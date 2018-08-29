Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

European shares bounce as trade deal hopes lift risk appetite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 06:44pm CEST
The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday as optimism over talks between the United States and Canada reinvigorated risk appetite, though the FTSE came under pressure from a rise in sterling.

The STOXX 600 index ended the session up 0.3 percent.

The United States and Mexico agreed on Monday to overhaul the NAFTA trade association, while investors waited to see if Canada would accept a revised deal.

Canada and the U.S. are set to tackle their issues in talks on Wednesday.

However, some market watchers were cautious in their expectations, given the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

"The agreement between the U.S. and Mexico has not put worries about President Trump’s trade policy to bed. The deal is more protectionist than the status quo, and Canada is not included," economists at Capital Economics said in a note.

"Despite the U.S. compromising a bit with Mexico, we are not holding out much hope of a ceasefire with China any time soon."

Britain's FTSE 100 <.FTSE> came under pressure from a rise in sterling, however, and ended the session down 0.7 percent.

Comments from the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier that the bloc was prepared to offer Britain an unprecedentedly close relationship after it quits the EU sent the currency higher, in turn weighing on the FTSE 100 and its predominantly dollar-earning constituents.

Among individual stocks, Germany's RTL gained more than 2 percent after reporting forecast-beating growth in second quarter revenues and core earnings.

Shares in Spain's Inditex , however, dropped 5.7 percent after Morgan Stanley rated the Zara owner "underweight" for the first time.

France's Ingenico was also under pressure, losing more than 6 percent. One trader cited competition between Amazon and the French company on mobile payments in Asia.

Micro Focus, the British software company, added 2.9 percent after it started a share buy-back programme.

Among small caps, Sinclair Pharma surged around 35 percent after agreeing to an offer from China’s Huadoing.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Kit Rees; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

By Julien Ponthus
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL -5.66% 26.69 End-of-day quote.-2.60%
INGENICO GROUP -6.05% 61.48 Real-time Quote.-26.48%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 2.93% 1319.5 Delayed Quote.-49.19%
SINCLAIR PHARMA PLC 34.66% 27 Delayed Quote.-23.25%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.29% 386.58 Delayed Quote.-0.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:15pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Announces Investment in its Semiconductor Manufacturing Plant in Manassas, Virginia
AQ
07:15pHILL INTERNATIONAL : to Provide Project Management for Bank Aljazira Project, Supporting Saudi Arabia National Vision 2030
AQ
07:15pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Foundation Establishes $1 Million Fund for Virginia Colleges and Universities to Advance STEM and STEM-related Diversity Programs
AQ
07:14pIMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mednax, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
07:14pAdventure Landing Presents Halloween Haunt Nights 2018
GL
07:14pIMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CV Sciences, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
07:12pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : plans $3 billion expansion of Virginia plant
RE
07:12pINVITATION HOMES : Six Tips for Front Porch Decorating
PU
07:12pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Together, we’re one of the most engaged workplaces!
PU
07:12pUMass Memorial Medical Center and HealthLoop Partner to Empower Patients and Improve Outcomes
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IPASS INC. : Major US Bank Signs Deal with iPass for Global Mobile Connectivity
2U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
3COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions
4GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
5LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL) : LEOVEGAS PUBL : Group launches BetUK as new sports betting brand in the UK

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.