European shares fall after Saudi attacks, bleak China data

The drone attacks in the weekend, which cut more than 5% of the global oil supply, sent crude prices soaring as much as 19%, pushing the oil & gas index 3% higher.

Airline stocks were down, with Ryanair Holdings, Air France KLM SA and EasyJet PLC falling more than 4%.

Data showed China's economic slowdown deepened in August, with industrial production growing at its weakest pace in 17-1/2 years amid rising U.S. trade pressure and softening domestic demand.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% at 0710 GMT, with trade-sensitive German shares falling 0.6%.

London's FTSE logged the smallest losses, with a 0.07% dip, helped by a rise in shares of oil majors BP and Shell.

