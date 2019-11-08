Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares dip as trade-fueled rally loses steam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 03:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: Traders work at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares opened lower on Friday, halting a week-long rally after mixed signals on U.S.-China trade left investors uncertain on whether the two sides are really getting close to signing a deal.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4% at 0807 GMT, but was still set to end its fifth straight week in the black.

Tariff-hit miners, among the most exposed to the trade conflict and its implications for global growth, led losses with a 1.3% fall. Defensive plays including telecoms and utilities <.SX6P> eked out small gains.

Global equity markets cheered news on Thursday that the United States and China had agreed to roll back tariffs on each others' goods in a "phase one" trade deal.

Hopes were dampened, however, after Reuters reported that the plan faced internal opposition in the White House.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.33% 3695.61 Delayed Quote.22.49%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.36% 405.19 Delayed Quote.19.72%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.35% 873.05 Delayed Quote.23.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:30aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : IAG, miners fall as trade angst weakens FTSE
RE
03:17aEUROPE : European shares dip as trade-fueled rally loses steam
RE
11/07Most Southeast Asian stocks fall on uncertainty around tariff concessions
RE
11/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Bond Yields Rise on Signs of Progress in U.S.-China Talks -- Update
DJ
11/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade progress sends Dow, S&P 500 to record close
RE
11/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Bond Yields Climb on Signs of Progress in U.S.-China Talks
DJ
11/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P 500 hit record closes as investors digest trade news
RE
11/07Stocks, dollar rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
11/07Global stocks, dollar rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
11/07Stocks, dollar rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : sees 2019 profit in upper half of target range after solid third quarter
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : Richemont shrugs off Hong Kong protests as jewellery shines
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group