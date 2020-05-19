Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European shares extend gains, Germany outperforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 03:32am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares extended gains on Tuesday as fresh stimulus plans for the European Union added to hopes of a faster economic recovery from a coronavirus-fuelled downturn.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.16% by 0716 GMT, with German stocks leading regional gains with a 0.9% rise.

Euro zone stocks gained 0.4% after France and Germany proposed a 500 billion euros recovery fund on Monday that would offer grants to European Union regions and sectors hit hardest by the pandemic.

That supported sentiment after the STOXX 600 saw its best performance since March 24 in the previous session after an encouraging report on a potential COVID-19 vaccine and on easing of lockdowns across several countries.

Struggling German industrial company Thyssenkrupp AG jumped 6.2% said it was looking for partners for its steel and warship divisions.

French spirits company Remy Cointreau SA dropped 6% after Goldman Sachs downgraded its shares to "neutral" from "buy".

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 0.04% 2908.52 Delayed Quote.-26.02%
RÉMY COINTREAU -4.74% 102.4 Real-time Quote.-1.74%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.29% 340.15 Delayed Quote.-21.07%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.28% 742.52 Delayed Quote.-20.19%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 5.82% 181.88 Delayed Quote.-20.90%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 3.64% 5.11 Delayed Quote.-58.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
03:50aGlobal Stocks Follow U.S. Higher on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes
DJ
03:32aEUROPE : European shares extend gains, Germany outperforms
RE
03:17aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits 19-day high as investors bet on recovery
RE
02:48aStocks: Hong Kong Stock Index Opens Door to More Tech Companies -- WSJ
DJ
05/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Surge as Hopes for Coronavirus Vaccine Build
DJ
05/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Surge as Hopes for Coronavirus Vaccine Build
DJ
05/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally After Worst Week in Almost Two Months
DJ
05/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 has strongest day in nearly two months as reopenings spur recovery hopes
RE
05/18EUROPE : European shares surge as recovery hopes boost cyclicals
RE
05/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally After Worst Week in Almost Two Months
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
2CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
3SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile US stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ
4MODERNA, INC. : Global Stocks Follow U.S. Higher on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes
5SONOVA HOLDING AG : FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20: Sonova achieves good results and addresses new challenges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group