drastic containment measures forced airlines to make unprecedented cuts to flights, costs and staffing.

French shares added 3.9% after falling to their lowest in more than six years, as President Emmanuel Macron sought to reassure businesses by offering them more fiscal aid. "No French company, whatever its size, will be exposed to the risk of collapse," he said.

The world's biggest catering firm Compass Group tumbled 7.2% to the bottom of the STOXX 600, after issuing a profit warning due to steps taken in Europe and North America to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPASS GROUP PLC -12.97% 968.6215 Delayed Quote.-40.66%
EURO STOXX 50 2.60% 2508.78 Delayed Quote.-32.04%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.75% 288.91 Delayed Quote.-29.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
04:27aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 edges up after Wall Street rout, Compass Group slumps
RE
04:18aEUROPE : European shares attempt recovery from 2012 lows
RE
04:06aU.S. Stock Futures Rally as Global Markets Seesaw
DJ
03/16U.S. Futures Rise as Asia Markets Gyrate
DJ
03/16Why Are Markets So Volatile? It's Not Just the -2-
DJ
03/16Why Are Markets So Volatile? It's Not Just the Coronavirus.
DJ
03/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow drops almost 3,0000 points
RE
03/16EUROPE : European shares slump to 2012 lows; travel and leisure stocks pummelled
RE
03/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow plunges 10% as Fed fails to quell recession fears
RE
03/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..
5Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group