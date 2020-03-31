Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European shares claw back losses but set for worst quarter since 2002

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 04:58am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European stock markets regained more ground on Tuesday after a brutal selloff this month, with investors measuring the impact of massive official stimulus efforts against a near total shut down in global supply chains due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 1.8%, with travel and leisure, insurance and energy stocks ? among the biggest decliners this month ? adding between 2.7% and 4.9%.

Health care, utilities <.SX6P> and real estate stocks <.SX86P> ? commonly considered defensives ? also jumped about 1.5% as bargain hunters returned after a rout that erased more than $3 trillion from the value of European firms.

"There appears to be light at the end of the tunnel, but that's not to say this health crisis is completely done and dusted," said David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets in London.

"There's probably a few traders saying, 'I know stocks are really cheap', but at the same time don't want to go in and buy just yet because the health crisis doesn't appear to be getting any better."

The benchmark index was still set to post its worst quarter in nearly two decades, as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Europe and several nations extended lockdown measures that have halted business activity and crushed sentiment.

While a record $10 trillion in monetary and fiscal stimulus has recently injected a note of calm into equity markets, indicators of future volatility <.V2TX> remain at levels rarely seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

Trading volumes on the STOXX 600 have also declined for four consecutive days as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of figures expected to show the extent of the economic havoc wreaked by the outbreak.

Amid fears of a deep and lasting global recession, an unexpected expansion in Chinese factory data offered a glimmer of hope for economic growth, but analysts cautioned that a durable near-term recovery was still far from assured.

"Even if risk appetite continues to improve for a while more, it is still too early to trust a long-lasting recovery," said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group.

"In order to change our view, a vaccine has to be ready for distribution, and the vaccine in this case is not fiscal spending or monetary policy easing."

Export-laden German stocks gained 2.5%, but are still down more than 15% in their worst month since 2011.

Data on Tuesday showed unemployment in Europe's biggest economy rose slightly in March, but the numbers did not reflect the coronavirus' impact on the job market since figures only up to March 12 were included.

HelloFresh jumped 12% to a record high after the German meal-kit delivery firm forecast first-quarter revenue above market expectations.

By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 1.82% 2812.87 Delayed Quote.-23.96%
HELLOFRESH SE 13.68% 30.7 Delayed Quote.44.96%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.86% 320.47 Delayed Quote.-22.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
04:58aEUROPE : European shares claw back losses but set for worst quarter since 2002
RE
03:54aGlobal Stocks on Track for Worst Quarter Since 2008 Despite Daily Gains
DJ
03:41aMarkets Mixed as Toughest Quarter Since 2008 Draws to a Close
DJ
03:16aMarkets Mixed as Toughest Quarter Since 2008 Draws to a Close
DJ
12:06aMarkets Gain as Toughest Quarter Since 2008 Draws to a Close
DJ
03/30Markets Gain as Toughest Quarter Since 2008 Draws to a Close
DJ
03/30Global Stock Markets Dow Update
DJ
03/30Dow, S&P 500 Rise 3%; Oil Drops to 18-Year Low
DJ
03/30Dow, S&P 500 Rise; Oil Drops to 18-Year Low
DJ
03/30Dow, S&P 500 Rise, Oil Drops to 18-Year Low
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed online education firm Yuanfudao raises $1 billion in new round
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Norway's credit for airlines gets regulatory approval

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group