European shares edge lower after dismal France data

09/23/2019 | 03:34am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Monday after weaker-than-expected business activity data from France, the bloc's second-largest economy, while investors remained cautious following mixed signals from U.S.-China trade talks.

French business activity expanded at a slower than expected pace in September as manufacturing sector growth eased to a near standstill, a survey showed on Monday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> fell 0.3%.

London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, helped by a jump in shares of tour operator TUI after the collapse of rival Thomas Cook.

IHS Markit's Composite Final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Germany is expected at 0730 GMT and the euro zone's at 0800 GMT.

The surveys are often considered a reliable gauge of overall economic health, with focus on Germany as the bloc's biggest economy battles a recession in manufacturing.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.86% 3539.89 Delayed Quote.18.37%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.68% 390.26 Delayed Quote.16.04%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.65% 839.34 Delayed Quote.19.06%
THOMAS COOK GROUP 0.00% 3.451 Delayed Quote.-88.78%
TUI 7.33% 10.22 Delayed Quote.-22.36%
