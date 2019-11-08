European shares dip as trade-fueled rally loses steam

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4% at 0807 GMT, but was still set to end its fifth straight week in the black.

Tariff-hit miners, among the most exposed to the trade conflict and its implications for global growth, led losses with a 1.3% fall. Defensive plays including telecoms and utilities <.SX6P> eked out small gains.

Global equity markets cheered news on Thursday that the United States and China had agreed to roll back tariffs on each others' goods in a "phase one" trade deal.

Hopes were dampened, however, after Reuters reported that the plan faced internal opposition in the White House.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)