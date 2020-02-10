Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European shares edge lower amid coronavirus uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 03:18am EST
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares inched lower on Monday as concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak weighed on sentiment, while markets also came off a rally from last week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% by 0803 GMT, with the travel and leisure sector the biggest decliner.

While Chinese businesses resumed work after an extended holiday, with authorities lifting some virus-related restrictions, a spike in the death toll to more than 900 kept overall sentiment jittery.

The STOXX 600 had marked its best week in three months on strength in bank shares after a swathe of strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Stocks in Germany, Europe's largest economy, fell 0.2% on weakness in resource-related stocks.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.32% 3785.13 Delayed Quote.1.61%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.30% 422.93 Delayed Quote.2.32%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.31% 913.55 Delayed Quote.2.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
03:30aFTSE : 100 falls as coronavirus declared imminent threat
RE
03:18aEUROPE : European shares edge lower amid coronavirus uncertainty
RE
02:39aChina's return to work lifts local stocks while rest of Asia trails
RE
02:39aChina's return to work lifts local stocks while rest of Asia trails
RE
02/09The Case for Energy Stocks -- Journal Report
DJ
02/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Surge to Record Highs, but Few CEOs Cash Out
DJ
02/08TESLA, MACY'S, EBAY : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
02/07TESLA, MACY'S, EBAY : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall, But Post Big Weekly Gains
DJ
02/07Global stocks fall on fears China virus to slow growth, gold gains
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LT : SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Taiwan's Foxconn gets OK to restart plant in Zhengzhou, China - source
3EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
4China CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group