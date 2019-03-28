Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European shares edge higher on trade optimism but Brexit impasse weighs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 05:05am EDT
German share price index DAX board is seen at Frankfurt's stock exchange

(Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday as signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks offset nerves over global growth and Britain's chaotic path towards leaving the European Union.

The pan-region STOXX 600 index edged marginally higher with Paris and Frankfurt's traditionally trade-sensitive index rising while Milan fell.

Britain's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 outperformed as sterling took a hit after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to sway hardline opponents of her EU divorce deal by offering to quit, leaving the Brexit process deadlocked.

The FTSE 250 midcap index of more domestically-focussed stocks rose 0.4 percent with Dublin's ISEQ, typically sensitive to Brexit news, rising 0.6 percent.

Efforts to persuade lawmakers to back May's deal will continue on Thursday but it remains uncertain how, when or even whether the United Kingdom, the world's fifth-biggest economy, will leave the EU.

Sliding bond yields, and what they say about expectations for global growth, continued to worry investors and hurt risk appetite.

European banking stocks slipped 0.8 percent, led by Swedbank, which extended losses from a 12 percent fall in the previous session, driven by concerns over an investigation into suspected fraud after a raid on the Swedish bank's headquarters in an inquiry into its handling of money-laundering.

U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday the United States and China had made progress in all areas in trade talks, although there was no definite timetable for a deal.

Personal and household goods led gains on the main European bourse with tobacco stocks Imperial Brands British American Tobacco clocking in more than 2 percent gains.

Auto stocks fell from a rally fuelled by M&A hopes on Wednesday as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles slid 1 percent after Nissan Motor Co CEO said he was not aware of discussions about the possibility that its French partner Renault SA was considering a bid for the company.

Adding to its woes, the Italian carmaker's German rival Volkswagen said it was not interested in a tie-up with the company.

Germany's Bayer fell 2 percent as a U.S. jury awarded $80 million to a man who claimed his use of the company's glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup caused his cancer.

German construction co Hochtief slumped over 7 percent, the most on the STOXX after news of share sale by Atlantia

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Medha Singh; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -1.17% 55.75 Delayed Quote.-6.98%
EURO STOXX 50 0.29% 3332.23 Delayed Quote.10.60%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 2.61% 13.432 End-of-day quote.5.91%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
IMPERIAL BRANDS 2.25% 2617.5 Delayed Quote.7.70%
MITIE GROUP -7.60% 137 Delayed Quote.35.62%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -3.50% 925 End-of-day quote.8.05%
RENAULT -0.70% 58.07 Real-time Quote.7.22%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.28% 378.39 Delayed Quote.11.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:16aGlobal Stocks Pause as Bond Yields Continue to Fall
DJ
05:05aEUROPE : European shares edge higher on trade optimism but Brexit impasse weighs
RE
04:57aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains on sterling slide; Brexit deadlock intact
RE
04:26aOil prices dip after U.S. crude stocks climb
RE
01:20aBond yields keep falling, stocks try to steady
RE
12:34aSIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD : Most Southeast Asian markets up on bargain hunting; Malaysia slips on central bank outlook
RE
03/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall, Led By Nikkei
DJ
03/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop Amid Concerns About a Global Slowdown
DJ
03/27Yields, stocks down with focus on growth, central banks
RE
03/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Worries About Slowing Global Growth Mount
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
4SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Presentation of figures for the financial year 2018 and guida..
5SWEDBANK : Swedish Authorities Widen Swedbank Probe to Look at Suspected Fraud

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.