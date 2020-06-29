Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European shares end choppy session higher after Wall St bounce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 01:06pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

By Sruthi Shankar

European shares ended a volatile session higher on Monday, lifted by strong gains on Wall Street and a rally in cyclical stocks as improving data spurred hopes of a faster economic recovery.

After hovering near flat earlier in the session, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% and eurozone blue-chip stocks <.STOXX50E> jumped 0.9%.

The euro zone banks <.SX7E> were the biggest gainers, up 3.2% after data showed a recovery of economic sentiment across the bloc intensified in June.

A bright start for Wall Street also lifted the mood, as talks of more stimulus helped investors to look past a spike in the global death toll from COVID-19. [.N]

Aside from banks, other growth-sensitive sectors such as oil and gas, industrial companies and automakers led gains in Europe.

"In the U.S., they are actively talking of another round of stimulus and that will help the market to some degree," said Andrew Manton, portfolio manager for international equities at Shelton Capital Management.

"But we're in a waiting game because all this stimulus has been priced in. Now we'll have to see if it works in the real economy."

Although the pace of a market recovery has slowed following an initial rally from March lows, European stocks have outperformed their U.S. counterparts in June, helped by the region's relative success in reopening its economy and the European Union's proposed 750 billion euro ($841.73 billion) recovery fund.

The world's largest asset manager BlackRock upgraded European equities to "overweight" on Monday, with the region poised to benefit from the restarting of economies.

German scandal-hit payments company Wirecard soared 154.5% following a near 170% plunge over the last three weeks after reports that French payments processor Worldline and other private investors are interested in buying parts of the company.

Austrian sensor producer AMS jumped 5.1% after Reuters reported the company was poised to get the go-ahead from the European Union for its acquisition of German lighting group Osram.

Commerzbank surged 5.7% after a German newspaper reported that the lender's board will likely approve more branch closures and job cuts at an extraordinary meeting next week.

Consumer stocks, such as Unilever, Danone and Nestle, weighed on the markets, falling between 0.1% and 2.6%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Barbara Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS AG 5.05% 14.455 Delayed Quote.-64.96%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.04% 535.06 Delayed Quote.6.40%
COMMERZBANK AG 5.65% 3.967 Delayed Quote.-31.94%
DANONE -2.11% 62.1 Real-time Quote.-14.15%
EURO STOXX 50 0.87% 3232.02 Delayed Quote.-14.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.37% 41.7 Delayed Quote.-37.24%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.11% 104.92 Delayed Quote.0.25%
OSRAM LICHT AG 0.24% 42.3 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.44% 359.89 Delayed Quote.-13.83%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.47% 787.74 Delayed Quote.-12.63%
UNILEVER N.V. -2.53% 47.83 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
WIRECARD AG 154.49% 3.26 Delayed Quote.-98.81%
WORLDLINE 0.91% 75.2 Real-time Quote.18.00%
WTI 4.52% 39.555 Delayed Quote.-36.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
01:06pEUROPE : European shares end choppy session higher after Wall St bounce
RE
11:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb to Start the Week
DJ
10:23aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Up to Start the Week
DJ
09:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Up to Start the Week
DJ
09:11aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Up to Start the Week
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : Thousands locked out of accounts as UK watchdog keeps Wirecard curbs
3BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH-backed Australian swimsuit brand in administration due to virus
5EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group