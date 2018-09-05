Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares dip on trade tensions, Italy banks buoyed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 11:12am CEST
The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares traded lower on Wednesday as trade tensions and growing worries about emerging market currencies cut investor appetite for risky assets.

At 0826 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> was down 0.7 percent, with losses spread across industry sectors and trading centres despite data showing that Euro zone business activity accelerated slightly in August.

A rare glimmer of optimism lifted Italy's banks, buoyed by deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini saying that Rome would "try to be good" with respect to European Union budget rules.

Rating agency Scope also issued a note saying that while "volatile politics have reignited fears around Italian banks", there has been progress on non-performing loans.

Shares in UBI Banca, Banco BPM and Mediobanca were up by 3.2 percent, 2.5 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.

Corporate announcements also triggered strong swings, most notably in French pharmaceutical group BioMerieux which was the best performer on the STOXX 600 index, up by 8.3 percent after better than expected first-half results and a raised 2018 outlook.

In the same sector, Bayer lost 2 percent after reporting a disappointing 3.9 percent gain in underlying core earnings for the quarter.

Overall, the European Healthcare sector <.SXDP> was down 0.8 percent.

Another French firm was also among the highest risers. Outdoor advertising group JCDecaux added 6.8 percent after a rating upgrade by BofA Merrill.

British betting company William Hill jumped 4.5 percent after it signed a 25-year sports-betting partnership with casino operator Eldorado Resorts, which investors see as a major step in its U.S. expansion.

The biggest faller was Denmark's Ambu whose shares sank 13 percent after reports of a shareholder selling his stock at a discount.

Snuff and cigar maker Swedish Match fell 5.2 pct after an institutional investor sold a stake of 4.3 million shares at a discount.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Catherine Evans and Alexander Smith)

By Julien Ponthus
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMBU -13.14% 212.8 Delayed Quote.120.32%
BANCO BPM 2.55% 2.008 End-of-day quote.-23.36%
BAYER -1.75% 78.42 Delayed Quote.-22.00%
BIOMÉRIEUX 6.33% 79 Real-time Quote.-0.52%
ELDORADO RESORTS INC -2.39% 46.9 Delayed Quote.41.48%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.17% 3319.83 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
JCDECAUX 6.71% 29.58 Real-time Quote.-17.51%
MEDIOBANCA 2.96% 8.482 End-of-day quote.-10.34%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.88% 376.47 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
SWEDISH MATCH -3.39% 475.9 Delayed Quote.52.26%
UBI BANCA 4.74% 3.424 End-of-day quote.-6.09%
WILLIAM HILL 6.36% 264.3 Delayed Quote.-22.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:18aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UK housebuilders shine as FTSE comes under pressure
RE
11:12aEUROPE : European shares dip on trade tensions, Italy banks buoyed
RE
10:08aGlobal Stocks Fall Amid Nafta Uncertainty
DJ
09:37aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks End Lower As Investors Track Trade Tensions
DJ
09:35aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Drop As Trade Worries Persist
DJ
08:48aStocks: Debt Curbs Crimp China Purchases -- WSJ
DJ
05:45aASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks A Bit Of A Mess, With Widespread Declines
DJ
09/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip After Long Weekend
DJ
09/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip After Long Weekend
DJ
09/04MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower On First Trading Day Of September, Nike Tops Dow Losers
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
4WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : and Nike kick US indexes down

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.