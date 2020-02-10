European shares edge lower amid coronavirus uncertainty

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% by 0803 GMT, with the travel and leisure sector the biggest decliner.

While Chinese businesses resumed work after an extended holiday, with authorities lifting some virus-related restrictions, a spike in the death toll to more than 900 kept overall sentiment jittery.

The STOXX 600 had marked its best week in three months on strength in bank shares after a swathe of strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Stocks in Germany, Europe's largest economy, fell 0.2% on weakness in resource-related stocks.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)