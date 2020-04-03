Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European shares dip on more corporate pain from coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 04:42am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European stock markets headed lower on Friday, erasing meagre gains for the week, as more companies flagged a hit to business from the coronavirus pandemic, foreshadowing a deeper earnings recession ahead of the reporting season.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5%, with insurers tumbling 3% after a European Union regulator asked them to suspend dividends and share buybacks to shore up liquidity, as a halt in business activity crushes consumer demand and sparks mass layoffs.

"We are entering a climate with lower or no dividends, fewer financial options, but most importantly, fewer jobs and lower output," said Stephen Innes, a strategist at AxiCorp.

"Many small- and large-sized businesses will not survive this storm."

H&M, the world's second-biggest clothing retailer, reported a 46% plunge in March sales and said it expected a loss in its fiscal second quarter.

However, the company's shares, which have lost 40% of their value since end January, jumped 7% as it said was taking steps to strengthen its liquidity buffer and cut operating expenses.

With more than 1 million people now infected around the world and countries extending national lockdowns, economists expect euro area real GDP to shrink as much as 43% in the second quarter.

Macroeconomic figures are starting to reflect the extent of the economic damage from the health crisis, with U.S. jobless claims blowing past a record 6 million last week. In Spain, about 900,000 workers have lost their jobs since mid March.

"Global recession fears are now being confirmed by the incoming economic prints," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

"Until the virus case count peaks and the business earnings outlook improves, risk sentiment may only experience fleeting bouts of positivity."

The STOXX 600 index is still down about 28% ? or $3.5 trillion in market value ? from its mid-February record highs despite a rebound last week that was powered by aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus from around the world.

Travel & leisure stocks lost about 0.1%, as the industry braced for a long road to recovery with fresh data showing international seat capacity dropping by almost 80% from a year ago and half the world's airplanes in storage.

Energy stocks tracked a slide in oil prices as investors grew doubtful about a Saudi-Russia deal that U.S. President Donald Trump said he had brokered. [O/R]

Britain's BAE Systems fell 2% after saying it would defer a decision on whether to pay its dividend and launching cost control measures following significant disruption from the virus outbreak.

By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS PLC -2.35% 486.6 Delayed Quote.-11.81%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.83% 2666.65 Delayed Quote.-25.59%
HENNES & MAURITZ 4.69% 120.5 Delayed Quote.-39.57%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.61% 309.93 Delayed Quote.-23.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
09:45aEUROPE : European stocks sink as pandemic hits business, oil prices grind higher
RE
09:42aEUROPE : European shares dip on more corporate pain from coronavirus
RE
08:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Insurers, oil majors put FTSE 100 on track for weekly losses
RE
07:59aGlobal Stocks Mixed After Oil-Price Jump -- Update
DJ
05:36aGlobal Stocks Hold Steady After Oil-Price Jump
DJ
04/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Make Up Ground, Led by Energy Companies
DJ
04/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain, Led by Energy Companies
DJ
04/02LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil surge drags FTSE 100 out of losses amid virus worries
RE
04/02EUROPE : European stocks scrape out gains as surging oil prices offset virus woes
RE
04/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Falter, Oil Surges
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google releases location data to show if coronavirus lockdowns working in 131 count..
2MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : EU tells insurers to suspend dividends, avoid bonuses in pandemic
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
4CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to make further cuts to flights - internal memo
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group