Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares claw back losses after Wall Street bounce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 10:53am CET
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares edged up on Friday, buoyed by a bounce on Wall Street as a turbulent week drew to a close and investors licked their wounds after the region's benchmark STOXX 600 sank to its lowest level since U.S. President Donald Trump's election.

The STOXX 600 <.STOXX> rose 1.4 percent by 0930 GMT with Germany's DAX <.GDAXI> advancing 1.5 percent. The pan-European benchmark touched a low of 327.34 points on Thursday, its worst since Nov. 9, 2016.

Volumes remained very light with many investors away for the Christmas holidays. Just 5 percent of the 30-day average daily volume was traded in the first 30 minutes, usually the busiest.

Christmas week has been a wild ride for investors, with U.S. and European stocks suffering significant losses on Dec. 24, but Wall Street's recovery rally on Thursday to gains of more than 1 percent helped lift sentiment in Asia and Europe.

"Suddenly every American investor has found a reason to be drawing parallels with 2007 and 2009. I don't think the U.S. is in quite that big a hole, but it doesn't look that attractive at the margin," said Chris Bailey, strategist at Raymond James.

Threats continued to lurk with a U.S. government shutdown ongoing after a brief session of Congress on Thursday afternoon took no steps towards ending it.

"It sounds increasingly contrarian but my feeling is that, particularly if we get the transmission mechanism of a lower dollar, stocks outside the U.S. are set up for a good 2019," said Bailey.

The oil sector was a big boost in early deals on Friday as crude prices recovered some of their lost ground. Europe's oil and gas index <.SXEP> jumped 1.6 percent.

Aker BP, Subsea 7, TechnipFMC, and Premier Oil all gained 3.3 to 5.8 percent.

Technology stocks were the best-performing with the sector <.SX8P> up 1.9 percent. Chipmaker AMS topped the STOXX with a 6 percent leap, Wirecard led the DAX with a 3.6 percent gain and Logitech rose 3.7 percent.

Tech has been one of the worst-hit parts of the market as investors grew scared that waning economic growth and a U.S.-China trade war would suck the momentum out of high-growth companies.

Banks also rallied with UBS up 3.4 percent and Commerzbank up 4.2 percent. The STOXX 600 banks index hit its lowest point since August 2016 on Thursday.

The most notable mover in illiquid trading was UK inkjet printer technology maker Xaar, whose shares fell 15.8 percent to their lowest in more than eight years after a profit warning.

Overall, analysts expect earnings from companies in Europe's STOXX 600 to grow 8.4 percent in 2019, the latest Refinitiv IBES estimates show. That's more than the 7.6 percent earnings growth expected for the S&P 500.

"My feeling is corporate earnings in Europe will surprise a few people in 2019," said Bailey. "Earnings growth of 8.5 percent is more credible for Europe than for the S&P 500, which is a regime shift."

For graphic on
Europe earnings growth expectations Dec 28, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2SoVeMC

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

By Helen Reid
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA 3.84% 460 Delayed Quote.9.93%
COMMERZBANK 4.91% 5.812 Delayed Quote.-55.71%
DAX 1.69% 10559.23 Delayed Quote.-19.63%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.14% 23138.82 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
EURO STOXX 50 1.60% 2984.82 Delayed Quote.-15.13%
JOHN WOOD GROUP 2.74% 503 Delayed Quote.-24.71%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL 4.04% 31.14 Delayed Quote.-9.03%
NASDAQ 100 0.41% 6288.302 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 6579.4918 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
PREMIER OIL 6.10% 59.15 Delayed Quote.-27.08%
S&P 500 0.86% 2488.83 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.65% 335.07 Delayed Quote.-13.86%
SUBSEA 7 3.84% 83.3 Delayed Quote.-34.80%
UBS GROUP 3.70% 12.185 Delayed Quote.-34.48%
WIRECARD 4.01% 132.3 Delayed Quote.36.78%
XAAR PLC -11.26% 141.28 Delayed Quote.-56.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:06aOil and Wall St. bounce send UK stocks sharply higher
RE
10:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's Late Rally Drives Global Stocks Higher
DJ
10:54aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : End dismal year on tepid note
RE
10:53aEUROPE : European shares claw back losses after Wall Street bounce
RE
10:50aGlobal stocks cautiously follow Wall Street's surge
RE
10:47aGlobal stocks cautiously follow Wall Street's surge
RE
10:46aGlobal stocks cautiously follow Wall Street's surge
RE
10:36aJapan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
RE
10:21aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Point To Continued Volatility For Wall Street
DJ
10:20aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's Late Rally Drives Global Stocks Higher
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
3APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
4HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Nissan to make fewer cars in China in months ahead as demand slows - source
5Oil prices rebound but still weak due to oversupply

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.