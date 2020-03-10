European shares claw back some losses as oil prices gain

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1.6% by 0808 GMT, but was far from making up for the 7% slump on Monday that pushed the index into bear market territory - seen as a 20% drop from recent all-time highs.

Europe's oil subesctor led the gains with a 3.6% rise as crude bounced 5% from the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years. [O/R]

Corporate newsflow helped, with German chipmaker Infineon Technologies rising 3.3% after U.S. officials found no national security concerns with its proposed $10 billion takeover of U.S. firm Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

